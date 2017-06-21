Market Dynamics Part 2: Supply Surges, And CoreCivic Inc.

In part 1 we discussed how supply chokes can cause stocks to get irrationally high, and in this installment, we will analyze supply surges which can do the opposite. Presently, a supply surge has made Core Civic (NYSE:CXW) quite opportunistic.

Supply surges

For the purposes of this article I am not referring to fundamental supply for a company's product, but rather the supply of the stock itself. Specifically, a supply surge refers to situations in which an abnormally high number of investors are selling for inelastic reasons. In other words, the sellers are not selling because they believe the price is at or above fundamental value, but rather for reasons unrelated to company fundamentals. Following are 4 common causes of supply surges:

Window dressing Secondary offerings Tax loss selling Moral imperative

Window dressing

Funds often are obliged to reveal their holdings in full or in part at the end of each quarter and those who do not wish to be associated with certain stocks will sell prior to the end of a quarter so as to mollify blame. Window dressing is a shameful and selfish act as it hurts the clients of the funds which are supposed to be their fiduciary, but it is unfortunately fairly common.

Due to window dressing, beaten down stocks will often drop even further heading into the closing days of a quarter.

Secondary offerings

Offerings are perhaps the most obvious source of a supply surge as it is simply the company issuing (supplying) a number of shares that is often many multiples of daily volume. The larger the offering is relative to the stock, the greater the pricing impact. We have seen this quite clearly in City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) as it issued shares in early January, 2017.

Since the issuance is a 1 day deal, the dip is often short lived.

Tax loss selling

This supply surge is fairly self-explanatory; as the end of the year approaches, investors sitting on losses often sell to capture the tax loss in the current taxable year to wash capital gains they may be sitting on .

Moral imperative

Investing is not always strictly a financial endeavor. Many like to feel they are making the world a better place by lending their capital to businesses with a positive impact. This can cause green companies or those with socially positive impact to trade up, or conversely, those which are viewed as polluters or socially harmful to trade down. I would argue that this has a semi-permanent impact on resting trading multiple with REITs associated with good and bad trading at a multiple 1 to 2 turns higher and lower respectively.

The passive impact on multiples is not a supply surge as it is lasting, but occasionally the moral imperative will have spikes in intensity. This leads us to a current investable opportunity created by a supply surge.

Current opportunity

The New York City Comptroller, Scott Stringer made a powerful remark regarding private prison REITs.

"With Donald Trump in the White House, we're seeing more and more industries try to profit from backwards policies at the expense of immigrants and communities of color. Divesting is simply the right thing to do - financially and morally."

I have no intent to get into to the political angle of this argument and only bring it up to discuss the investment opportunity that resulted.

On June 9 th, the NYC pension funds announced intended divestiture of all shares of Core Civic and GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). Since that time, both stocks are down substantially.

This drop does not even include today's move (6/20) in which both were down 3%-4% intraday.

We believe the comptroller's statement along with the pension fund's actions inspired others across the country to take a moral stand with their investment dollars.

CXW was already cheap and this supply surge has dropped CXW further below its fundamental value which we estimate at around $35.00. It is difficult to discern when the selling wave will end and equilibrium restored, but CXW can now be purchased for about 75% of fundamental value. That is quite a discount and there is a well covered 6.5% yield to tide investors over while they wait out the storm.

$35.00 price target

As seen below, CXW is taking quite a hit to its FFO/share in 2017 estimates.

Source: SNL Financial

This is the delayed impact of a ruling during the Obama administration to phase out the use of private prisons. The period of reduced contracts resulted in lower occupancy and therefore lower revenues. We anticipate a bounceback going forward as Jeff Sessions has reversed the ruling with an intent to use private prisons.

Public prisons are dangerously overcrowded and private prisons can house detainees at far cheaper per diem rates. Thus, we foresee the balance of contracts going to private rather than public prisons with CXW being the prime beneficiary.

As its currently low occupancy is filled FFO/share should rise to about $2.80-$3.00 per share making our target price about a 12X multiple. Given that REITs trade at mid-teens multiples on forward FFO, our price target still represents a massive discount which more than makes up for the 1 to 2 turn passive discount for being a "sin stock".

Wrapping it up

Market dynamics greatly influence short term pricing with little to no bearing on fundamental valuation. This creates opportunistic mispricing frequently, with a current opportunity available in CXW.

Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long CXW and CIO. I am personally long CXW and CIO. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.