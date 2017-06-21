Amazon And The Future Of FinTech: Part II

This alternative view is supported by the fact that Swedish FinTech firm Klarna, that has built an extensive payments system in Sweden and Europe has now received a banking charter.

The alternative view is that Amazon and other large tech firms are attempting to build a platform for payments that is at the heart of what banking really is.

The move by Amazon to buy WholeFoods Markets is raising issues about whether or not Jeff Bezos is creating a conglomerate that might meet the same fate as General Electric.

In "Amazon and FinTech" I proposed that Jeff Bezos and Amazon (NASDQ: AMZN) are moving more and more into other corporate areas because "big tech companies like Amazon are looking at the world in a way that is entirely different from the way that the leaders of the financial services industry are looking at the world."

Andrew Ross Sorkin, in the New York Times, gives us a glimpse of the "old world" thinking, in writing a piece called "Conglomerates Didn't die. They Look Like Amazon."

Mr. Sorkin's argument seems to be "If it looks like a conglomerate and walks like a conglomerate, it must be a conglomerate."

I cannot argue that this is an important point. Mr. Sorkin, in the article, points immediately to the General Electric (NYSE: GE) case that is so much in the news these days. Jack Welch created a conglomerate when he ran GE and became a legend. Jeff Immelt had to live with the Welch monster and then, after the financial collapse in 2007, had to rationalize the conglomerate.

Now, the tech world is in a different world. And, the question is, to take the book title by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff, can it be true that "This Time is Different"?

Mr. Sorkin presents the point that "The conglomerate was supposed to be dead, a relic of a bygone era of corporate America."

But then states that "It is actually a myth that conglomerates disappeared. They are now just dressed up with a bit of Silicon Valley flair, and dress down in the boardroom with chief executives who wear sneakers."

And, he mentions, along with Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, and Facebook, among others.

The argument that conglomerates are a no-go comes from Michael Jensen, a Nobel laureate and professor emeritus at Harvard Business School, who "famously-and successfully-made the case in the 1970s and 1980s that conglomerates like RJR, which owned tobacco and food brands like Nabisco, wasted 'billions in unproductive capital expenditures and organizations inefficiencies."

Is this time different?

Well, those in the high-tech space believe that it is different and that they are working with a different model. The reason being that the world is going through a transition period to a new technological base. The late twentieth-century model of the conglomerate was a final move of the industrial era to build something grand by combining firms from all sorts of industries and producing one grand accumulation of industries.

The model of the new information age is connectivity and this connectivity comes from building platforms that transcend industries.

Mr. Sorkin even raises this possibility in introducing the recent work of Yale Law student Lina M. Khan who has written in the Yale Law Journal about the "platform market," which, he labels "the ultimate economic mousetrap." However, Mr. Sorkin does not go into the economics or the technology of the issue… he spends the rest of the article discussing the fact that this new development might "ultimately prove to be anticompetitive."

In doing so, Mr. Sorkin almost accepts the fact that this model might actually work and be successful. If it is successful, "in Amazon's case, it has the potential to become so dominant in so many areas that its impact could be more than simply lowering prices for consumers; it could put large companies out of business."

Sounds like the case built for making these tech companies into "utilities."

But, let's get back to the FinTech issue. In my previous post, I argued that Amazon, as well as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), has entered into the "payments" space and that this is their inroad into the banking field. And the payments space is definitely a "platform market."

Now, we learn that a major European player in the payments space has actually received its banking license. Klarna is one of Europe's largest financial technology groups, valued in 2015 at $2.25 billion.

"Klarna takes on credit risk for retailers, allowing customers to pay for online goods after receiving them, in return for a part of the sales price." writes Richard Milne in the Financial Times. "With this 'buy now, pay later' idea, Klarna has conquered online shopping in the Nordics and Germany, with 60 million customers." Its role is a payment option on numerous websites. And, Mr. Milne goes on…it is making money.

Mr. Milne quotes another banker as saying "They are a global player." And, they "have gained a lot of trust and they are extremely good at what they are doing, yes, competition is increasing."

And, now they have a banking license. But don't expect mortgages from them right away. Expect "payment cards and accounts."

Furthermore, Klarna has the capacity to grow quickly in the UK and the US.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, founder and chief executive officer of Klarna says, "Klarna can embody the 'best of both worlds.' We are still moving at the speed of a FinTech, but provide the trust and security of a bank. That makes us a super rare animal."

Does he see Klarna moving into broader areas, delivering lots of services. "His vision is of the opposite, a world with global niche players."

For example, Mr. Siemiatkowski contends "Karna could fulfill a payments role for companies such as Facebook around the world." He continues "That common partner, when it comes to offering finance to the consumer does not exist today."

In other words, they are building a platform that will transform banking, one that works through many different companies and industries. Is that what Mr. Bezos and Amazon are working on?

Makes sense because money is information and information, in this day and age, can be nothing more than zeros and ones, 0s and 1s. Do Mr. Bezos and Amazon see it that way?

The effort here is not to build a conglomerate, but to build a payments system. That is what banking is all about.

The effort here is to build connectivity. That is what the growth and spread of information is all about.

We just need to learn what that means.

