AT&T: Taking A Closer Look At The Pending Time Warner Acquisition

The major downside to the deal will be the additional leverage it will add to AT&T's balance sheet.

The deal is expected to be accretive in the first year after close for both EPS and free cash flow.

There's multiple reasons why I love AT&T (NYSE:T), but today I'm going to focus on the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition. In my opinion, this is a truly game-changing deal and could provide a tremendous amount of upside for AT&T. It will allow AT&T to seamlessly produce and distribute content across multiple media platforms. AT&T will receive major media assets including HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Warner Bros., CNN, and DC Comics. While AT&T is paying a hefty price tag on this deal, I do believe it's a move that makes sense and gives them a strong advantage over their nearest competitor, Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Transaction Summary

According to AT&T's initial press release:

Time Warner shareholders will receive $107.50 per share, which will be 50% stock and 50% cash. For the stock portion, Time Warner shareholders will receive 1.437 AT&T shares if AT&T's average stock price is below $37.411 at closing and 1.3 AT&T shares if AT&T's average stock price is above $41.349 at closing.

This purchase price implies a total equity value of $85.4 billion and a total transaction value of $108.7 billion, including Time Warner's net debt.

The cash portion of the purchase price will be financed with new debt and cash on AT&T's balance sheet.

AT&T expects the following financial benefits:

The deal will be accretive in the first year after close on both an adjusted EPS and free cash flow per share basis.

$1 billion in annual run rate cost synergies within 3 years of the deal closing. In addition, over time, AT&T expects to achieve incremental revenue opportunities that neither company could obtain on a standalone basis.

Additionally, AT&T expects the deal to improve its dividend coverage and enhance its revenue and earnings growth profile.

Time Warner Financial Snapshot

I mentioned earlier that AT&T paid a premium for Time Warner. Just take a look at the box below and it's easy to see why. With a transaction value of $108.7 billion, AT&T is paying 3.7x revenue and 27.8x earnings. To give you a comparison, AT&T's stock currently trades at 1.46x sales and 18.9x earnings.

Data in all tables provided from Google Finance.

AT&T's Financial Profile Pre & Post Acquisition

I wanted to see if AT&T's press release comments about the acquisition being accretive to performance were true or not. The two tables below show AT&T's performance during 2016 on a standalone basis and also assuming Time Warner's 2016 results were added. This is a rather simplified approach and doesn't include any cannibalization or cost synergies, but I do think it gives a good idea of what AT&T will look like after the deal closes. Based on this analysis, it looks like the transaction should improve AT&T's profit margins, earnings-per-share, and dividend payout ratio.

In the tables above, I assume that 1.097 billion shares are added with the transaction, which represents approximately $42.7 billion of the transaction cost.

Balance Sheet Implications

Remember that the total transaction value is $108.7 billion. In terms of how this implicates AT&T's balance sheet, I assume that AT&T closes the transaction with $10 billion in cash reserves, $42.7 billion worth of stock, and $56 billion in debt, which includes Time Warner's $23.3 billion in existing debt. The amount of leverage the transaction adds to AT&T is the major downside. Basically, AT&T is adding approximately $1.91 of debt for every dollar of revenue they are getting. I think AT&T can handle this amount of debt, but it will add a lot of pressure to execute.

Conclusion

I can boil down AT&T's acquisition to a few positives and negatives:

On the positive side, the deal should improve AT&T's operating metrics, which includes earnings-per-share and dividend coverage. I also believe the deal is very strategic and will put a lot of separation from Verizon.

Of course, this deal isn't coming cheap. AT&T is paying a premium to acquire Time Warner and this will add a lot of leverage to their balance sheet.

With all that being said, I'm a big fan of the transaction. I like the operational benefits and I'm not too concerned about the leverage because AT&T's performance is very predictable. Best of all, AT&T still trades cheap, so now is a good time to pick up the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.