AT&T: Taking A Closer Look At The Pending Time Warner Acquisition

Summary

In late 2016, AT&T agreed to purchase Time Warner for $108.7 billion.

The deal is expected to be accretive in the first year after close for both EPS and free cash flow.

The major downside to the deal will be the additional leverage it will add to AT&T's balance sheet.

There's multiple reasons why I love AT&T (NYSE:T), but today I'm going to focus on the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition. In my opinion, this is a truly game-changing deal and could provide a tremendous amount of upside for AT&T. It will allow AT&T to seamlessly produce and distribute content across multiple media platforms. AT&T will receive major media assets including HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Warner Bros., CNN, and DC Comics. While AT&T is paying a hefty price tag on this deal, I do believe it's a move that makes sense and gives them a strong advantage over their nearest competitor, Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Transaction Summary

According to AT&T's initial press release:

  • Time Warner shareholders will receive $107.50 per share, which will be 50% stock and 50% cash. For the stock portion, Time Warner shareholders will receive 1.437 AT&T shares if AT&T's average stock price is below $37.411 at closing and 1.3 AT&T shares if AT&T's average stock price is above $41.349 at closing.
  • This purchase price implies a total equity value of $85.4 billion and a total transaction value of $108.7 billion, including Time Warner's net debt.
  • The cash portion of the purchase price will be financed with new debt and cash on AT&T's balance sheet.

AT&T expects the following financial benefits:

  • The deal will be accretive in the first year after close on both an adjusted EPS and free cash flow per share basis.
  • $1 billion in annual run rate cost synergies within 3 years of the deal closing. In addition, over time, AT&T expects to achieve incremental revenue opportunities that neither company could obtain on a standalone basis.
  • Additionally, AT&T expects the deal to improve its dividend coverage and enhance its revenue and earnings growth profile.

Time Warner Financial Snapshot

I mentioned earlier that AT&T paid a premium for Time Warner. Just take a look at the box below and it's easy to see why. With a transaction value of $108.7 billion, AT&T is paying 3.7x revenue and 27.8x earnings. To give you a comparison, AT&T's stock currently trades at 1.46x sales and 18.9x earnings.

AT&T's Financial Profile Pre & Post Acquisition

I wanted to see if AT&T's press release comments about the acquisition being accretive to performance were true or not. The two tables below show AT&T's performance during 2016 on a standalone basis and also assuming Time Warner's 2016 results were added. This is a rather simplified approach and doesn't include any cannibalization or cost synergies, but I do think it gives a good idea of what AT&T will look like after the deal closes. Based on this analysis, it looks like the transaction should improve AT&T's profit margins, earnings-per-share, and dividend payout ratio.

  • In the tables above, I assume that 1.097 billion shares are added with the transaction, which represents approximately $42.7 billion of the transaction cost.

Balance Sheet Implications

Remember that the total transaction value is $108.7 billion. In terms of how this implicates AT&T's balance sheet, I assume that AT&T closes the transaction with $10 billion in cash reserves, $42.7 billion worth of stock, and $56 billion in debt, which includes Time Warner's $23.3 billion in existing debt. The amount of leverage the transaction adds to AT&T is the major downside. Basically, AT&T is adding approximately $1.91 of debt for every dollar of revenue they are getting. I think AT&T can handle this amount of debt, but it will add a lot of pressure to execute.

Conclusion

I can boil down AT&T's acquisition to a few positives and negatives:

  • On the positive side, the deal should improve AT&T's operating metrics, which includes earnings-per-share and dividend coverage. I also believe the deal is very strategic and will put a lot of separation from Verizon.
  • Of course, this deal isn't coming cheap. AT&T is paying a premium to acquire Time Warner and this will add a lot of leverage to their balance sheet.

With all that being said, I'm a big fan of the transaction. I like the operational benefits and I'm not too concerned about the leverage because AT&T's performance is very predictable. Best of all, AT&T still trades cheap, so now is a good time to pick up the stock.

