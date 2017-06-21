Oil - Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees

Still, the takeaway is to take things into proper context and to not miss the forest for the trees.

However, U.S. producers are considered "swing producers" who will alter production plans as the price of crude changes; so changes in U.S. inventory and rig counts matter.

Are we self-centered, proud people? The answer is maybe. That is because investor attention is keenly focused on weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, which represents just a portion of total global inventory. Given that the energy market is global in nature, shouldn't we widen our purview? The fact is that global oil inventory is down year-to-year and big draws are occurring from inventory.

Hey, I'm guilty of it, too, and I make the point again this morning because the fact is that the market moves on the weekly U.S. oil inventory data. But should it? There's a lot more to say about oil supply than can be said by weekly changes in U.S. supply.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih commented on oil inventory recently to London-based Asharq al-Awsat, picked up by Reuters. What he said caught my attention as something energy investors seem to be missing every Wednesday morning when the Energy Information Administration (EIA) publishes its weekly U.S. inventory data. Falih was quoted noting "Short-term volatility is mostly a reaction to short-term factors." We agree... Falih went on to clarify, "The market often tends to ignore these criteria and focus on the drop in U.S. inventories that came below expectations." He was referring to price action roughly two weeks ago.

The more critical criteria Falih is focusing our attention to is global inventory and changes to it. He noted a draw of 50 million barrels from floating storage and a decline in global onshore storage at industrialized nations of roughly 65 million barrels compared to July 2016. Yet, U.S. investors sold oil down and the energy sector off on weekly U.S. data the last two weeks because of a build in crude inventories two weeks ago and a build in gasoline inventories last week.

This morning, the same point was driven home again by Raymond James Analyst, Pavel Molchanov, during his brief appearance on Bloomberg Daybreak. He reminded investors that the U.S. inventory and production data represents just a fraction (one-fifth) of the overall market and that we are best served looking at changes to global data. However, he admits, we don't have real-time readings on that data. Thus, investors turn to the data they do have. And there's another reason why they do as well...

MercBloc's Dan Dicker points out the reason why U.S. investors focus on the weekly U.S. data. Dicker notes that the "swing barrels" are all in the hands of U.S. drillers. Those swing barrel producers are still adding to drilling rigs for oil, as seen via the weekly data from Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) showing 22 consecutive weeks of increases. Dicker goes on to point out, though, that "everyone loses money at $40 oil."

So no matter what data you're looking at, you gotta believe production comes offline when that point is breached. Thus, there's a natural floor for oil there right? That must be true right, because American companies serve the will of their shareholders, who must have profits. Keep in mind, though, that for a great many producers, price hedges keep the price they earn above $40 even when it dips briefly below it.

At the open Wednesday:

United States Oil (NYSE: USO): +0.1%

iPath S&P GSCI Oil (NYSE: OIL): -0.2%

Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE): -0.6%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (NYSE: XOP): -1.3%

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM): -0.6%

Chevron (NYSE: CVX): -0.6%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP): -0.5%

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY): -0.7%

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX): -0.2%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD): -0.5%

In conclusion, I believe the takeaway is that we need to take data into proper context. While the changes in U.S. inventory matter, they represent just a fraction of a global market that is rebalancing. When noting a slight infringement against expectations for U.S. inventory, perhaps we should recall what is going on globally before selling oil down sharply. I want you to know that I am biased here, and do hold short-term long positions via options in oil and in one E&P. For more of my work on oil and the energy sector, investors are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position is via short-term option contracts, and I also hold contracts in an E&P not mentioned.