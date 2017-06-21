Prospect Capital Corporation: A Buy Again?

Prospect Capital Corporation's (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares have started to sell at a wider discount to Net Asset Value after the company disappointed investors with its Net Investment Income in the last quarter. While I have been cautious on Prospect Capital in the past five months or so, I think the expanded discount to Net Asset Value is a good enough reason to consider buying the business development company's shares again. As far as I am concerned, an investment in Prospect Capital is only appropriate for enterprising income investors with a high risk tolerance.

I have sold Prospect Capital at the beginning of the year, largely because the once large discount to Net Asset Value had almost entirely disappeared and because Prospect Capital's dividend coverage stats deteriorated. In light of such developments I sold Prospect Capital at the beginning of the year at a slight capital gain (and two years' worth of dividends). That said, though, I think the current price point offers investors an interesting entry into the stock.

Prospect Capital is a pass-through income vehicle, meaning that the business development company is required by law to pass through earnings derived from its investment portfolio as monthly dividends to shareholders. Prospect Capital's current dividend yield sits at 12.4 percent, which is a very appealing yield for any income investor. On the other hand, the large yield reflects a high degree of risk, especially in light of Prospect Capital's challenging dividend coverage stats.

For instance, in the quarter ending March Prospect Capital pulled in only $0.20/share in Net Investment Income, underearning the BDC's going dividend rate of $0.25/share by a whopping 20 percent. However, Prospect Capital has underearned its dividend for more than just one quarter, raising concerns over the company's ability to sustain its current dividend payout.

Looking at Prospect Capital's declining dividend coverage stats reveals that the company underearned its dividend rate a couple of times lately, and there is a growing risk that the business development company might have to slash its dividend payout again if it can't boost Net Investment Income in the next several quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Prospect Capital's dividend coverage actually began to deteriorate in the June 2016 quarter when the company sold its investment in Harbortouch Payments LLC for $328 million. The sale contributed $0.04/share to Prospect Capital's Net Investment Income in the quarter, allowing the company to cover its dividend largely because of this one-time income. Prospect Capital then used some of the proceeds ($167.5 million) to repay convertible notes, creating an underinvestment problem for the company and lowering forward interest income. Since Prospect Capital continued to underearn its dividend in the last three quarters, the company's Net Asset Value also dropped from $9.62/share in the June quarter last year to $9.43/share in the March 2017 quarter.

On the other hand, repayments and portfolio exits are 'business as usual' for BDCs like Prospect Capital and the company regularly recycles capital into other investments.

Source: Prospect Capital

Since Prospect Capital tends to have a filled pipeline of (debt) investment opportunities, I think the BDC has a good shot at improving its dividend coverage stats and bring in more interest income from new investments in the coming quarters.

What About The Reward-To-Risk Ratio?

I think just looking at Prospect Capital's dividend coverage, however, is too short-sighted.

Yes, Prospect Capital's dividend coverage is challenging, but today's price level already reflects heightened concerns over the company's Net Investment Income trajectory. For instance, investors have rushed to dump Prospect Capital's shares after the company disappointed in terms of NII in the last quarter. Prospect Capital's shares have yet to recover from the sell-off in May.

Source: StockCharts.com

It is true that the risks of a distribution cut have grown compared to last year when Prospect Capital achieved excess dividend coverage, but the company's Net Asset Value discount has also widened significantly in the last two months, providing income investors with a bit of a valuation cushion. Prospect Capital's shares today can be gobbled up for 85 cents on the dollar.

The Good News

Prospect Capital has room to reverse the dividend coverage trend by investing excess capital in high-yielding (preferably floating-rate) debt investments. In fairness, Prospect Capital was underinvested in the last several quarters, carrying higher than usual cash balances. More investments, therefore, should translate into higher Net Investment Income in the coming quarters.

The purchase of $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by RME Group Holding Company is one such investment, as is the investment of $38 million in first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by Memorial MRI & Diagnostic in March. Debt investments like these can lift Prospect Capital's Net Investment Income and improve the company's dividend coverage stats in lockstep.

There is yet another indication that Prospect Capital is optimistic about its NII rebound and that it will be able to sustain its current dividend payout. In May, the company declared four more stable cash dividends of $0.08333/share for May, June, July and August.

Your Takeaway

It is true that Prospect Capital's dividend coverage trend is not the best. That said, though, the business development company has made efforts to invest more money into floating-rate debt investments lately, potentially reversing the NII trend of the last couple of quarters and setting the stage for improved dividend coverage. Management's declaration of four more stable monthly cash dividends last month shows a high level of confidence that the company can maintain its current dividend payout despite the recent dip in NII. Since Prospect Capital's Net Asset Value has also again widened to 15 percent after the March sell-off, I think the reward-to-risk combination looks actually quite good at today's price point. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

