Storage Wars: Self-Storage REITs Continue To Decline Amid Intense Competition

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Self-Storage Sector Overview

Self-storage REITs comprise roughly 8% of the REIT Index (VNQ and IYR). Within our market weighted self-storage index, we track the four largest self-storage REITs within the sector, which account for nearly $55 billion in market value: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the four self-storage REITs we track. "Quality" is determined by the average value of the self-storage facilities within the portfolio and the REIT's use of leverage, among other factors.

Roughly 1 in 10 Americans currently rent space in one of the 60,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country. Proximity to one's home is cited as the most important feature of these 100 square feet spaces. 70% of customers are residential, with the other 30% divided between businesses, students, and the military. Nearly half of self-storage customers rent their unit for more than two years.

The demand for space in these facilities has been accelerating over the past decade as homeownership rates dip to record lows. Self-storage demand is driven by change, such as moving homes, going to college, having kids, and getting older. Americans have been experiencing more "change" than in the past. The 'rent-by-choice' preference that began after the housing crash of the recession shows few signs of reversing, as homeownership is currently near multi-decade lows. While homeowners can use their garage and basement for their storage needs, renters rarely have that luxury. Rental rates for small storage units are often cheaper than cable bills, so constant movers tend to store furniture or valuables that may not fit in a smaller apartment unit, but may see new life at the next rental unit.

While demand for self-storage units over the past decade has been robust, supply lagged considerably until 2014. Investors in self-storage REITs have enjoyed this supply/demand imbalance as market rental rates for existing units has increased annually by over 10% in many major markets. Supply has been increasing noticeably over the past three years. Roughly 800 facilities were built in 2016 with another 1,000 coming on line in 2017 and 2018. New supply growth is estimated to be 3% of existing supply per year over the next two years and as high as 3.5% of existing supply through 2020. The lack of visibility of new supply growth has become a major issue for the sector, as there is no reliable, publicly available data, leaving investors (and often the REITs themselves) in the dark.

Recent weakness in demand metrics has prompted investors to wonder if there are potentially troubling underlying changes in tenant behavior. The ability of renters to easily and quickly compare prices using online aggregators, such as SpareFoot.com, may weaken the pricing power and value of the brand-name of these storage REITs.

As we will shortly discuss in further detail, there is limited visibility into the demographical characteristics and trends of self-storage customers. Are we seeing the effects of the 'generation of renters' that we often discuss? Anecdotally, we have noticed more furniture rental services. Perhaps the younger demographic is preferring to rent everything, thus negating the need for storage space for extra furniture, bikes, etc. This 'asset-lite' generation may demand less storage space. We will track this trend and provide greater insight in the next quarterly update.

Recent Developments and Performance

Storage REITs have been among the weakest performing REIT sectors so far in 2017, a sharp reversal from our update last quarter in which we highlighted the sector as the second best performer. Storage REITs were down 5.2% over the prior quarter, and down 5.9% YTD.

Q1 earnings were generally weaker than expected after a relatively strong Q4 2016. Of the four self-storage REITs, one beat consensus expectations and raised guidance, one met and maintained, and two missed and lowered guidance (PSA, LSI).

Across the sector, NOI growth continues to decelerate from double-digit levels in 2014, but remains at relatively high levels compared to other real estate sectors. Same-store revenues across the sector averaged roughly 5% in Q1, down from over 10% in 2014. Occupancy has fallen from 94% in Q1 2014 to 92% in Q1 2017. REITs forecast roughly 3.5% full-year same-store revenue growth in 2017.

On conference calls and at the recent REITWeek conference, several key themes have been discussed. An interesting discussion in the Public Storage REITWeek presentation included a question about the company's insight into their customers' demographics and trends. The executives at PSA revealed that they do not keep track of specific data about customers and therefore did not know the median age, income, or other relevant characteristics of current customers, and consequently could not address any reasons for potential changes in trends and demand. We were disappointed and surprised by the response. We would have thought, in the age of big-data-analytics, that the largest self-storage REIT would have a keen insight into their customer and their changing tastes to foresee potential changes. Are customers getting older? Do older customers desire different size space or need more accessibility? Are there certain incentive programs that worked particularly well with younger customers? This seems to be critical data and we were shocked that PSA did not know the average age of their customer. Perhaps they do, and the responder was simply mistaken and caught off-guard by the question, but if not, it worries us that they could be behind the curve.

Second, the supply pipeline has heated up considerably, which has put downward pressure on rental growth. The lack of new supply in the storage sector was the driving force behind the sector's significant outperformance in recent years. Unlike the apartment sector, supply growth data in the storage sector is scare, so visibility is limited. We expect about 3-3.5% annual supply growth through 2020. Yields on new development remain attractive, which has prompted the robust growth in supply, but rising cap rates should pressure yields on new development plans.

Finally, rent raises for new customers have softened considerably and many storage REITs have been forced to offer discounts to new customers. Public Storage reported negative growth in move-in rents for May. Turnover remains very low, as the price sensitivity of existing customers remains relatively constant.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, storage REITs have underperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the decline in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Valuation of Storage REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, storage REITs appear fairly cheap, trading at slight discounts to the REIT averages. Storage REITs are the fourth and fifth cheapest sector on both current and forward Free Cash Flows. When we factor in two-year growth expectations (expected to average roughly 5% per year), the sector appears more attractive.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, all four names appear fairly attractive at these levels relative to other REIT sectors. We see CUBE and LSI as the best value at these levels.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Self-storage REITs tend to trade very much in-line with the broader REIT average. As a whole, they are neither bond-like nor equity-like and fit into what we call the "Hybrid REIT" category.

Within the sector, we classify the four names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. PSA, and EXR show more equity-like properties and fall into the Hybrid REIT category, while LSI and CUBE exhibits more bond-like qualities and falls into the Yield REIT category.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, storage REITs rank right in the middle, paying an average yield of 4.0%. Storage REITs payout 80% of their available cash flow. Within the sector, we see that Life Storage pays the highest yield at 5.4%, but is also expected to see the slowest growth over the next several years.

Bottom Line

After a strong start to 2017, the perennially outperforming Self Storage sector hit the skids again over the past quarter. The sector is now down 6% YTD. Self-storage was the worst performing real estate sector in 2016, declining 13%. Our "Dogs of the REITs" strategy of overweighting the worst performers of the prior year has been unsuccessful.

The confluence of weaker-than-expected demand and 30% YoY growth in new supply (3% of existing stock) has slowed down rent growth and pushed down NAV valuations. Q1 earnings were generally worse than expected and Q2 looks weak. Move-in rents actually decreased for Public Storage in May, a dramatic slowdown from the high-single-digit growth rate in 2015.

We discuss that this weakness in demand may be the beginning of a troubling trend. Perhaps the millennial 'generation of renters' will simply rent everything and require less storage space. We were trouble to learn that these REITs have limited insight into their customer demographics. We think that these REITs need to be more proactive in gathering data about their customers to better address their needs and stay in front of the curve of change.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view CubeSmart as the most attractive REIT within the sector, followed by Extra Space.

