The Unreal, Unbelievable And Unexplained Divergence Between High-Yield Spreads And Oil Prices

Similarly, happiness out of winning is not as strong as sadness out of losing. Make the math yourself.

This isn't another gloomy review rather a reminder that risk and reward are not - and mustn't be treated as - equal forces.

Roses are red, violets are blue, spreads are so tight, and so should be you! (when it comes to risk management).

No. I'm not talking about equities this time rather about the valuations of risky assets, no matter who they are.

In the two articles that we already published earlier this week, we delivered two messages regarding equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ) on one hand and regarding the high-yield ("HY") space (HYG, JNK, BDCS, BIZD, REM, MORT) on the other hand:

1. The credit market is a reliable bellwether to the equity market

2. The HY space has never been more risky over the past eight year than it's now

If anyone needs further evidence that things aren't working as positively as risky assets; prices suggest, energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) prices are here to help further understand the problem we are facing here.

Yesterday (Tuesday), oil prices (USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI) continue their downtrend and actually entered into a bear market, i.e. prices suffered 20%+ decline from their recent peaks:

To put things into perspective, we are talking about nine-month lows for both crude WTI (trading as low as $43 per barrel) and brent (trading as low as $45.5 per barrel) types of oil.

Energy-related debts are the biggest component within the HY credits space. Therefore, if energy prices move down (especially over 20%) one would assume that HY credit spreads would widen across the board. Surprisingly that is not the case:

Source: fxsteeet.com

Although the correlation between energy-related debt spreads to the overall HY spreads is undoubted - you can clearly see from the above chart that over the last 2-3 months (while energy prices collapsed) - energy-related debt spreads have widen far-far more than the overall HY debt spreads.

Take for example the yields offered by BB-rated credits as a good gauge for the HY debt space:

The average BB-rated yield now compared to where the UST10Y and Fed Funds are has never been more pricey. You get a very low yield (though it was even lower) that is ridiculous when you take into consideration the levels where benchmark yields/rates are currently at.

HY spreads have compressed into levels that are historically low and fundamentally impossible to justify.

If you think that things in Europe look any different - you're wrong:

What you see above is a market in which HY debt has not been more expensive relative to IG debt (AGG, LQD) as it is now. Risk (low rating) has become anon-issue and only the reward (yield) talks. What we're witnessing here is a bubble!

Although I'm "The Fortune Teller" I'm not a fortune teller... I don't know if and when these anomaly will correct itself but I know one thing for sure: Risky assets are currently priced for perfection. Risky assets are valued as if there very little (or even no) risk. Risky assets have lost touch risk management. Risky assets are riskier now than any other point in time over the past 8.5 years.

I would like to finish with a great chart coming from PIMCO that show the difference between the resilience of credits (NYSEARCA:BND) to the resilience of equities during periods of "worst case" scenarios:

Don't get me wrong: I don't predict a "worst case scenario" but I do strongly feel that this is the time to let pricey/overvalued risky assets go.

What exactly fall under the "pricey/overvalued risky assets" definition is something that is most probably subject to a philosophical-endless debate. However, what is crystal clear and isn't subject to any sort of debate is that while winning feels good - this feeling never overcomes the bad feeling that comes with losing.

More than eight years of phenomenal gains are behind us. Ask yourself two questions:

How many more years can this rally lasts? Mathematically/Theoretically - many more years. There's no doubt about that. Fundamentally/Practically - I give it no more than 6-12 months, at best.

Is the risk/reward profile still attractive enough? Does the potential upside justifies hanging into this market while evaluating the potential downside? Here, I believe that both the math/theory and fundamental/practical views lead to the same, decisive, answer.

Point is, that even if you strongly feel that this rally can last forever, it's one to believe and it's another thing to properly assess. Even if you think that there's still a nice reward out there - the risk is surely at least as high.

Remember: The magnitude of joy coming out of winning is no-where near the magnitude of sorrow coming out of losing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short out-of-money CALL options on the SPY