Only Prices Matter: A Financial Markets And Trading-Centric Site Dedicated To The Belief That Prices Are Divine

Two-week free trials to assess value-add. As part of a trial/assessment, DM me and I'll send the contents of any post from OPM's "Greatest Hits" page on demand.

OPM's goals are two-fold and simple: i) divine any and all major inflection points across and within global financial markets and ii) become your sole source of market insight.

After five years of running onlypricesmatter.com, I've decided to branch out and launch the service on Seeking Alpha.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Only Prices Matter, a new Marketplace service by Brandon Ferro).

Motivation to Launch Only Prices Matter

I've posted all of the work that pertains to my investment process, framework and philosophy on my personal website, onlypricesmatter.com, for five years now. I started that site because it was such a clean, elegant way to catalog for posterity all of the inputs that went in to my decision-making as an investor/speculator. This seemed a far better alternative than trying to track down old emails and ongoing dialogues sent to investing buddies/colleagues/peers containing the same work.

My decision from the outset was to keep all of that work password protected; I simply wasn't inclined to share. However, as time went on a smattering of visitors ended up finding the site and asking for access. I acquiesced, but only under the terms of a membership-type service as I still wasn't comfortable sharing on a widespread basis. Further, I respect value ($)-for-value (work) collaboration.

Fast forward to today and I've simply become more comfortable sharing. Moreover, I enjoy the process of networking with kind, intelligent and thoughtful individuals who want to learn (as I do). As such, I'm looking to broaden my reach now and Seeking Alpha's Marketplace platform offers a convenient means to do so with its audience.

Only Prices Matter is Especially Valuable to Investors who are Looking for…

A comprehensive world-view, philosophy and framework for financial markets that can filter out all the noise and chaos of the day-to-day chattering heads that otherwise competes for one's attention

Actionable - and only actionable - writing and courses of action

Objectivity - all of OPM's work is based on what market inputs suggest should or is likely to happen, not what I think or want to happen; making money and being right are not the same.

Life simplification: those that have been with the site since its genesis will likely tell you it has become their key, invaluable source of information for understanding where we are in the world

How is Only Prices Matter Different from What I do for Free on Seeking Alpha?

Historically, the free work I've posted on SA has pertained to individual, company-specific, micro-cap stock ideas. That's my day job. Only Prices Matter is my night job, is far different and is broadly focused on global macro and identifying major cycle turning points in large asset classes, regions, sectors or larger-cap, less idiosyncratic company equities. It's this unique insight of having company-specific, fundamental experience coupled with global macro that makes the insights comprehensive and differentiated.

What Makes Only Prices Matter worth Paying for?

First off, you can try the service for free for two weeks to determine its value-add.

But secondly, you can also visit this "Greatest Hits" page at onlypricesmatter.com to review the site's big and important historical calls. If you'd like to actually review any of the "Greatest Hits" post send me a direct message and I'll send you the contents. Regardless, the accuracy of those calls should give you a sense of the value-add of the historical work and its potential moving forward.

On pricing specifics, I decided on an annual cost of $2,000 for Only Prices Matter. That's one of the more expensive services in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

However, my goal is to be your single source of market knowledge, vision and insight. I want to help you compressively understand the world and finally reach a point where you can filter out all of the nonsense and tell yourself one simple thing: "I get it". In doing so, my hope is that this insight will prove to be the workhorse of your portfolio over the long-term, focusing you in on only the salient things that matter in the world. Forest, not trees.

In addition, I really want to focus on developing long-term relationships with thoughtful individuals who are in search of making money, simplicity in approach, patience and understanding the world's big pictures. It's the big turns in the world - capturing them and avoiding them at times - that drive compounding over time. If "action" is what you're after, this is absolutely the wrong service for you.

Price, albeit a slightly higher one, is arguably the best calibrator for cultivating the right type of membership and relationships vs. the value of the service. We want it to be a mutually beneficial fit and price helps here.

Again, if you doubt the lofty ambitions above, visit the site to verify it on your own as I believe its historical track record dating back to 2012 is exceptional. By and large, I believe it has captured the vast majority of major inflection points in and across the world that have occurred since then. Sure, I'm sure I've gotten plenty wrong on the site, but the big, broad brush strokes - the stuff that really matters - have been spot on.

How is it going to help me become a better, smarter investor? (What's your promise to me?)

I think I've already explained this to some extent above, but this answer is simple:

I want you to wake up every day understanding the world; in turn, I want that understanding to be profitable for you and I want it to simplify your life. We won't always understand the world, but we're definitely going to minimize the time we don't.

Do you have a track record that can back this up?

I again encourage you to use the free trial on the site and to visit the "Greatest Hits" page to determine the site's record of prescient calls. Other than the site, I've spent essentially all but one year of my career on either the sell-side doing equity research or on the buy-side.

What will greet me once I hit the subscribe button and the curtain is drawn back?

Answers! Seriously though, my hope is that when you start reading the work and diving in you'll see a comprehensive framework that is creative, and in being so, helps you develop a big-picture understanding of financial markets that you haven't had in the past.

As a subscriber, what should I expect to receive? (frequency, types of content, personal access, monthly review, etc.)

Frequency: This is important for anybody considering the service. If you peruse Only Prices Matter you'll find that I've published 914 posts dating back to May 2012 when the site was launched. Thus, that amounts to ~183 posts annually across five years, or nearly a post every other calendar day. However, writing won't come linearly; the frequency of writing is totally dependent on global financial markets. Sometimes idea generation is incredibly abundant and lucrative, sometimes there simply aren't any ideas worth writing about. But again, our goal is to focus only on the things that matter. If this means writing two or three times in a month, does this matter to us if our goal is filtering out noise and nonsense? To reiterate though, given the possibility for pockets of infrequent writing at times it is essential that anybody looking for "action" and writing simply for the sake of keeping you on the treadmill of believing you're membership is being "earned", not sign up for a membership!

Content: It is very important that when I do write it is focused on actionable content, not filler. Therefore, posts will center on identifying major turns in asset classes, regions, sectors, companies, etc., positioning for those turns and then writing on an ongoing basis to measure our success/failure/progress in those set-ups as things unfold.

Personal Access: I enjoy dialogue with kind, thoughtful individuals and look forward to making myself as accessible as I can make possible, including email, phone, direct message, chat, etc. The most direct access I can provide is after 5pm EST when I take my dog for a hike in the woods; who isn't up for a stroll in the woods and a discussion on markets?

Why should I consider signing up now?

Here's some bad marketing on my part: you don't have to sign up now. Think it through, let it marinate. Use a free trial and peruse Only Prices Matter. Determine if your personality is a good fit for my approach and framework.

On the flip side of this, global financial markets [specifically US equities and the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)] appear to be in the middle of a rare historical cycle that has been witnessed only three times in the past 100+ years. If you want to know where those precedents occurred on the chart below and what their outcomes were, well, let's link up!

