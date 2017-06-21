Teladoc - Best Doctors Not Yet Seen As The Best Deal

I do have concerns about the overall valuation of Teladoc and do not like the deal structure. It results in debt taken on, even as the business is not profitable.

I like the valuation of the deal on a relative basis, even if Best Doctors is not growing as quickly.

Teladoc (TDOC) hit my news radar this week as it announced the acquisition of Best Doctors. I must say that the deal makes sense, as Teladoc is acquiring profitable revenues at a relatively reasonable multiple (compared to its own valuation). The issue is that Teladoc will operate with a net debt positioning going forward. This a bit concerning given the losses posted by the business, even if improvements are anticipated.

After shares have tripled over the past year, I am not buying this dip as the company still has a lot of work to do in order to reach break-even levels. Continued dilution of the shareholder base has pushed up the current enterprise valuation towards the $2 billion mark, raising expectations for finding some real appeal in the stock.

Who Is Best Doctors?

Teladoc announced the purchase of Best Doctors, a medical consultation company focused on improving health outcomes for complex, critical and costly medical issues, according to the press release. The focus on expert doctors makes this solution - similar to that of Teladoc - suitable for second opinions. The quality of the doctors employed has made Best Doctors a trustworthy brand.

The company hopes that the combination of the solutions provided by Best Doctors and those of Teladoc will improve health outcomes at lower cost, driven by the added scale. Best Doctors has overseas operations and expert knowledge in 450 specialties through its network of 50,000 medical experts, and is mostly focused on complex-care and high-acuity cases.

Best Doctors has been much more internationally oriented, with clients in over 100 countries; yet the growth trajectory is much slower, as the company was founded back in 1989. Topline sales growth came in at 13-14% in 2016, with 60% of sales generated in the US.

Teladoc is willing to acquire the company at a $440 million valuation, consisting of a $375 million cash component and $65 million stock issue. Best Doctors posted sales of $92.2 million in 2016. The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million and a net loss of $5.6 million on the bottom line. For this year revenues are expected to surpass the $100 million mark. Based on the valuation, Teladoc pays a 4.8 times sales multiple based on the 2016 numbers, as any multiple based on (adjusted) profitability measures is not meaningful.

Investors in Teladoc are not convinced that this deal is great for the business: shares lost 9% of their value in response to the announcement. This move corresponds to roughly $160 million in market value going up in smoke, equivalent to 35% of the reported deal value; the market is not giving its thumbs up on the deal. This is partly the result of the fact that investors have to wait until later this year to get good insight about the potential synergies of the deal.

The Core Business

Teladoc itself is a much faster-growing business. The company reported a 59% increase in revenues for 2016, with sales coming in at $123.2 million, driven by 65% visitor growth to 952,000 last year.

While the growth reported by the company is much higher than that of Best Doctors, Teladoc is losing a ton of money. The company posted an operating loss of $62 million. While that loss was up from the $56 million in 2015, relative losses are coming down but remain steep. The often-mentioned adjusted EBITDA number came in at minus $39.7 million.

The company guided that revenues would come in at $180-$185 million in 2017, and adjusted EBITDA losses are expected to narrow to minus $21 million, plus or minus $1.5 million. In May, Teladoc posted continued solid growth: sales were up 60% to $42.9 million, driven by 60% growth in the number of investors, as adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed to $9.1 million. The company maintained its guidance, which included the expectation that break-even levels in terms of adjusted EBITDA would be reached in Q4.

Teladoc ended Q1 with $176 million in cash and equivalents and $42 million in debt, for a $134 million net cash position. The 52 million shares outstanding traded around $35 ahead of the deal announcement, for a near $1.7 billion enterprise valuation. That was equivalent to little over 9 times projected sales for this year. Based on those metrics, the forward sales multiple of little over 4 times for Best Doctors looks like a bargain, especially as that business has reached profitability in terms of adjusted EBITDA metrics. The main difference is of course the major discrepancy in terms of growth, with Teladoc growing at 60% per annum while Best Doctors grows at low double digit percentages.

I guess that investors are nervous in part because Teladoc will take on some debt in connection with the deal. The company's net cash position of $134 million will turn into a net debt position of $239 million overnight. As EBITDA generated by Best Doctors runs at just a few million and the company itself is not expected to break even in terms of adjusted EBITDA later this year, even a modest amount of leverage could easily become a problem if growth does not take place as planned.

Final Thoughts

I had a look at the prospects for the business back in July of 2015 when the business went public. Shares were sold to the general public at $19 apiece, after which they quickly rose to $30 on the opening day(s). This was driven by the company's operational momentum, as sales were growing at a pace of +100% per year at that point.

Shares slumped to $10 in 2016 as investors worried about growth, losses and competition. While shares have recovered as sales growth continued (aided by dealmaking) and losses narrowed, investors had to swallow quite a bit of dilution. Since the IPO the share count has risen by some 40% again, and the equity component of the latest deal creates another 5% dilution on top of that.

Two years ago I concluded that Teladoc ran an interesting business, and that its potential was substantial. The company continues to gain market share, but dilution and losses are limiting upside for investors, and the company now has actually taken on some debt as well. This probably means that a follow-on equity offering might be expected in the months to come. At these levels, I would actually like to see such a capital raising exercise, as it allows the company to lock in the difference in the sales multiple of its business versus that of Best Doctors.

The pressure that comes from the incurred debt and the increased valuation, after shares have tripled again over the past year, are my main reasons for shying away from the shares. The 2016 move lower shows that violent pullbacks can certainly occur, and the incurred leverage only increases the potential pain of debt if sales growth slows down and margins do not improve as projected.

On the bright side, Teladoc has acquired a profitable asset at relatively low valuations. Even if those assets are not growing as quickly as planned, a successful integration (synergies) and earnings power could increase the valuation in the bull case as well.

For now uncertainty is increasing. Investors will have to wait in order to learn about costs synergies in the coming quarters, and in the meantime worry about the leverage taken on at a time when the business is not yet profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.