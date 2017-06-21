Chevron's Bullish Gulf Of Mexico Growth Trajectory

Three important projects coming online in 2018 on top of the continuation of Phase 2 development at the Jack and St. Malo fields.

Expect plenty of growth out of Chevron Corporation's GoM asset base through the end of the decade.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a big player in the Gulf of Mexico. What makes the Gulf significant to Chevron Corporation's upstream footprint is the oil-heavy production mix and reasonable returns now that third-party costs have come way down. Let's look at what kind of upside these assets could generate going forward.

The energy giant pumped out 158,000 bo/d, 183 MMcf/d of dry gas, and 13,000 bpd of NGLs net out of the US GoM last year. Investors should keep in mind that represents about a tenth of its company-wide liquids production base.

2017 Ramp

Chevron's development of the Jack (50% stake) and St. Malo (51% stake) fields in the Gulf of Mexico used to attract a lot of attention a couple of years ago, but after reaching first-oil in 2014 interest subsided as that upside was baked into the cake so to speak. The firm is the operator of both fields and the floating production facility supporting production, which Chevron owns 40.6% of.

Those two fields pumped out a gross 94,000 BBL/d (almost all oil) and 14 MMcf/d of dry gas in 2016. By adding two production wells to each field through its Phase 2 program, Chevron will push that up to a gross 128,000 bo/d and 33 MMcf/d of dry gas. The first of those wells came online in Q3 2016 and drilling is still underway.

Net to Chevron, the Phase 2 project will add 17,000 bo/d and 10 MMcf/d of dry gas to its production base versus 2016 levels. The production plateau will last for a short while, two years or less, before output at the two fields begin falling due to natural production declines.

Investors should note that the floating production facility has enough capacity to handle 170,000 bpd of crude oil and 42.5 MMcf/d of dry gas. What isn't being used to handle the Jack and St. Malo fields can be used to support operations at other fields. Tieback opportunities that will generate midstream related income for Chevron.

2018 Expansion

There are three key Gulf projects Chevron is banking on coming online next year. Those are the Big Foot (60%), Tahiti Vertical Expansion (58%), and non-operated Stampede (25%) projects.

Starting with the expansion at the Tahiti Field. Chevron is targeting oil resources above the main reservoir to maintain production levels. All four wells have been drilled and are awaiting completion, with first-oil expected in 2018.

Over at the Big Foot project targeting the Big Foot Field, Chevron initially planned to bring the project online in 2015 but nine of the platform's tendons (16-mile long steel tubes) sank along with their associated buoys. That pushed costs higher and first-oil back to 2H 2018. When everything is ready the Big Foot platform will have the capacity to handle 75,000 bo/d and 25 MMcf/d of dry gas.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is the operator of the Stampede project. The production platform will have the capacity to handle 80,000 bo/d, 40 MMcf/d of dry gas, and to maintain reservoir pressure, 100,000 bpd of water injection capacity. First-oil is expected in 1H 2018. Stampede is developing both the Pony and Knotty fields.

Relevance for Chevron

Investors should note that at the Big Foot and Stampede projects, like at the Jack/St. Malo development, the nameplate production capacity and the actual output levels these projects will reach are different.

Usually production only briefly touches peak levels for a few years (depends on rate of development, multiple phases, future tiebacks to other fields) then declines steadily due to reservoir pressure falling. Water and/or gas injection can only do so much to mitigate the decline. It usually takes a year or so to reach close to peak production levels.

At full capacity, the Big Foot and Stampede developments would add 70,000 bo/d and 25 MMcf/d of dry gas net to Chevron's production base. Might be more realistic to assume 50-60,000 bo/d and 15 MMcf/d of dry gas net will be the real result, but that is still a material increase in liquids production.

Factor in output at the Tahiti Field at least staying flat if not picking up mildly for a brief period of time and the ramp up at the Jack & St. Malo field, and Chevron's Gulf production trajectory looks quite favorable over the next few years.

Final thoughts

Chevron Corporation's oil production out of the Gulf of Mexico is set to move significantly higher through 2020 assuming existing timetables are met. Farther out, the massive Mad Dog 2 project and the development of its deepwater discoveries will pick up the slack in the early-2020's. The Gulf of Mexico is a key way Chevron Corporation plans to maintain and grow its upstream asset base.

Investors looking to read more about Chevron Corporation should check out the final chapter of its arduous Gorgon LNG story now that the third train is operational.

