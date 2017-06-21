Impinj Likely The Real Winner From Amazon's Acquisition Of Whole Foods

We believe PI has a strong product portfolio and the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods would translate into a much higher stock price in the coming quarters than their current price.

PI has a price target of $59 per share, and it still offers over 5% upside potential after the stock went up over 200% since July 21, 2016.

PI’s 2017 endpoint IC volumes would be between 7.8 billion and 8 billion units, which means a 32% growth compared to 2016’s endpoint.

PI has been experiencing solid growth momentum over the last year and the acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon would likely accelerate their growth story.

Over the last year, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been experiencing solid growth momentum and their management was able to improve the company's efficiency. Although Impinj Inc. is still losing money, as a high growth company, we believe they have a strong possibility of becoming profitable if they can scale their operation, which seems more likely amid latest developments.

Since July 21, 2016, Impinj Inc.'s Stock Price Has Gone Up by 210.8%

Since July 21, 2016, Impinj Inc.'s stock price has gone up from $17.97 per share and it is currently trading at $55.85 per share, representing an increase of 210.8% within the last year. The bullish momentum was one again accelerated last week after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced to acquire Whole Foods Market Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) for $13.7 billion.

How Amazon Buying Whole Foods Can Help IMPINJ

Impinj Inc.'s radio-frequency identification technology is widely used in various applications, including retail sectors and in the health care industry to track inventory and plan deliveries.

There were already rumors in the market that Amazon's Go concept stores were using Impinj Inc.'s technology. With the acquisition of Whole Foods Market, several analysts, including RBC Capital's Mitch Steves predicted that the deal could help Impinj Inc.'s RFID systems find a new growth area.

However, investors should not directly link the acquisition as a certainty that Amazon.com Inc. will start using Impinj Inc.'s products. We need to keep in mind that they can decide to use radio-frequency identification technology, but end up picking a different company's product.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that Amazon.com Inc. is a member of Impinj Inc. led RAIN Alliance, which was created to study and encourage the radio-frequency identification technology. Hence, there is a strong possibility that Impinj Inc. might get a bump in their sales because of this acquisition by Amazon.com, Inc.

IMPINJ Has Been Experiencing Solid Growth Over the Last Year

Compared to only $21.63 million revenue in Q1 2016, Impinj Inc.'s Q1 2017 revenue came out at $31.73 million, which represented a 49.69% increase. Impinj Inc.'s management was able to translate this top line growth into a solid increase gross profit as well. During the last four quarters, Impinj Inc.'s gross profit increased from only $11.1 million in Q1 2016 to $16.77 million in Q1 2017, representing a 51.08% growth.

It is worth noting that Impinj Inc.'s management was able to increase their gross profit rate compared to their overall quarterly revenue growth rate, which indicates that besides growth, their management has also focused on increasing the overall efficiency of the company as well.

Consequently, Impinj Inc. posted a -$2.16 million net loss in Q1 compared to a -$2.33 million net loss in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, in Q4 2016 they actually managed to maintain breakeven by posting a $100,000 net profit!

Conclusion

During Q1 2017 earnings call, Chris Diorio, the cofounder & chief executive officer of Impinj Inc., mentioned that 2017 endpoint IC volumes would be between 7.8 billion and 8 billion units, which would represent a 32% growth over 2016's midpoint. If you take a minute and step back from the commercial aspects of this information, you would realize that Impinj Inc. is selling one IC unit for each person in the world alive today! Now, from a commercial perspective, the good news is that on average, each person got more than one gadget that can be connected and that offers huge growth potential.

Impinj Inc. currently has a high price target of $59 per share. Based on the current market price of $55.85 per share, this price target offers an additional 5.64% upside potential. However, we believe if Amazon.com, Inc. indeed decides to buy their radio-frequency identification technology products from Impinj Inc., this secular growth story would likely to continue in the near future and their stock price would go much higher in the coming quarters.

Moreover, if the Whole Foods Market acquisition does not play well for Impinj Inc., they still got a killer product portfolio to gradually improve their sales, which would safeguard future growth momentum.

