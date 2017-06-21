Gold Outshines Coal & Metals Firms As Brightest Gainer In Basic Materials For June

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Basic Materials stocks showed 51.32% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big dogs lead the basics.

The sector consists of twenty-eight industries and top 30 firms selected by yield for this writing represented eight, ranging in market capitalization from $100M-$71B.

Coal stayed hot for June Basic Materials. But SBGL gold was top dog by gains, and SYNYY in chemicals led by yield as calculated 6/16/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Projected 16.5% To 225.3% Net Gains For Ten Basic Materials Dogs By June 2018

Five of ten top gaining Basic Materials dogs based on analyst 1-year target prices were verified as being among the top ten dividend-yielding of thirty for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Basic Materials dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

Sibanye Gold (SBGL) was projected to net $2,252.78, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% opposed to the market as a whole.

Alliance Holdings (AHGP) was projected to net $521.16, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource (ARLP) was projected to net $454.36, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) was projected to net $427.95, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $347.02, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Braskem (BAK) was projected to net $223.57, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) was projected to net $221.33, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for WLKP.

Natural Resources (NRP) was projected to net $172.73, based on dividends plus the median of five analyst estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) was projected to net $164.47, based on dividends plus price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Ciner Resources (CINR) netted $164.47 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 49.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Basic Materials Dogs By Yield Covered 8 Industries In June

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts June 16 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from eight of thirteen Basic Materials Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 June Basic Materials Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Basic Materials Stocks By Yield

Top ten Basic Materials dogs selected 6/16/17 showing top yields represented just five of thirteen industries constituting the sector: (1) chemicals [2 listed]; (2) coal [5 listed]; (3) industrial metals & minerals [2 listed]; (4) steel [1 listed]; (5) chemicals [1 listed].

Tops by yield was one of two chemical firms, Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) [1], and the other chem frim placed eighth, OCI Partners (OCIP) [8].

Second best yield basic materials stock, China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) [1], was the first of five coal industry representatives listed. The remaining four coal dogs placed fifth, sixth, ninth, & tenth: SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) [5]; CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) [6]; Alliance Holdings (AHGP) [9]; Alliance Resource (ARLP) [10].

Industrial metals and minerals bracketed the middle of the list in third and seventh places, Neometals (OTCPK:RDRUY) [3], and MMC NORILSK NICKEL (OTCPK:NILSY) [7].

Finally, a lone steel outfit placed fourth, Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) [4], to complete the top ten June Basic Materials top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Basic Materials Dogs Showed 7.45% To 218.75% Upsides, While (31) None Showed Losses By June, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wanted (32) A 14.07% Median Target Price Upside And (33) A 22% Gain From 30 Basic Materials Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Basic Materials top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 16, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 12.3% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions ahead for the Basic Materials top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 51.32% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Basic Materials Stocks To June 2018

Ten top Basic Materials dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Basic Materials dogs selected 6/16/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five industries in the basic materials sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (6) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Basic Materials Dogs Delivering 12.32% Vs. (7) 25.31% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 51.32% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The highest priced Basic Materials top yield ten dog, Alliance Holdings (AHGP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 52.12%.

The five lowest-priced Basic Materials top yield dogs for June 16 were: Neometals (OTCPK:RDRUY); Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY); OCI Partners (OCIP); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY); MMC NORILSK NICKEL (OTCPK:NILSY), with prices ranging from $1.80 to $14.03.

Five higher-priced Basic Materials dogs for June 16 were: Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY); CNX Coal Resources (CNXC); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); Alliance Resource (ARLP); Alliance Holdings (AHGP), whose prices ranged from $14.48 to $22.84.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

