EnerCare: Insiders Are Bullish

Investment Thesis

Despite EnerCare's (OTCPK:CSUWF) weak Q1 2017 report due to seasonality issues of its newly acquired business, its strategy rental business model is strong and poised to grow. The company insiders also took advantage of the recent dip in the stock price to purchase more shares. Investors looking for both dividend growth and capital appreciation should not neglect this dividend growth stock and consider adding it to their portfolio.

Overview

EnerCare Inc is a Canada-based company involved in home services and sub-metering businesses. Its Home Services segment does services, sales and rentals of water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) rental products, protection plans and related services. The company expanded its base to the United States in May 2016 by acquiring US-based Service Experts through a merger.

Water Heater Rental: A Solid Business Model

Of the different revenue streams that EnerCare generate, the most robust and with continuous growth potential is its rental revenue. Compare to a one-time sale of a water heater units, water heater rental can generate recurring monthly revenues. The management estimated that the accumulated revenue through monthly rental is worth approximately 2.5 times that of a one-time sale of the unit.

The rental business model also creates a moat for the company from its competitors. Customers who entered a rental relationship is not likely going to switch in the middle of the shelf life of the unit. When the unit approaches the end of life, they are likely to continue to pay rent with EnerCare because the company will replace them with a new water-heater without charging them for the one-time cost of the unit.

Below is the chart of rental additions vs. attritions. In Q1, the number of rental units continue to add 8,800 units. Unfortunately, the number of attrition is 7,700 units, an increase of 200 units compared to the same period in 2016. Although the management stated that 324 of those units were due to a termination of aged units, it will be important to monitor the trend of attrition when Q2 report is released.

Because of the nature of its business, the company is able to increase its rental rate in each of the year in the past 4 years. Last year, the average rental price per unit went up by 4% compared to 2015. In January 2017, they have also increased its average rental rate by 3.1%.

Source: Q1 2017 Report

Not only does the rental rate increases yearly, the company is trying to boost its average user rental revenue higher by promoting its HVAC rental units as these units provides 3 to 5 times more rental revenue than that of a conventional water heater. Back in 2007, the revenue of HVAC units only composed of 3% of its total revenue. Ten years later, this stream of revenue had tripled to 9% of its total rental revenue.

Revenue Source in 2007 vs. 2017(Source: Q1 2017 Presentation)

CV: Conventional Unit; PV: Power Vent

Acquisition of Service Experts

The nature of EnerCare's rental business is less affected by economic cycles. A water heater breakdown will require repair or replacement regardless of economic boom or recession. People may be hesitant to replace an aging water heater in an economic recession, but if much of the revenue source is from recurring rental income, it is much less prone to an economic downturn. The revenue is also much more predictable. This makes EnerCare a good solid defensive stock. However, this does not mean that there are no other factors affecting the quarterly revenue. Unusual weather pattern and seasonality may impact the revenue as well. This factor of seasonality is particularly evident in EnerCare's latest Q1 2017 report.

As mentioned earlier, the acquisition of Service Experts in May 2016 helped EnerCare to enter its footprint in the US market. However, Service Experts revenue sources in the US were mostly comprised of sales and services. The company has started its rental program of its HVAC in four states since the beginning of 2017 to grow its recurring rental revenues. In Q1 2017, 451 HVAC rental units were added. This number only consisted about 3.3% of the total number of sales and rentals in the States.

Source: Q1 2017 Report

As Service Experts expected to increase its penetration of its rental program in the US, there should be more growth ahead. We know this since EnerCare's Canadian division, EnerCare Home Services, has a 67% penetration rate of HVAC rentals vs. only 33% of sales. However, it is important to know that EBITDA will also be impacted due to its rental program as revenues are deferred versus an immediate revenue increase from outright purchases of the unit. Despite of this short-term setback, recurring revenues will bring long-term revenue.

EnerCare's Q1 2017 EBITDA went down 3% compared to the same quarter last year. The company also noted a warmer than expected winter season that has an adverse effect on the number of units needing service or replace. This might also have slowed down revenue growth and resulted in lower EBITDA. As Service Experts' revenue source is largely comprised of sales and services, seasonality is also an important factor. There were just not many people in need of service of air-conditioners. This was not present in the same quarter last year as acquisition was not closed until Q2. The chart below shows the seasonality impact on Service Experts' EBITDA in the past four quarters. Overall, the weak Q1 EBITDA appears to be contained to this quarter. Unfortunately, this "weaker than expected" Q1 financial report caused a sell-off in mid-May.

Source: Q1 2017 Presentation

Healthy Dividend Payout Ratio

For dividend investors, at the present stock price, the company's dividend yield is close to 5%. The company has consistently increase its dividend in the past 7 years. In fact, the company had increased its dividends by 48% since 2011. The company currently pays C$0.08 per month. Per EnerCare's Q1 report, the payout ratio of this past quarter 96% versus 61% of the same quarter last year. This was due to the impact of seasonality which was not present last quarter. They used a metric to calculate payout ratio without considering the capital required to acquire new Rental customers. As we pass beyond Q1, the payout ratio should continue to improve throughout the year. If EnerCare continues to execute its strategy towards increasing its higher revenue generating rental products, its dividends will likely continue to increase per year.

Source: Q1 2017 Presentation Slides

Insiders are bullish as well

With a robust and healthy business, even EnerCare's insiders are bullish on their company stock. As the chart below shows, when the stock price dipped down in mid-May, EnerCare's CEO, CFO, some directors, and many other officers purchased stocks directly from the public market between the price of C$18 to C$19 (see the green filled circles, triangles, diamonds, and squares). For example, CEO John Macdonald bought more than 2000 shares on May 16. This insider trade information is critical for three reasons. First, it affirms that the company's long term forecast is positive. Second, insider's interests are aligned with the interest of other shareholders. Third, the insiders believe that the stock price between C$18 to C$19 was trading at a discount if taking the company's future growth in perspective.

Source: INK Research June 17, 2017

Since the beginning of June, the stock price has consistently traded above C$19 except on June 16 when it dropped to below C$19. This temporarily dip on June 16th may be because EnerCare was removed from S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index that took effect on the following Monday on June 19. However, the stock quickly recovered and went above C$19 on the same day.

Investor Takeaway

Despite the recent dip in EnerCare's share price, its rental business strategy continues to look positive. More revenue growth is expected. The weakness in Q1 report appears to be mainly due to seasonality and the company's EBITDA should continue to improve in the upcoming quarters. Even the company's insiders are bullish about their own company stock. Investors who wish to build a position on EnerCare may want to consider investing when the stock trades in the low C$19 range or even better, below C$19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSUWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.