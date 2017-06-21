American River Bank: Conservative Management, Good Value And New Dividend

American River Bank (NASDAQ: AMRB) is a Northern Californian banking institution operating since 1983. A small cap investment ($90M), a small dividend yield (1.43%) and low beta. They have a relatively low turnover rate with their staff, along with longevity (63% have been with the company over five years) and they tend to stay on average for nine years. They also remind me of some local Credit Union's I am familiar with, with their commitment to volunteer time, focus on employees and company values. This might seem like an odd comment, but when evaluating banking institutions, particularly small cap, it can be an important caveat in the longevity and viability of the business long-term to evaluate its values. Feeling better about a company is key in holding it long enough to see its value be appreciated by others.

Business Segments

AMRB has many of the same products and services as other full service banking institutions, with business and personal banking and lending options in their six locations. Differentiators include separate professional sections for a variety of businesses, along with memberships in various local trade organizations to reinforce those ties. They are largely focused on Sacramento and area, the fastest growing big city in the state.

AMRB was also one of the small community banks capable of declining to participate in the US Treasury's TARP Program as it found private sources of capital to meet its needs. Surviving this part of the business cycle is an important and notable accomplishment for a relatively small bank, including it not requiring federal funds to do so.

They also note a difference between calling those who use their services "clients" as opposed to "customers", which, along with the write up gives us a glimpse at the workplace culture beyond the headline satisfaction rate.

In 2012 AMRB consolidated itself under a single brand, having acquired different banks over a number of years. This was designed to give itself renewed and unified approach when dealing with businesses in the area to showcase that they are a stable presence in their community. They also rolled out and integrated the "REACH" program across its business lines, including within the literature and communications it puts out.

Why Invest In The Small Cap Banking Sector

Banking in general is a great business, its well understood and relatively safe. Although banks can run into issues, such as those experienced in 2008, they are generally considered one of the safer investments available. With a large variety of investment options it is important to review many banks over time to determine their relative value and decide on whether an investment is appropriate for those who want an allocation to this profitable, stable sector.

As a previous banking professional I enjoy reviewing banks within the small and large cap sector for my readers, as it helps me gain knowledge about the local banking market, and keeps me in the know about changes and developments. This is the first in the series about small cap banks in the United States, and something I hope to continue doing as we discover whether American River Bank is one that deserves our investment dollars when so many small banks exist.

The other major reason is that I believe, as I assume many other do, that the banking sector in the United States will become increasingly consolidated over time. Finding banks that have a profitable niche in their local market can help us determine candidates for consolidation, expansion, or perhaps closure. This requires a constant and consistent approach to evaluating the banking sector to find those organizations we believe have the longevity to eventually be owned by other, larger banks, or stand alone and continue to succeed while generating decent returns in either case.

Management Discussion

David Taber, CEO of American River Bank since 2004, though he was previously President and CEO of the same company while called "American River Bankshares" since 1995. With a long history with the company and what appears to be a solid Glass Door approval rating (we will discuss the other comments as we go) there is a defined and continued vision for this company through a long-serving CEO that I appreciate. There appears to be no LinkedIn profile to view to get a better sense of what was done before this.

Other Managers

The rest of the managers appear to be long-time company employees, only two appeared to be hired from banks within the last five years, where even they have been on a minimum of three years. Most have been on at least seven years, which is impressive in the financial institution world.

Valuation

Most Recent Quarter Highlights

AMRB reported their first quarter April 20th, with net income of $1.2M, a slight decrease from the previous year's quarter. They reinstated their dividend and announced a new 5% stock repurchase program that should help ongoing results. Their core deposits increased slightly, but their net loans decreased 3.1%, illustrating why their net income was lower this quarter. Net interest margin was pressured but they were able to decrease their allowance for loan losses. Tangible book value was at $10.20 per share, a slight increase, and appraised book value per share sat at $12.70, another increase.

Bankrates.com Highlights

Overall earning a 4 rating, you can find their full report here. Their earnings were in the mid-range for banks in 2016, though their non-interest income is quite a lot below normal, perhaps indicating that they are not focused on diversifying the company's income stream. Although this can be great for customers, active selling and changing product lines to produce greater non-interest income (fee-generating) is an ongoing trend in the industry.

AMRB also appears to be managing themselves very conservatively, covering their relatively low loan-losses with a large provision. Their capitalization levels are also very high, approaching conservatively run Credit Union levels, as opposed to what larger banking institutions do. This conservatism is a major strength compared to larger banks, and a trend among surviving banking institutions who remember all too well the issues accessing capital during the financial crisis.

Loan Portfolio Discussion

As of March 31, 2017 the company has a very heavy commercial and multi-family loan portfolio. Over 59% of their portfolio is commercial real estate loans, with 23% multi-family, 9% pure commercial lending and less than 1% consumer. They have a large focus on their business clients which is a likely explanation for comments regarding relatively low client wait-times for consumer side business as it appears the main focus of management and their lending arm is commercial real estate lending. This ties their company to the long-run prospects of their local area of Sacramento and the large California market, though they are relatively insulated from shorter-term up and down swings typical of banks with a large focus on consumer loans, and they remain relatively insulated from commodity swings as their agricultural component is also relatively small (approximately 1%).

Comparative Valuations

There are approximately 51 banking institutions within the $500M to $2B in asset size, with 52 below that size and 30 operating that are larger. The details of the chosen comparison companies and how they compare are below in table form:

As we can see in the table, the comparable companies are all much larger, aside from Valley Republic which is a size comparison (valuation on a similarly sized financial institution). All of these banks operate in California as we look to appreciate American River Bankshares valuation in comparison.

There are some things to consider here, our focus company is undervalued according to traditional metrics, but their Net Interest Margin is lower, along with their Return on Equity. On the other side, their newly instituted dividend policy is only two quarters old, and may provide a boost to valuation, while they have ample room to utilize their very high regulatory capital amounts and put that to use generating a return. All of these companies have relatively low non-interest revenue as most are in the same business of accepting consumer deposits and investing in real estate backed commercial loans.

Expected Upside

With the bank's commitment to buybacks, and their new dividends being appreciated by the market, I would expect the valuation to begin to appreciate. If the company can utilize its excess capital and raise the dividend slightly we should see growing appreciation from the market. There is also some room to improve the net interest margin, though that is likely a result of a relatively weak quarter when these results were released.

If we assume that, as a best-case, we see margin improvement, some utilization of their regulatory capital deployed into more lending and a better results as we continue throughout the year, I believe a valuation closer to two times tangible book value might be appropriate. At that rate American River would be worth approximately $20.40, good for a 43.33% return over the course of the year if we include dividends and assume no growth in tangible book value.

In our base case if we assume price/book improves to about 1.60, more closely aligned with other regularly dividend paying institutions in that market, we should see a $16.32 or a 15% return with dividend, again assuming no growth in tangible book value from share repurchases.

Our downside case would be if the company posts poor results or we see a downturn in the banking sector that hurts all banks. Due to their relatively conservative management and high capital ratios I don't foresee American River Bank suffering nearly as other banks.

Risks

As a banking institution AMRB is vulnerable to its local market conditions, as it is very much focused on Sacramento and area. There are also regulatory risks that the recent run up that has affected all banks during the Trump Presidency may find themselves not benefiting as much as expected from whatever bills are passed, particularly compared to whatever investors expectations are. Credit and default risks are also possible, and may be concentrated within the companies market or portfolio in a way that's hard to predict or prepare for outside of trusting company management. This company also focuses a large segment of its business to commercial enterprises, particularly real estate. This makes it more tied to the real estate sector within California and, more specifically, Sacramento.

Catalysts

The bank has been paying dividends for two quarters, the first time since the financial crisis. They are also continuing their buyback campaign. We are also exiting a period where Donald Trump's Presidency was under fire, particularly the inability to pass the laws that many expected in order to push financials higher. This has begun to ease and we may see a return of market bullishness towards the sector, which should benefit all financials moving forward, though that remains to be seen.

Although there are some concerns coming from Donald Trump's Presidency, as many discuss the implications for the financial markets, if something should happen and he be removed I view that as largely positive. The Republicans have always been extremely friendly to the financial sector, and Mike Pence will likely be an ally to the banking sector, large and small. So whether it is Donald Trump, or another Republican, we should expect to see friendly moves from the administration towards large businesses. Although there is also debate about whether these policies help or hinder the general population, this companies focus on the business sector should benefit much more than a typical financial institution.

The company also has tremendous capital reserves that can be deployed, and had a relatively weak quarter (the quarterly results were used in our valuations, so a stronger quarter will illustrate its relative value even more), making this a good time to consider a purchase in this conservatively managed financial institution.

Conclusion

Due to the company's conservative management, its positioning in a strong and growing market, and its relative undervaluation this author believes that an investment in American River Bankshares would make a good addition to investors who are interested in the sector and are looking for growth potential while being comfortable in the knowledge that although this bank has ample opportunities to increase return by being slightly more aggressive, their high capital ratios give this small financial institution options not available to all companies. As it continues to improve its execution of its business plan, and continues to implement investor-friendly buybacks and dividends we should see the market grow to appreciate the value within this company.

This just in, this author likes this company, though it's conservative management style is almost too conservative for this author. No position currently.