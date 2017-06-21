Hershey: The Stock Is Not As Tasty As The Product

The company has spent about 80% of its earnings on share repurchases during the last 5 years but it has reduced the share count by just 6%.

The management has been using financial engineering while it has been rewarding itself to the extreme, at the expense of the shareholders.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has advanced 10% this year, thus matching the performance of S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY), and is now hovering around its recent all-time high. As it is characterized by remarkably low volatility, it is perceived as a safe stock by many investors, particularly those who are afraid of an imminent bear market after the ongoing 8-year bull run. However, investors should realize that the stock is in deep overvalued territory right now and hence it has significant downside risk.

First of all, the management boasts of having achieved top sales performance among its peers, as it has increased the core domestic sales at an average 3.2% annual rate in the last 4 years. Moreover, it has consistently expanded the adjusted operating margin throughout the last decade, from 15.0% in 2008 to 20.4% last year. It has also grown the adjusted earnings per share [EPS] at a 9.3% average annual compounded rate in the last 5 years. Therefore, the company seems to have achieved exceptional performance in recent years, at least on the surface.

However, the above performance refers to the adjusted results of the company. And while I am comfortable with a stock that adjusts its results in a year with special, non-recurring expenses, I am not comfortable with a stock that has been reporting adjusted results for many years in a row. This policy of the management only confirms that the expenses that are considered "non-recurring" are actually recurring, as they show up year after year. Therefore, it seems that the management has been busy with financial engineering instead of trying to return to growth trajectory.

For instance, as Hershey is a mature company, it has been trying to realign its business in order to reduce its operating expenses. This is undoubtedly a move in the right direction. However, while the company has been excluding the restructuring costs from its adjusted results, the restructuring costs keep showing up every year. For instance, they amounted to $121 M in 2015 and $108 M in 2016.

It is also remarkable that the company excluded the $163 M losses in derivatives last year. These losses resulted from the decrease in the price of commodities, which reduced the value of the hedging positions of the company. However, these losses should not be excluded from the reported earnings. As the commodity prices dropped, Hershey enjoyed lower production costs, which boosted its earnings. To make a long story short, the company included the benefit from the reduced commodity prices in its results but excluded the hedging losses that resulted from the reduced commodity prices.

Investors should note that the market has been valuing the stock based on its adjusted results. To be sure, the stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E=39.3 (based on the reported earnings), which is undoubtedly extreme for a company that has stopped growing its actual earnings in the last 3 years. Of course the market may continue to value the stock based on its adjusted results for many more years. However, there is no guarantee for that. If the market realizes that the special expenses are actually recurring, it may decide to value the stock based on its actual earnings. Such a shift will cause the stock to plunge from its current overvalued level.

While Hershey has experienced flat revenues and declining earnings in the last 4 years, its management has rewarded itself to the extreme, at the expense of the shareholders. More specifically, the company has spent $2.6 B on share repurchases in the last 5 years but it has reduced the share count by just 6%. In other words, the company has spent about 80% of its earnings on buybacks but has reduced the share count by only 1% per year. This discrepancy has resulted from the excessive issuance of new shares, which have been granted to the management as a bonus.

It is also worth noting that Hershey had counted on the promising growth prospects of the Chinese market but has faced unforeseen challenges in this market. To be sure, chocolate sales declined in China in 2015 and 2016. Even worse, the management of the company recently predicted that the sales in China would decrease this year as well. As a result, the management recently revised downwards its expectations for the total sales of the company for Q2, mainly due to the negative trends in China.

Investors should also realize that part of the rich valuation of the stock has resulted from the increased merger activity in the food sector. As Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is looking for a takeover candidate, some food stocks are currently trading with a takeover premium. While a takeover would be a positive scenario for Hershey, particularly given its rich valuation and its lack of growth, the chances of a takeover are not actually that high for the exact same reasons. Moreover, if Kraft-Heinz acquires another company, the takeover premium of Hershey will disappear and hence the stock will incur a steep correction.

Finally, investors should realize that the reason behind the poor actual results of the company is the fierce competition in its business. While Hershey enjoys a 44% market share in the domestic market, it faces markedly strong competition abroad. There are so many brands on the shelves that it is extremely hard for a mature company to achieve meaningful growth. Consequently, as Hershey has reached its saturation point in the US and is facing strong competition abroad, it is only natural that it is having a hard time growing its actual earnings.

To sum up, the stock of Hershey has performed well but its actual results have been entirely different from its adjusted results for years, as its "non-recurring" expenses are actually recurring. Of course the market may continue to focus on the adjusted results and hence the stock may maintain its premium valuation for years. Nevertheless, it is my principle not to invest in a company whose management continuously uses financial engineering to embellish its performance and rewards itself to the extreme at the expense of the shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.