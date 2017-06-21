If TINA, Why Not GM?

I believe very few participants in today's market believe General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares do not offer good value relative to the overall market. The bear argument, if any, is that we are likely at the top of the cycle and declining vehicle volumes and a potential secular trend in people using ride sharing services can become an issue if the company does not manage its large fixed costs appropriately. The prospects of potentially a fully autonomous fleet of rental cars down the line also plays into this fear. However I believe a lot of these fears are overblown and if you are looking for an investment that you are willing to hold through the cycle, GM offers good value particularly in today's low rate environment.

Ride sharing services

It is true that ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft have grown tremendously in popularity over the past couple of years. This is primarily because they have been able to leverage technology to break up the taxi monopoly. They offer tremendous value particularly if you live in a densely populated city where the insurance and parking costs involved in owning a vehicle can rival and in some cases trump even your lease or loan payments. However they also lose some of that value and utility if you live in the suburbs where there may not be enough drivers and insurance/parking costs are considerably lower. According to a survey conducted a few years back, 86% of US workers commuted to work by automobile. They cannot possibly replace owning a car with using ride sharing services every day.

Fully Autonomous Driving Systems

There has been a lot of hype about the possibility of a fully autonomous fleet of taxis in the near future making owning a car obsolete. You no longer have to deal with the issue of not having enough drivers than Uber and Lyft have to contend with. One of the primary reasons for this I believe is the hype surrounding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and their Autopilot 1.0 and 2.0 systems. I have written several articles talking in general about the reasons why this is in the distant future and in particular why I believe Tesla is overplaying its cards. I can see the potential for such an autonomous fleet on select routes, for example an airport run from the edge of the city driving mostly on divided highways. However the idea of fully autonomous cars that can handle all situations in complex urban traffic without ever needing a human to take over is much further out.

GM for its part is not shying away from the prospects of fully autonomous driving technology. It famously acquired Cruise Automation to boost its self-driving efforts and has partnered with Lyft to deploy small fleets of their prototype self driving Bolts though I expect they will come with a human to take over in case of emergencies. Now to be clear, GM is far from my favorite horse in this race. Personally I believe Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo division is far ahead of the competition. Among automobile manufacturers, my favorite is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) in terms of being the first to bring a practical semi-autonomous/autonomous system to consumer vehicles. However this is also not a situation where there is only one winner. Everyone who is willing to invest in the technology will benefit.

Valuations in an overvalued market

If you are like me, you look at some of the valuations in today's markets and wonder if we are in bubble territory. Citi recently put out a note where their justification for some of the valuations particularly in the tech sector was:

More critically, tech stocks as a whole are not as outrageously priced versus levels seen back in 2000. - Citi Research

You can find some more discussion about this in an article from a fellow SeekingAlpha contributor. Trying to justify the valuations in today's market by saying it's still not as bad as things were back in 2000 is just insane.

When you see the market trading at these lofty levels and then look at the valuation of GM, it's almost like the stock exists in a parallel universe. Our Relative Value Model which looks for fair value based on a cohort of stocks with similar business fundamentals (such as Revenue Growth, Gross Margins, Return on Invested Capital, Operating leverage etc) puts the fair value of GM at $68.50.

FundamentalSpeculation.IO GM Relative Value Model

FundamentalSpeculation.IO GM Cluster Ratios

If there is no alternative, why not add GM to your portfolio

So what have we learnt so far? The risk from ride-sharing services has been overplayed. The risk of self driving cars leaving GM behind the curve is much further out in the future and GM for its part is very much embracing the technology. GM Stock appears to offer tremendous value in an otherwise much more richly valued market. This leaves us with the risk that we are heading into a recession and a cyclical stock like GM is likely to underperform during this period. But then what is the alternative? With the 10 year yielding less than 2.2% and US Corporate high yield at a little over 5%, you are getting paid almost as much (4.42%) in dividends for holding GM equity with all the upside potential for the stock and free optionality for the technology revolution in autonomous driving systems that GM very much is a part of. With over 20 Billion dollars of cash on hand, a healthy cashflow and a management team that is prioritizing margins over volume, the dividend also looks to be pretty safe. The only caveat is that you need to be willing to hold on to your position through the cycle for say 7-10 years.

