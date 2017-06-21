LendingTree Acquires MagnifyMoney To Continue Diversification

Investors view the strategy as a positive, and are pushing up the stock in response.

The deal represents a continuation of TREE's diversification strategy away from just being a consumer finance marketplace.

LendingTree has acquired financial comparison site MagnifyMoney for up to $39.5 million in cash and contingent consideration.

Quick Take

Online loan marketplace LendingTree (TREE) has acquired financial services comparison site MagnifyMoney for $39.5 million in upfront and contingent consideration.

MagnifyMoney has created an information resource for consumers to compare various financial products and become more educated in the process.

With the deal, LendingTree is continuing its diversification strategy away from being a pure lending marketplace, and investors like the approach so far.

Target Company

New York-based MagnifyMoney was founded in 2014 to provide consumers with a resource to make side-by-side comparisons of credit- and banking-based products and generate product suggestions via its recommendation engine.

Company founders were Nick Clements and Brian Karimzad. Clements had previously been a managing director at Barclaycard UK Consumer. Karimzad had been a VP at Goldman Sachs (GS) before co-founding the firm.

Below is a brief demo video about MagnifyMoney’s service:

(Source: MagnifyMoney)

MagnifyMoney makes the majority of its revenues from affiliate referrals from some of the products that it reviews.

Management takes pains to state that it has complete editorial control over its reviews and does not receive payment from reviewed services to appear in their product recommendations.

The site also provides educational guides, various calculators, and other financial product categories such as credit monitoring and financial budgeting.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LendingTree is paying up to $39.5 million, comprised of $29.5 million in upfront cash and $10 million in the form of restricted stock unit [RSUs] awards based on achievement of certain agreed-upon milestones.

In addition, the two founders were awarded 19,234 RSUs each, for a total of $6.96 million in current value.

As of LendingTree’s March 31, 2017, 10-Q, the company had $109.5 million in cash, equivalents, and restricted cash; it had total liabilities of $108.8 million, so appears to have ample resources to acquire MagnifyMoney without adverse financial effect.

The deal represents the second acquisition of financial comparison sites in recent months by LendingTree, having acquired CompareCards (Iron Horse Holdings) in November 2016 for up to $130 million in cash.

LendingTree is continuing to diversify its approach, away from acting as a consumer loans marketplace and toward creating a consumer financial information media brand.

As LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of MagnifyMoney is a continuation of LendingTree's disciplined acquisition strategy and accelerates our product and marketing channel diversification efforts. The MagnifyMoney team has built a successful content platform by generating organic search traffic through unbiased editorial content, a technique that complements LendingTree's core business and value proposition while engaging more consumers. The successful integration we've achieved with the CompareCards acquisition gives us increased confidence in further expanding our portfolio with the addition of MagnifyMoney and its seasoned team.

In a rising interest rate environment, marketplace lenders and operator have felt the pinch as rates for their financing capabilities have increased.

Additionally, their vaunted ability to more accurately assess creditworthiness has come under some question.

So, LendingTree’s diversification efforts continue, and appear to be well received by stock market investors.

Responding to the announcement, TREE was up 3.84% as investors are betting the diversification strategy will succeed.

Since management has successfully integrated CompareCards, look for more of the same with MagnifyMoney, and potentially for more acquisitions in the space.

