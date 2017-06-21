It Will Take A Bear Market In Stocks For Gold To Come Out On Top

Conclusion: It will take a stock market crash and bear market for gold and gold miners to overtake and outperform stocks on a lasting, long-term basis again.

In recent decades, the key turning points were the 1980 peak and crash of gold, the 2000 peak and crash of stocks, and the 2011 peak and crash of gold.

My conclusion: The turning point from stocks beating gold to gold beating stocks, or vice versa, occurs when the leading asset peaks and then declines sharply.

In this article I examine stocks vs. gold over long-term time periods, and I analyze what happens when the key turning points occur.

I make it a primary focus to monitor the relative performance of the stock market (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Powershares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)) and the gold market (SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)), in public articles here and in my subscription service the Stock & Gold Market Report. In this article I want to look at the very big picture of long-term trends of stocks vs. gold.

I see a lot of confusion right now about what will happen next to the gold price and gold mining stocks (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)). But from my perspective, I'm not primarily concerned with the next short-term 3-month move in the gold market. I'm much more concerned with the next 1-2 years or more, and with the next big upward move in the gold miners market, one that surpasses the highs of summer 2016 and ultimately approaches and surpasses the highs of 2011.

Even if gold and gold miners go up for a few months, it doesn't mean much if they don't beat the stock market and then continue to beat the stock market going forward from there. Playing a 3 month move that peters out is possible, just like day trading is possible, but it's not the focus of my investing and trading.

Gold, gold miners, and stocks can certainly all move upward in bull markets at the same time. But for me a key question is, can gold and gold miners outperform the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 when this happens? Can they do it consistently and predictably for 6-12 months or 1-2 years? If not, then it's hard to argue that we're gaining alpha rather than losing alpha. Someone who just sits in the S&P 500 index fund might do as well or better.

So in this article, I will focus on how stocks and gold perform vs. each other, over long-term time periods. I will analyze when the big turning points occur and what happens in the stock market and the gold market at those turning points.

And so I begin with the very, very big picture: A chart of the S&P 500 priced in gold calculated retroactively from 1880 up to 2016:

(Source: PricedInGold.com)

In this chart we can see the very big picture, long-term trends quite clearly:

Stocks first significantly outperformed gold in the Roaring 20s stock bull market.

That trend reversed with gold outperforming stocks in the 1929 crash and stock bear market in the years that followed.

Stocks again beat gold in the 1950s and 60s as the economy boomed and the U.S. government maintained a ban on private gold ownership and held the gold price at $35/ounce.

Gold beat stocks in the 1970s as the government removed the U.S. dollar from the gold standard, legalized gold ownership and trading, and stocks suffered a severe bear market in 1973-1974.

The trend reversed in 1980 as the gold price peaked and fell sharply. Stocks then dominated gold throughout the 80s and 90s.

The 2000 dot-com crash and ensuing stock bear market reversed the trend again. Gold outperformed stocks for the entire decade of the 2000s.

When gold peaked in 2011 and fell sharply thereafter, stocks beat gold again and this long-term trend has continued up to the present, despite the early 2016 gold bull market.

My conclusion is this: The turning point from stocks beating gold to gold beating stocks, or vice versa, occurs when the leading asset peaks and then declines sharply. (The only exceptions have been when the ownership and trading of gold was banned and then legalized again.)

Look at these turning points as key examples:

1929: Stock market crashes

[1930s-1970s: Gold ownership and trading banned]

1973: Stock bear market

1980: Gold price peaks and crashes

2000: Dot-com crash

2011: Gold price peaks and crashes

Since the modern gold trading market was established in the 1970s, the three key turning points have been 1980, 2000, and 2011. These turning points were sparked by the 1980 peak and crash of gold, the 2000 peak and crash of stocks, and the 2011 peak and crash of gold.

In other words, one asset does not overtake the other calmly and gradually, while the other remains in its own bull market. The turning point, the changing of the guard, happens when the leading asset peaks and crashes.

This means that it will take a stock market crash and bear market for gold and gold miners to overtake and outperform stocks on a lasting, long-term basis again.

Therefore, my investing and trading focus will remain on various U.S. and global stock sectors and regions, so long as the current stock bull market continues. A stock market crash and bear market, whether that happens in 2018, 2021, or any other time, will be the signal to re-focus on gold and gold miners as the primary market to invest and trade in.

Please bear in mind that I say this as someone who very much appreciates the value of gold and precious metals as safe haven stores of wealth and protection against inflation. I try to maintain 20-25% of my portfolio in precious metals, gold miners, natural resource stocks, and commodities, because I recognize that it is so important to own such inflation hedges for protection in the event of an unexpected stock market crash or other Black Swan event. But in a market such as the current one, I believe that the majority of one's portfolio should be invested in stocks and real estate.

