Head Counts And Profits

I’ve been meaning to link to this article by Frank David at Endpoints, on “leaner and meaner” pharma organizations. For many years now, the story has been about how drug companies are shedding staff, but David says that more recently, that hasn’t been the whole story:

From 2011 to 2015, employee numbers actually increased at six of the 10 most R&D-intensive global pharma companies, and fell by less than 10 percent at three others. Only Merck cut a significant portion of its workforce, trimming 21 percent of staff over that period. Whatever job losses you’ve read about appear to have been offset by transient growth due to M&A or unreported hiring in other areas, neither of which tends to grab headlines.

Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) overall head count is down 21%, but they’re definitely an outlier. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE:BMY) is down 7.4%, Pfizer is -5.6%, and Novartis is -4%, but everyone else is up. (Note that this is total staff, not just R&D). The post goes on to an interesting calculation: inflation-adjusted profit per employee over that 2011-2015 period. That’s easy to summarize, too: J&J’s is up 40%, and GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) is up 33%, but everyone else is down.

So, not leaner and not particularly meaner, then. The nastiest decline is at AstraZeneca (profits down 78% per capita). And despite those head count reductions, profits per capita are down 68% at Bristol-Myers Squibb. As the post mentions, though, this calculation is surely affected by the R&D head count versus the total, since you wouldn’t expect changes in research staffing from 2011-2015 to have had an effect on profits during that same period (it takes a lot longer). Unfortunately, it appears that no companies broke down the types of employees in enough detail to make better figures possible.

What I think these numbers also show is the volatility of pharma earnings in general. That’s always been part of the dance that drug companies do with investors – the shareholders would like to know how much money you’re going to make and just when you’re going to make it, and they’d like assurances that this growth will continue in steady fashion. But those are just the things that drug companies can’t really promise – not with any serious hope of following through. Discoveries happen according to nobody’s timetable, and sudden upswings (and downswings) of interest are constant. Then there are patent expirations – since your drugs were discovered at irregular intervals, they’re going to go generic at irregular ones, too, and there’s only so much that can be done about that.

But even with all these factors in mind, those profit-per-employee numbers are worth pondering. Where are all these people being added, for one thing?

Disclosure: None.