Cloudera: Take Advantage Of Post-IPO Weakness

Typical of hot IPOs over the last couple of years, the stock eventually trades down to or below the IPO price providing a solid entry point as the market loses interest. In the case of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), the stock didn't take but weeks to break the initial trading price at nearly $18 and approach the IPO price at $15.

The question now is whether this is the opportunity to buy into a fast growing and leading player in the cloud analytics and machine learning sector. After all, investors get to buy the stock far below the $31 price where Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) made a strategic investment a few years back.

As my thesis has pointed out for years, the first post-IPO earnings report is typically too volatile for investing. The actual results are so much more important than the comparison to analyst estimates, but the market typically gets tripped up by bad projections.

In this case, the market was very disappointed in the billings total from the FQ1 report of $75 million that missed estimates up at $81 million by a wide margin. Due to timing issues, one can debate if the issue was more related to incorrect expectations due to the initial earnings report. As well, the market was likely caught off guard by the size of the reported loss though this number was highly influenced by the one time stock-based compensation expense related to the IPO.

For FQ1, billings only grew 26% causing tons of consternation. The CEO had to consistently answer questions regarding billings questions on the earnings call despite originally addressing analysts with the suggestion that revenues were the best measure of the business health at Cloudera.

Our focus is selling to the Global 8,000. As such relative to a business that sells to small and medium sized companies we do relatively fewer transactions that are relatively larger, therefore you have quarter-over-quarter impact that tends to be more variable when it comes to things like billings.

The company even went further to suggest the fluctuations are due in large part to tailoring the original billings to requests from these Global 8,000 customers. Note that these customers are the 8,000 largest in the world with revenues in excess of $1 billion.

There is a substantial amount of bookings that do not get billed in the quarter that the deal is sold. So for deals that are done in the last month for the quarter. In many cases, the customer request that the start is on the first of the next month, since we're in a long-term relationship with them. We don't try to drive that date into the quarter by a day or two, because it's not a meaningful economic event.

The key now is to look at Cloudera based on the more realistic expectations going forward with the first earnings report out of the way. In the case of this tech company, the volatility surrounding quarterly billings really threw investors off as most companies manage billings to meet quarterly projections. One can argue that this tech company is wisely keeping these large customers happy though analysts aren't as thrilled.

Though the cloud analytics firm provided for annual revenues in FY18 of up to $350 million and underlying subscription growth of up to 42%, the market focused on the problems with lumpy billings growth. The ultimate value is based on winning these deals and not the timing of the initial bill.

With analyst revenue targets of $440 million for FY19 that ends in January 2019 or about 19 months from now, the stock only trades at about 5.4x those revenue targets. Exclude the $500 million of cash on the balance sheet after adding the IPO proceeds, the enterprise value is only $1.9 billion. The stock trades at an EV of only 4.3x forward revenue estimates.

The key investor takeaway is that the cloud analytics and machine learning stock is cheaper than most think. Considering the fantastic subscription revenue growth rate, Cloudera is another previously hot IPO that provides a great entry point following a post-IPO sell off.

The market is losing faith in the stock that typically happens these days after a hot IPO, but this is the time to buy Cloudera that is a top player in the hot sectors for cloud analytics and machine learning before the investor community comes back around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLDR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.