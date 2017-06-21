Foot Locker: Addressing The Absolute Massacre

Enough is enough. Two weeks after doubling my stake in Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and having a standing order to complete the entire position at $49, I opened my screeners to find the position completed today at a MUCH lower price than I wanted to pay. Folks, the stock is one of the most hated in the market and for what? That one of its largest suppliers in Nike (NYSE:NKE) might sell more online? Really? Today the stock dipped under $45 at its lowest because an analyst "thinks" Nike "could be" close to selling on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). News flash: you can already buy Nikes on Amazon. Now look, I get it. The company's Q1 which I will touch on was not stellar. It deserved to see some selling. But we are now at the point of ridiculous and I am circling the wagons here. Be greedy when others are fearful? If there was ever a time where this saying was true, it would have to be now.

Why? Is all of retail going to fall off the Earth because people buy on Amazon? I mean, I use Amazon, a lot. But why then are my local malls so full I cannot find a parking spot on a Monday night? I talked to staff at my local Foot Locker, and other than there not having a major release for a few weeks, traffic is strong. Sure one store doesn't make a trend, but anecdotal evidence is still a positive. To me, a stock falling from $79 to $45 in just over two months is obscene. That is a 43% decline. Two-fifths of a company's market share in stock that was fairly priced at best has been wiped out. We are at prices not seen since early 2014. It is an opportunity rarely seen. Why am I willing to put my money here?

It isn't pride. It is about money. Plain and simple. I think I can make money. I started the position again at $59 and have pyramid bought down (buying more shares with each buy). Today the position is complete with the gift I received this morning. Today shares are getting hit hard, for no fault of their own. Now, let me discuss some of the reasons I want to own this company. Like Buffett says, I want to own good, quality companies at a fair price. FL is so cheap right now it has dipped under 10 times earnings for the first time I can remember and becoming an accidental moderately high yielder. Or, I would argue it is now a dividend growth stock, since the company has raised its dividend every year since 2010 and at the time of this writing during the bloodbath sports a 2.69% yield. Further, performance has been stellar from an operational perspective.

While much of the retail sector has been struggling, Foot Locker has seen strength. Q1 saw a quarter that was below expectations, but it was certainly NOT a "bad quarter". Sales of popular shoes were relatively decent across all channels in retail settings despite retailers tanking as a whole. Foot Locker has consistently delivered since I got behind the name and it still is performing, which is why this selloff at this degree is laughable.

What do I mean? Well as a I said in the opening SOME selling was warranted following Q1. In Q1 2017, the company reported net income of $180 million ($1.36 per share). This compares to net income of $191 million or $1.39 per share last year. Same-store sales were disappointing as well. They rose however 0.5%, but this is less than the mid-single digits we have been accustomed to. This is a key indicator. While rising just 0.5% year-over-year revenue generated at these stores rose 0.7%, to $2.0 billion in Q1. Here is where the anecdotal evidence comes in. When employees casually mention how there were less major releases in the early part of the year, that matters. The margins on some of these products is astounding, and the volume it draws to the shops is impressive. Without them, business can suffer. And that is WHY people are selling on every ounce of remotely bad news. What if people don't go here anymore and can get their shoes directly? Well, shoes are interesting. Do people want to deal with shipping back and forth to get the right size, or if they don't look or feel right? Maybe. But we live in a society of instant gratification. Even if Foot Locker loses 10% of its business, the name is still disgustingly cheap. That all said, the rest of the year is expected to be incredibly strong.

Richard Johnson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"The first quarter was one of our most profitable quarters ever, but it did fall short of our original expectations. The slow start we experienced in February, which we believe was largely due to the delay in income tax refunds, was unfortunately not fully offset by much stronger sales in March and April. Nonetheless, we believe our banners remain at the center of a vibrant sneaker culture. We are confident that our customers have not lost their tremendous appetite for athletic footwear and apparel and that our position in the industry is stronger than ever."

The company is well run and in Q1 Foot Locker continued its efficiencies, but sales were just not up to par. I'm willing to give the company a pass on this one, which is why I let the stock drop 15 points before buying. As for property management, one of the best strengths of this company, Foot Locker continuously makes moves. I have found in my history with the company that Foot Locker doesn't waste time. It seizes opportunities and abandons losing ventures rather quickly. The company opened 30 new stores, remodeled or relocated 61 stores and closed 39 stores. As of April 29, 2017, the company operated 3,354 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 62 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East and South Korea, as well as 15 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

Now there is one thing that NO ONE is talking about. It is the MASSIVE cash position relative to the value of the company. The balance sheet is more than respectable, as it is cash rich with limited debt. It has cash and cash equivalents of $1.05 billion, with $127 million in debt. So the company is valued at just $6.1 billion right now….and has $1 billion in cash. Let that sink in.

Further, the company is looking out for shareholders. During Q1 2017, Foot Locker repurchased 0.54 million shares of its common stock for $38 million. The company also recently raised its dividend to $0.31 quarterly. In fact, I predict we will see another hike in the and I expect annual dividend hikes could be the norm. But I would like to see more. I would like to see management defend its stock here. Investors are getting killed. In all of this carnage, not once has the company lowered estimates, or lowered expectations. Don't want your shares? Sell them to me.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.