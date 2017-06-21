Saudi Arabia's Royal Shakeup: Thoughts On Oil, Markets

The biggest story on Wednesday is unquestionably the shakeup in Saudi Arabia where Prince Mohammed bin Salman is consolidating his power.

Right, so everyone in the US assumed that when they got to their desks Wednesday morning, the only overnight news flow worth talking about would be how Asian markets responded to MSCI's decision to include China A shares in its benchmarks.

True, we're only in stage one of a long inclusion process and this baby step will only result in something like $11 billion in inflows, but it's a symbolic thing and by the time it's all said and done (i.e. 100% inclusion across all mandates) inflows could total nearly a half trillion:

(Goldman)

But as it turned out, the only news that ended up mattering overnight was Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman replacing his cousin Muhammad bin Nayef as heir to the throne.

That's absolutely huge (for lack of a more elegant description) although unlike most of the reports you've probably read this morning, it was hardly "shocking."

The reason you should care about this is because bin Salman is spearheading "Vision 2030," a plan aimed at reducing Riyadh's dependence on crude and that plan of course includes the Aramco IPO.

And while in the long-run bin Salman will be a modernizer, in the near-term he might very well be more assertive with regard to how Riyadh interacts with the rest of OPEC.

"If prices recover, the kingdom may stop unilaterally making bigger-than-agreed cuts in order to offset under-compliance by some other OPEC members," Bloomberg's Julian Lee wrote this morning, adding that "under MbS, as crown prince is known, Saudi Arabia has already shown willingness to pursue its own interests over those of neighbors."

Right. And that bodes ill for Qatar and probably for Saudi-Iran relations as well. You're reminded that bin Salman essentially runs the war in Yemen, where the Saudis are battling to wrest control of the country from the Tehran-backed Houthis.

"Regionally, Crown Prince bin Salman will likely maintain a hawkish foreign policy in regards to Iran relations and the GCC-Qatar dispute," BofAML wrote, following the news.

The timing here is notable for two reasons if you fancy yourself a market connoisseur.

First and foremost, the announcement came just hours after crude (NYSEARCA:USO) plunged into a bear market for the first time since August of last year:

At this point, the production cuts have been priced out altogether:

So anything that has the potential to affect the dynamics here would be notable, but a shakeup the likes of which we saw overnight in Saudi Arabia introduces all manner of contingencies into an already convoluted narrative.

While most analysts aren't looking for any immediate change to the kingdom's oil policy, the implications for Riyadh's foreign policy are abundantly clear (more hawkish), and that in and of itself raises questions on the bear side (could it aggravate the situation with Qatar and endanger the cuts?) and on the bull side (could it embed a geopolitical premium into prices?).

Further, the news came just hours after MSCI put Saudi Arabia on its watch list for potential classification as an EM (which would mean shares in the kingdom's most-traded companies could be included in major indexes for developing-country stocks).

That was already bullish for Saudi shares and the bin Salman news just added fuel to the fire, ultimately leading to a world-beating 5.5% rally that saw the Tadawul All Share index erase all of its YTD loses and then some:

(Blooomberg)

In short, no need for US investors to become Mideast foreign policy experts today, but you should do yourself a favor and at least read a couple of pieces in addition to this one about all of this, because it is unquestionably the biggest story of the week thus far.

