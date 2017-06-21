Giga-Tronics - Strong Headline Numbers Mask Downbeat Management Commentary And Abysmal Outlook - Get Short Into Strength

Ongoing liquidity issues could force the company to dilute investors substantially or even file for bankruptcy reorganization.

Momentum traders were chasing shares of nano-cap defense technology company Giga-tronics (NASDAQ:GIGA) in Tuesday's after hours session most likely due to the company reporting strong Q4 headline numbers with revenues almost doubling year over year and substantially reduced operating losses.

So much for the good news as the remainder of the press release reads more or less like a horror story. I have compiled some quotes below:

(...) However, despite our optimism for our ASG products, we acknowledge that recent bookings have been disappointing, with no ASG-related bookings to date in calendar 2017. (...) The Company anticipates its net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 which ends June 24, 2017 to be in the range of $1.3 million to $1.7 million, depending on timing of shipments. (...) As we continue to pursue opportunities to grow our new product revenue, we have made substantial strides in cutting costs to bring our expenses more in-line with the revenues that we believe are achievable in the near-term. (...) Finally, in light of the longer than anticipated procurement cycle for the ASG product, the Company's Board of Directors is in the process of reviewing strategic alternatives in an attempt to enhance shareholder value, including a possible sale, merger, spin-off or other separation of a selected business or other form of business combination or strategic transaction. (...)

The company's subsequent 10-K filing with the SEC only adds insult to injury:

Beginning in fiscal 2012, we invested substantially in the research and development of our new product line, ASG. We anticipate long-term revenue growth and improved gross margins from the ASG platform, but delays in completing it have contributed to our losses. We also experienced delays in the development of features, orders, and shipments for the new ASG. These delays have significantly contributed to a decrease in working capital from $1.8 million at March 26, 2016, to $620,000 at March 25, 2017. The Advanced Signal Generator product has now shipped to several customers, but potential delays in the refinement of features, longer than anticipated sales cycles, or the ability to continue shipments in volume quantities, could significantly contribute to additional future losses. These matters raise substantial doubt as to our ability to continue as a going concern. (...) Additionally, the Company reported on February 8, 2017, that it received a notification letter from NASDAQ advising the Company of its failure to comply with the required minimum of either $2,500,000 in shareholders' equity, $35,000,000 market value of listed securities or $500,000 net income from continuing operations for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, pursuant to NASDAQ listing rule 5550(b). NASDAQ listing rules provided the Company with 45 calendar days in which to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company submitted a plan on March 24, 2017, and NASDAQ notified the Company on April 20, 2017 of NASDAQ's acceptance of the plan and the granting of an extension through August 7, 2017; however, because the Company was not able to comply with the Rule, NASDAQ has determined that the Company is not eligible for a second 180 calendar day extension to comply with the Rule. The Company may request an appeal of this determination or be scheduled for delisting; the Company appealed the determination before the NASDAQ deadline and attended a hearing on June 15, 2017. The Company is awaiting a determination from the hearing.

In addition, new orders were down by 36% and backlog decreased by 22% year over year.

Moreover, due to its liquidity situation, the company was recently forced to enter into an expensive $1.5 million credit agreement at an annual interest rate of 16%. In addition, Giga-tronics had to agree to pay a charge of up to $0.1 million and issue up to 250,000 shares to the lender. In combination, the adjusted annual interest rate for the loan calculates to roughly 26%.

Bottom line:

Giga-tronics is a company in deep distress with significant dilution or even bankruptcy looming for investors. The company's new Advanced Signal Generator (ASG) product so far hasn't generated as much demand among customers as management initially hoped for and sales are expected to remain soft for the next couple of quarters thus the ongoing cost containment measures and the review of strategic alternatives.

Moreover, the company could face delisting from Nasdaq very soon.

Nevertheless, momentum traders were chasing the stock in Tuesday's after hours session on strong headline numbers and might very well try to make an additional push this morning. With roughly 10 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of just $8 million the stock generally fits nicely into their requirement profile but I would expect any move to the upside to be short-lived given the abysmal outlook and the very real possibility of bankruptcy reorganization going forward.

Get short the shares into any material strength as I firmly expect potential initial gains to reverse over the course of the session.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GIGA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.