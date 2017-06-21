Tesla About To Tumble

I'm not alone in doubting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would reach this high. But here it is at $384, just $1 shy of the perfect target for the rally which started at the November 2016 lows. And now it is here, there are some important technical deductions we can make.

You may wonder why this was the 'perfect target'. Well, the simple calculation for a wave in this position - a wave '3' - is 161.8* wave 1. This projects $385, and you could have made that projection at the November '16 lows.

The only thing not perfect about this move higher is that it looked so completely improbable at the $178 lows. Actually I called a move above $340 last year based on a technical target, but the more I looked into the fundamentals, the less I believed TSLA could break $300. In fact I thought $310 could be a decent short, but that's another story...

This is frustrating as I've written a few articles on Tesla now and I've made this point over and over:

'...Fundamentals are not driving price in this stage of the cycle. In this last phase of the rally, the primary drivers are sentiment and positioning.'

The stock is riding a wave of positive sentiment and it is behaving exactly as it should under this condition.

And Tesla is not alone. Tech (NASDAQ:QQQ) recently hit - and reacted strongly - from this same measurement.

As did Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

These rallies looked bullet proof, but everything needs to correct at some point, and this measurement very often leads to a move down on profit taking. Tesla is no different.

So Now What?

When the $385 target was reached, a rare, but quite reliable reversal pattern was made.

This is called an "abandoned baby" for some unknown reason. There hasn't been much reaction yet, but I think it is only a matter of time before Tesla follows the path of other high flying momentum stocks.

Compared to tech over the last 200 sessions, Tesla has never been more overvalued.

Software developed by Arbitrage Trader

You can see the 200 session correlation is very high at 0.96, but over the last 20 days the correlation is actually -0.1. The middle right chart shows how a beta adjusted portfolio of long TSLA, short QQQ performs. It is normal for the profit/loss to oscillate around the mean, but currently the profit is three standard deviations above the mean.

Another consideration is price is now above $359, which is the price holders of $2bn in Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 2021 need to break even. From what I can make out in the prospectus, the notes can't be converted yet, but certainly holders can now hedge in profits by shorting common stock. Considering the daily volumes in Tesla, it shouldn't create too many problems, but it was obviously in someone's interest to get price to these levels, and there may not be many willing buyers above.

There are clues a correction is due, but the expectation is for a constructive consolidation rather than some sort of crash. A retrace of 23.6%-38.2% of the previous wave is normal, followed by another high.

The ideal target is $306, where the last part of this rally began.

Conclusions

Tesla continues to trade on positive sentiment and hope for the future. I underestimated how powerful the move could be, but it is following a logical path and this suggests there should be a pullback to at least $335, but ideally $306.