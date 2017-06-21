Lennox International Looks Good

I don't think the company should be written off because of this.

Thesis

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has a lot going for it. I believe the company will continue to grow its top and bottom line. I believe the company has multiple drivers for it. I believe the company carries a fair amount of risk but may reward the patient investor.

About The Company

Lennox International designs, makes, and markets a range of HVAC and refrigeration products globally. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Residential provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Commercial offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for all ranges of commercial buildings. This segment also handles installation and service of the equipment.

Refrigeration offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems. These help preserve food and other perishables in all sorts of food stores, restaurants, and distribution centers. These also serve data centers, and machine tooling applications.

Revenue and profit breakdown by segment is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Lennox International Revenue and Profit Breakdown

Source: Lennox Investor Presentation

Lennox is large with a market cap just over $8B. The company does $3.72B in revenue every year. Average volume is low at 330,000 shares per day. Insiders own 10.6% of the company's stock which I like to see. Although recently, they have been selling. This will be addressed under Risks.

What I Like

Lennox has a P/E ratio of 27 which is in line with the capital goods industry average. Forward P/E is 21 which implies growth going forward. PEG is 1.66 which bakes in some of this growth. Where Lennox really looks good is growth.

Year over year, quarterly revenue was up 10.9% while quarterly earnings were up 74.7%. Earnings are expected to grow 20% over the next year and 37.7% over the next three years. This substantial growth is the main reason I view Lennox as a good investment. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Lennox Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

Lennox balance sheet leaves much to be desired. The company has $1.1B in debt. This means negative shareholder equity and a negative book value. This is a major risk, especially with rates increasing. However, I do not believe it is a deal breaker with this company. Lennox posts strong levered free cash flow at $263m for the last 12 months. If the company chooses to, it could pay down its debt considerably. This is something I would like to see.

Opportunities And Drivers

There are several drivers for Lennox I would like to address. First is new homes being built. Most of Lennox's revenue and profit comes from residential HVAC as shown in Figure 1. There is very low housing inventory and all across the United States homes are being built. This is going to have a very positive effect on Lennox.

Second, is the phase out of R-22 refrigerant. Older air conditioning systems and refrigerators use R-22, better known as Freon. Production of R-22 is being reduced until 2020 when it will stop completely. This results in the price of R-22 going way up. This in turn forces the homeowner to either pay up for R-22 or upgrade their systems to support R-410A (the new standard). I expect there to be a lot of upgrades as that is arguably a better long term solution.

Lennox is also investing in new technology. They offer products that allow you to change and monitor the temperature inside your home from your phone. The company is taking efforts to reduce costs using data and alternate materials. It is projecting substantial sales growth by 2019. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Lennox 2019 Targets

Source: Lennox Investor Presentation

Lennox does return cash to its shareholders. The company pays a 1.07% dividend with a payout ratio of 25.37%. This is arguably safe and has room for growth. In fact, Lennox recently boosted its dividend by 19%. I would anticipate this continuing as the company continues to grow revenue and earnings. Lennox also has a stock buyback program. In 2017 there will be $250m of repurchases.

It is worth noting that 10.6% of Lennox shares are owned by insiders. This is something I like to see as it is a vote of confidence for the company. However, insiders have been selling recently although they still hold a lot of shares.

Risks

There is a few risks that standout regarding Lennox. First is the company's $1.1B in debt. Interest rates are currently going up. Lennox has $350m of debt at a fixed rate of 3% maturing in 2023. However, should the company need to take on more debt, it will certainly be at a higher rate. However, as mentioned before, Lennox has strong cash flow and could pay down its debt quickly if it chose to do so.

There has been somewhat heavy insider selling in the past year. Insiders have sold more than $5m worth of stock while buying only $100,000 or so. They still maintain considerable amounts of Lennox stock but it is important to note the selling.

Other risks include decreased demand from the housing markets. If the trend of new construction does not continue, Lennox will suffer. Lennox is global and is exposed to market conditions outside the US as well as foreign currency and regulatory risk. Lennox is dependent on commodities which can have volatile pricing. None of these seem too out of the ordinary although I recommend checking out the company's 10-K before making any investment decisions.

Final Thoughts

I believe Lennox to be a smart investment. The company has displayed exceptional growth and I expect that to continue. There are multiple drivers for Lennox and a lot to like in their financials. Yes, they do have a lot of debt, but it could be paid off quickly if necessary. I like that the insiders own a lot of stock and I like that Lennox returns cash to shareholders. I like Lennox International.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.