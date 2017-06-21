Airbus' May Order And Delivery Report: Order Inflow Picks Up

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports. While this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it offers some idea of current performance as well as the ability of the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will look at the orders and deliveries for the month of May for Airbus. The April report can be found here.

Please be aware that this overview does not include any orders from the Paris Air Show, since this report only reports the figures for May.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders May 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In April, Airbus booked 25 orders. In May, order inflow increased by 34 units more and Airbus ended up adding 59 gross orders to the order book.

An unidentified customer ordered 5 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

A second unidentified customer ordered 4 A320neo.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered a total of 30 Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

China Southern Airlines signed for 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the biggest order for the Airbus A350 this year.

In May, we saw Airbus adding widebody jets to the order mix again, which is a positive sign. Cancellations increased from 28 to 37, where all cancellations can be attributed to the Airbus A320ceo and neo. In terms of ordered units, April order inflow decreased by 24 units year over year.

In the first five months of 2017, Airbus booked 110 orders and received 37 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 73 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 200 orders in the first five months and received 38 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 162 net orders. So, the first five months reflect a show that Airbus is behind year over year, but cancellations are in line with last year's figures. For Airbus, it remains to be seen whether order inflow will show strong improvement in the months to come. A first sign could come from the Paris Air Show, for which Airbus is likely saving up order announcements.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries April 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker.

In May, Airbus delivered 46 aircraft, divided between 14 widebodies and 46 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 5 A350 aircraft, slightly lower than the average expected number of six to seven deliveries.

Six Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with expectations.

After a month with no A380 deliveries, Airbus delivered three Airbus A380 aircaft.

A total of 46 A320 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with the average expected number of deliveries.

With 60 deliveries, the number of deliveries was slightly lower than the average required number of 67 deliveries.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year, output tends to trail the average required deliveries. Year-over-year deliveries decreased units, reflecting lower narrow body deliveries.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In May, Airbus booked 59 and delivered 60 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .45, showing some month over month improvement in the book-to-bill figure.

Customer Spotlight

In this month's spotlight, we have China Southern Airlines. China Southern Airlines was founded in 1988 and started flying under its own name in 1991. In 1995 the airline started its international expansion followed by a round of consolidations were multiple airlines were clustered in airline groups by the end of the 1990s.

The airline currently serves 208 destinations from its hubs in Beijing and Guangzhou with three secondary hubs and a set of focus cities. The airline operates a fleet of 522 aircraft: 208 Boeing aircraft, 294 Airbus aircraft and 20 Embraer (ERJ) aircraft. Its orders, 209, are roughly equally split between Boeing and Airbus. China Southern Airlines is one of the airlines that has ordered the Chinese COMAC C919.

Conclusion

While the first three months looked similar year over year, some divergence started to occur in the fourth month. In the fifth month, net orders stand at 73 units vs. 162 unit in the first five months last year. As I pointed out in last month's article, orders from Delta Air Lines (DAL) and China Southern Airlines did end up in the order book.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where widebody aircraft orders will be under pressure. For Airbus, 2017 likely will be a year with a book-to-bill ratio below one, which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009. One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo deliveries.

