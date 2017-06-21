Market Volatility Bulletin: Crude Oil In The Driver's Seat?

VIX is at range lows again; that doesn't mean buy your favorite VIX ETP and hope for the best.

CNBC: 10:30 EST

Markets are off to a very range-bound start this morning, with the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) sticking to three points of movement in the first hour. The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is exhibiting the same range-bound behavior, opening up off of record highs set the last few days, while the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is pushing higher this morning.

After a sturdy range-bound first hour of trading, the S&P has taken quite an aggressive downturn. We don't expect this down move to be meaningful in a bigger sense, but may have legs as far as today's movement is concerned.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are trading slightly higher during the early part of the session, with the Japanese Yen trading marginally weaker against the US dollar. Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures are higher by roughly 0.50% after a larger than expected inventory draw was reported. This helps lift crude oil futures off of 7-month lows.

After moving slightly higher during yesterday's action, the VIX has opened back inside of the 10-handle. The June expiry VX contract is now past due, making July the new front-month.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

US stock indexes finished Tuesday's trading session lower in unison, after being dragged lower by a struggling energy sector. Though crude oil futures were down well over 3% at times during yesterday's session, they rallied slightly to close down only 2%. Crude oil stands near 7-month lows, or roughly the area where OPEC reached an agreement to cut oil production last November. Oil market participants are expecting a small draw in stockpiles later this morning, after receiving confirmation from last evening's API inventories.

Though the technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) did sell-off during yesterday's action, it took a break from the spotlight amid larger retreats in other sectors. As mentioned, the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) led the move downward, shedding 1.28% in the process. Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) also dropped over 1%. For the second day in a row, health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) has been among the best performing sectors in the S&P.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

Today we highlight a recent article from SA contributor ANG Traders, titled What If The FED Has Done The Right Thing? In the piece, the authors take the contrarian view on recent Fed activity, arguing that the correct decision was made, keeping the Fed ahead of the curve.

The Fed has the dual mandate of both keeping unemployment under 5%, and inflation at 2%. Currently, unemployment is at 4.3%, while both CPI and core-CPI came in under expectations for May. ANG Traders not that "because inflation is sub-par, many commentators have concluded that the FED has made an error in raising rates, and that this error will snuff-out the nascent recovery and push the economy into recession."

In both raising interest rates by 25 basis points, and releasing a specific plan to wind down its balance sheet, the Fed has acted appropriately, the authors argue. The business cycle is gathering momentum, unemployment is near its lower limits, while GAAP earnings and industrial production have been steadily rising since the beginning of the year.

While last week's miss in Housing Starts and Building Permits were widely viewed as a leading indicator of an approaching recession, ANG Traders believes the slowdown is due to a construction labor crunch.

Source: Briefing.com, ANG Traders

Shown above, construction workers are quitting their jobs at a higher rate than in other industries, showing confidence in being able to find others. This is the reason, argues the authors, for the drop off in planned building activity.

"The drop in permits and housing starts could be a leading indicator, not of recession, but of the coming wage inflation that the FED is trying to get ahead of."

Source: ANG Traders

"It is a false urban legend that increasing rates kill bull markets and cause recessions. As the chart shows, three of the last four bull markets were accompanied by increasing rates. The FED is staying ahead of the curve by correctly raising rates at this time."

Thoughts on Volatility

Though the overall state of volatility remains quite low in a historical sense, VIX action this week continues to show the index's inability to remain below 10 for extended periods of time.

Shown below over the first half of this year, the VIX has spent considerable time in the 10-area, but has so far failed to spend significant time in single-digits. That's not to say VIX bulls are in control down at the lows, as the index has consistently failed to sustain any moves higher as well.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Even VX futures have the tendency to drift lower toward the spot price as they near expiration. While we tend to use ES options for our volatility plays, we recognize that other products may fit an investor's outlook even better. For those looking for a long play in volatility, a potential way to play it is with a long spread in VX futures. Currently, the F1 (July) contract trades for around 12.15, and the F2 (August) contract trades at 12.75, so buying the spread (long July, short August) would get you in with the approximate $.60 difference, and seek to capitalize on any tightening of the front two months.

It is important to realize that while taking a long volatility position with a VX futures spread may ease aggregate risk, the contango still works against you; perhaps mightily so. The potential benefit of getting long volatility with a spread position though, is that in a range-bound VIX situation (like we've been seeing of late), both contracts are likely to move lower together. This benefits the position-taker in that some of the loss in the front-month contract is likely to be offset by a gain in the back-month contract, unlike simply taking an outright long position in the front-month.

The structural dynamics of VIX-based products can be quite interesting; make sure you understand exactly how they work before using them to express a market view.

We'd also like to take a moment to address an interesting reader comment we received yesterday. Commenter Robin Heiderscheit wrote to us regarding the potential equity effects of a debt unwinding in the oil markets:

By Robin's estimation, current WTI oil prices are approximately $5 from forcing a sharp correction in levered debt markets, leading to a downward correction in equity markets, and a VIX spike. As it concerns VIX pricing, we'll certainly be taking an interest in oil prices once they crack the $40 level.

Also of interest this morning, crude oil prices seem to be driving US equities. Especially note the sympathetic movement after the 10:30 EST inventory report hit news wires.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Whatever the current driver of markets actually is, we always appreciate receiving comments from readers that cause us to look at things a bit differently.

Thank you Robin!

We're seeing organic at-the-money vol called higher in the morning session on ES options. As discussed yesterday, what really bears watching is the quarterly vol figure, currently locked in the bottom percentile of historical observations. Even for the moribund vol figures of the last six months or so, 9.7 is very low.

While one might well expect vol to pick up on the front end (weeklies) before it does so further back, we don't believe that we're in a new vol climate until we see quarterly push higher also. Naturally, that could happen at absolutely any time. But we do need to consider the current state of markets: bottom one-percentile.

Tracking the Trade

Yesterday we will began a new trade to keep an eye on over the next couple weeks. The trade summary is as follows:

Strategy (laid out June 20 - this segment will largely stay the same so readers can see what we were thinking at initiation)

Remember, these are thought experiments, not real trades. It's less important that you actually agree with the thesis. A lot of learning takes place from the vantage point of imagining that you did agree!

Volatility is basically in its bottom 1%. For perspective, from a percentile standpoint this is the polar opposite extreme of say October 2008 when spot VIX was around 80. This is the "anti GFC".

Buy the dip has become the order of the day. There may be quite a bit of upside left in the ES' most recent move. We think there may be a dip lower that allows us to do some modification; but if there's not, we want to own some potential upside up into the 2525 region. Maybe we've got a blow-off top in store?

The market sure seems to want to push higher; as such, we'll put on a trade that positions accordingly. That said, we want it to flatten out in the event of a drop, at least for a time.

Because no dip has become too small to buy, we will supplement our call butterfly with a put sale. Now, we are not looking for anything too exciting on this front; just a way to add on a little extra time value. Also, we want something to "trade around" in case this market does indeed march higher.

As a final point - this is more of a "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" kind of trade; it's going with the flow rather than fighting it. That said, the spread represents a relatively low-risk approach to going long the S&P (at least over a certain range of values).

Tactics

We will trade the following overall structure:

There are a number of ways to pick this trade apart. The individual legs are as follows:

Sell the Jul31 2425 call

Buy two Jul31 2465 calls

Sell the Jul31 2525 call

Those are the ingredients of the call butterfly: sell one, buy two, sell one.

As mentioned, we will supplement this spread with a (conservative) put sale:

Sell the Jul7 2300 put

If you observe this trade, it looks almost halfway between a long futures (a 45-degree diagonal line) and a call option (hockey-stick shape that is flat up to a corner point and then rises).

We will follow this spread until Jul 7, when the 2300 put expires. For now though, observe that the theta is quite mild on this, as is the delta profile.

If the ES were to simply tank - something it hasn't really done in quite some time - then this trade would begin to act more and more like a long-ES futures position. Otherwise, it will trade on its own dynamic.

Yesterday astute commenter atom&humber had this to say:

A&H brings up a good point: why make part of our trade a cruddy strangle that brings in $2.65?

We'd argue there are two major alternatives: a tighter strangle (nearer strikes), or basically no strangle at all. Of course the reality is that we could sell an iron condor, double diagonal… yada yada. Point being, with options there are always a huge variety of alternatives. We're just narrowing the scope of discussion here.

This trade (at this price level) is pretty delta-neutral. It does however offset our vega meaningfully, and cuts our theta down by about 65%. Given how absolutely range-bound and vol-destructive this market has been of late, we add this to what would otherwise be a call 1x2 as a way of "taking the edge off".

Naturally ES could push a great deal higher or lower - and one day it will (though that's hard to believe now!). Also, the premium we brought in is very much priced for the current reality (that was one of A&H's major points: how much did you really collect?). That said, this may act as a decent hedge against time decay for a span. As with all things options, we are trading risk for risk.

We will say, however, that perhaps this spread is not a completely great match for the strategy. A better strategy to match against this tactic might be "cautiously optimistic, wants to buy the dip".

Mechanics - trade monitor

There are a couple ways you might enter this kind of position. Yesterday we entered as follows:

One might trade the Jul7 2300 Jul31 2525 strangle separately:

Not exactly a ton of premium - but maybe we can work with this over the next couple weeks.

Then, you could trade the Jul31 2425 2465 call 1x2:

That could work pretty well. If the ES had a momentary dip, you might wish to trade the 1x2 first.

You might find the split up trade has more liquidity than finding a counterparty with whom to trade the whole combined spread.

Just a brief update, this is what the two legs are doing currently (ES a couple points lower than it was at initiation):

The strangle is up for us about $.35; the 1x2 is down about $.75.

Conclusion

That's a wrap - thank you for reading. We appreciate it when readers share their thoughts. These are big markets, and different individuals trade their own pet products using their own strategies. Please do add what you are doing (or thinking about doing) in the comments section.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.