Argentina's Methuselah Bond And Hyman Minsky

Hyman Minsky must be rolling in his grave at the sight of a country with as checkered a long-run economic history as Argentina successfully placing a 100-year bond in the market. It would have been for him yet another indication of how little markets seem to learn from past experience. It would also likely have been for him a red flag as to how complacent global financial markets have become about risk and how all too likely it is that those markets are now setting up the very conditions for another major global financial market meltdown.

Against the backdrop of the extraordinarily easy monetary policies that have been pursued by the world's major central banks over the past several years, global investors have been forced to stretch for yield by moving up the risk curve. Taking advantage of these favorable market conditions for issuers, the Argentine government has now successfully placed a 100-year bond in the amount of US $2.75 billion at a rate of 7.9%. A further indication as to how desperate global financial markets have become for yield is the fact that Argentina received bids in the amount of US $9.75 billion for those bonds.

In rushing to buy these very long-dated bonds, global investors are choosing to ignore how poorly managed the Argentine economy has been over the past century. They are also choosing to overlook how divided the country remains today and the questions that all too many years of past mismanagement must raise as to the country's ability to honor its very long-dated debt obligations.

One hundred years ago, the Argentine economy was considered to be an advanced economy with a living standard not very different from that in Britain and the United States. Today, after many years of mismanagement, Argentina is considered to be a middle-income country with a living standard barely 40 percent of that in the advanced countries. One would have thought that such a poor long-run economic track record might have given investors pause in weighing the risks associated with a 100-year bond in that country.

One also would have thought that before taking the leap and buying a 100-year Argentine bond, investors might have taken at least a cursory look at Argentina's dismal track record in repaying its debt. Since its independence some 200 years ago, Argentina has defaulted no fewer than eight times. Five of those defaults occurred over the past 100 years. In those defaults, investors have not been treated kindly, as highlighted by the fact that as recently as 2001, most Argentine bondholders received only around 30 cents on the dollar for their bond claims.

If the Argentine bond issue were an isolated case of market mispricing, there would not be a great need for concern. After all Argentina is a country that cannot remotely be considered to be one of systemic importance for the well-being of the global economy.

Sadly, however, the Argentine 100-year bond would seem to be but a symptom of the more widespread mispricing of risk across global financial markets, including most notably the mispricing in the US high-yield debt market, the European sovereign debt market, and the emerging market corporate bond market. It is this generalized global market mispricing of risk that would have been keeping Hyman Minsky awake at night had he been alive today.