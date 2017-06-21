IBM Is A Solid Buy At Current Levels

I have written some articles in the recent past about why I believe International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a good investment for those who like stocks that offer a lot of shareholder value over the long term. When I started writing these articles, IBM's shares had seen a good uptrend for a while which made an investment quite risky. Since then the shares have decreased in value. While some might argue that this is a good reason to stay away from this stock, I believe that the current price of IBM's shares make it an even more attractive investment. This article is an update on my previous ones as I will explain why my thesis remains intact.

Revenue is not that bad

An argument that most bears currently use to explain their pessimism about the stock is the lack of revenue growth. This is true. IBM has been struggling to offer any revenue growth for a while now. But this does not mean that there is no progress or profitability. Far from it, because the developments that are seen at this company are actually quite promising.

I discussed the importance of the strategic imperatives in a previous article about IBM and stated that management expects to reach $40 bln in annual revenue by 2018. And so far the company seems to be heading in the right direction.

The company's strategic imperatives' revenue continues to grow despite the lack of growth for overall revenue. IBM saw revenue derived from strategic imperatives at $32.8 bln over the last fiscal year. At that time, this represented 41% of the total revenue. Last quarter, the amount of revenue derived from strategic imperatives for the ttm came in at $33.6 bln, or 42% of the total revenue of the company. Cloud revenue is growing especially as the ttm total currently stands at $14.6 bln compared to last quarter's $13.7 bln. Growth is coming along quite well in the segment. It is expected that strategic imperatives will be good for $40 bln in revenue in 2018.

Progress

IBM has worked hard on building a cognitive and cloud platform and has put in a lot of effort to be one of the top dogs in the industry, which is starting to pay off. Watson is gaining popularity in multiple areas. The company is seeing increasing revenues and deals in these segment. Just to name a few: a partnership was made with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to deliver joint solutions last quarter. The goal here is to use AI and to help companies make better/faster decisions. A deal also was made with Visa (NYSE:V) last quarter in which the company extended its reach of Watson and IBM Cloud. The goal of this partnership is to turn cars among other connected devices into potential points to sale.

So it is safe to say that the strategic imperatives are still performing well with plenty of progress.

Great shareholder value

Investors also seem to forget that IBM still is amazingly shareholder friendly. The company produces plenty of FCF which it gladly returns to its investors. During the most recent quarter for example, IBM generated FCF of $3.1 bln. At the same time about $2.7 bln worth of cash was returned to its shareholders in the form of both dividends and share buybacks. The amount spent on dividends and buybacks was more or less equal. A chart that I used in an earlier article about IBM depicts just how much impact IBM's share buybacks have had since 2007.

During this same time the dividend has not seen an annual increase of less than 10%, which in total accounts for only about 40% of the total FCF. This is what makes IBM such a good value play. The long-term impact IBM's return of cash to shareholders has is huge. I talked about this more specific in this article. Other than that, the sustained buybacks cause valuations like P/E to be lower due to a lower amount of shares outstanding.

Concluding remarks

After the decline that the shares have seen these past few months, it looks like a strong support area has been found around $150.

Source: Tradingview.com

I believe that this creates a great buying opportunity for the long-term investor as my earlier thesis remains intact and the current levels provide an even better valuation at a P/E of 12.7 and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Meanwhile, the significant FCF more than covers management's efforts to return value to shareholders.