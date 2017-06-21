Why The Shallow Water Off Mexico Is A Good Potential For Seadrill

The stock is very volatile and presents a good opportunity for trading only.

SDRL operates 25% of the jack-ups actually working in Mexico, considering that 24 Jack-ups are actually working in this Country with 20 jack-ups operated by Pemex.

On June 19, 2017, "Mexico awarded 10 of 15 shallow-water areas on offer during its second bid round for shallow water acreage.

Seadrill Jack-up West Oberon (Part of five Seamex Jack-ups working for Pemex). Courtesy OffshoreEnergyToday.

Investment Thesis:

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is struggling with its large debts, and is working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process...

However, despite a difficult financial situation, Seadrill has a very competitive and versatile fleet that should not be neglected. The company will emerge soon from the impending restructuring and will become again one of the main players in the offshore drilling industry, both in the floater segment and jack-up segment.

Today article analyzes the future growth potential for the new Seadrill that will emerge from the impending restructuring. I am using the recent auction of 15 shallow water blocks in Mexico to evaluate its effect potential on Seadrill bottom line.

Case study: Mexico offshore (Deep waters and Shallow waters):

1 - On June 19, 2017, "Mexico awarded 10 of 15 shallow-water areas on offer during its second bid round for shallow water acreage, with both global giants and local players participating and Pemex inking two more partnerships."

Courtesy: OffshoreEnergyToday.

ROUND 2.1 RESULTS - Shallow-water areas:

Area 1 - No bids

Area 2 - Dea Deutsche-Pemex

Area 3 - No bids

Area 4 - No bids

Area 5 - No bids

Area 6 - Petronas-Ecopetrol

Area 7 - Eni-Cairn-Citla

Area 8 - Pemex-Ecopetrol

Area 9 - Cairn-Citla, with $30m tiebreak

Area 10 - Eni

Area 11 - Repsol - Sierra Oil & Gas

Area 12 - Lukoil

Area 13 - No bids

Area 14 - Eni-Citla

Area 15 - Shell - Total

2 - On December 6, 2016, Mexico awarded eight blocks to six bidders made up from a total of 12 different companies.

Awards Details for deepwater tender:

Blocks Company More information if avail. Perdido Fold Belt Basin - Mexican Sector. 1 CNOOC (China - Hong Kong) 2 Consortium of Total & ExxonMobil Total will operate block 2 in the Perdido basin with a 50% interest. 3 Chevron, Pemex & Inpex Chevron designated operator. ("1") 4 CNOOC (China -Hong Kong) Salina Basin 1 Statoil, BP &Total Total, Statoil, and BP are equal partners (33.4%) - 2 NO BIDS SUBMITTED 3 Statoil, BP &Total Total, Statoil, and BP are equal partners (33.4%) - 4 PC Caligari & Sierra Offshore 5 Murphy Sur, Ophir, PC Caligari & Sierra Offshore 6 NO BIDS SUBMITTED 2 Blocks adjacent to Round 1 in Perdido Fold Belt - Trion Discovery 1 BHP Billiton Petroleo Operaciones de Mexico, a unit of Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd. BHP received operatorship and 60% interest of Blocks AE-0092 and AE-0093 covering Trion field (see below).

(1) In addition, Australian company BHP Billiton has been awarded operatorship over two blocks offshore Mexico, containing the Trion discovery, in partnership with the Mexican national oil company Pemex, beating an offer made by the oil major BP.

For more details about the deepwater segment, read my preceding article. Please click here.

Commentary:

The few offshore companies that come to mind are, of course, Seadrill, Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Noble (NYSE:NE). Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is now out of the jack-up business after it sold out its Jack-up segment to Borr Drilling. Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) has still one jack-up the Ocean Scepter operating in Mexico for Fieldwood Energy.

However, Noble, Rowan and Ensco have no jack-ups working in Mexico. Rowan has three jack-ups working in Trinidad (Joe Douglas, Ralph Coffman and EXL II), that's about it.

If we look at the number of jack-ups in Mexico now, we have only 47 jack-ups including six Seadrill jack-ups:

West Castor (Working for ENI) - Working until December 2017 with options until 12/19. West Courageous (JV Seamex) - 2023 West Defender (JV Seamex) - 2023 West Intrepid (JV Seamex) - 2023 West Oberon (JV Seamex) - 2022 West Titania (JV Seamex) - 2021 West Freedom (Venezuela - Cardon IX) not in Mexico, but in South America location.

Five Jack-ups of the seven above listed, are part of the February 2014, firm term contract of approximately 6 years and total revenue potential from the five contracts exceeds US$1.8 billion.

Seadrill has announced the establishment of SeaMex Ltd. (SeaMex), a 50/50 Joint Venture with an investment fund controlled by Fintech Advisory Inc. ("Fintech"). Fintech is a private investment manager founded in 1989 that has a strong investment record and operation in Latin American countries. SeaMex has been formed for the purpose of owning and managing the jack-up drilling units working for Pemex as well as to develop and pursue further opportunities in Mexico and other Latin American countries. The gross proceeds for the sale of 50% of the five rigs to Seadrill's partner is expected to be around US$488 million and will result in a gain recordable in the first half of 2014.

SDRL operates 25% of the jack-ups actually working in Mexico, considering that 24 Jack-ups are actually working in this Country with 20 jack-ups operated by Pemex.

Thus, this is a good news for the offshore drilling industry -- especially for Seadrill -- which is obviously struggling with its worst bear cycle in history.

It is another proof that oil majors are far from dropping exploration in the shallow water, deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments, as often few uninformed analysts have the propensity to announce precipitously, often motivated by the need to push the reader to conclude that onshore fracking will kill offshore exploration, which is totally unfounded.

A more logical thinking is that the world needs oil and at this rate, we will need both to barely cope with future demand, and despite the actual oil glut.

Pemex is not the first NOC to be active in the deep water sector. ONGC in India has been active as well.

Seadrill is particularly well positioned to profit from this new auction, down the road. It already operates five jack-ups for Pemex on a long-term basis, which has been extended recently. SeaMex, Seadrill's 50-50 joint venture, agreed to a 29-month contract extension at current day rates for five jack-ups contracted with Pemex. A discount on day rates was given to Pemex. The net impact was a backlog increase of $580 million.

SDRL fleet status report on May 24, 2017. Click here.

The potential for Seadrill is evident, the company has 8 jack-ups under-construction in Dalian now -- See list below -- and can obviously respond to the need of extra jack-ups in Mexico. It already has a business relationship with Pemex and also ENI.

Below is the list of the eight Jack-ups under-construction:

West Titan BE 2017 West Proteus BE 2017 West Rhea BE 2017 West Tethys BE 2017 West Hyperion BE 2018 West Umbriel BE 2018 West Dione BE 2018 West Mimas BE 2018

Side Note: The Semi-submersible West Pegasus, which is part of the SeaMex JV, has been terminated in August 2016, by Pemex.

[SDRL] has disputed the grounds for termination and is reviewing its legal options. During the second quarter of 2015 Seadrill signed a provisional commitment for a two-year extension to the contract with Pemex for the West Pegasus. In conjunction with the extension, the dayrate for the remaining term of the initial contract was reduced. The extension of the contract was finalized during the first quarter of 2016. As part of this agreement, Seadrill and Seamex , Seadrill's 50% owned joint venture with Fintech, agreed to reduce the dayrate on five jack-ups for a

period of 365 days. The agreement to reduce the dayrates of the existing contracts was contingent upon final confirmation of the two-year extension of the West Pegasus by Pemex management, Seadrill said. The driller further said that in the event of termination, Seadrill and Seamex are entitled to recover the dayrate concessions as well as the demobilization for the West Pegasus. In addition, Seadrill will seek reimbursement of certain costs incurred in anticipation of the extension, the company added.

We are still waiting for news about a resolution of this dispute. It may have been used to get a new extension for the five jack-ups recently?

Conclusion:

Unfortunately, this future potential has no effect on the actual restructuring which is under way. However, it is important to look at the future business potential for H2 2017 and beyond.

Hopefully, the actual shareholders will be able to participate in the new SDRL company and will not be totally wiped out, as some analysts expect.

I believe that the restructuring will allocate a tiny percentage to the actual shareholders (between 1% to 5% with warrants) and allow them to participate in an eventual future recovery down the road.

Meanwhile, I do not recommend any investment in Seadrill and advise you to wait until the restructuring has been implemented.

The stock is very volatile and presents a good opportunity for trading only.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading and day trading SDRL.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.