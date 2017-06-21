Unilever To Acquire Hourglass For Luxury Cosmetics Line

UL's acquisition is one of several recent deals as the company repositions itself to more effectively appeal to younger consumers interested in innovative products paired with social responsibility.

Consumer products giant Unilever has agreed to acquire cosmetics firm Hourglass for an undisclosed sum.

Consumer products conglomerate Unilever PLC (UL) has announced an agreement to acquire luxury color cosmetics brand Hourglass for an undisclosed amount.

Hourglass has developed innovative luxury cosmetics sold through premium retailers, online and through its flagship retail store.

The deal is one of a continuing acquisition strategy by UL to refresh its consumer brands and position itself to younger consumers as a purveyor of innovation combined with social responsibility.

Target Company

New York-based Hourglass was founded in 2004 to create improved formulations for consumers interested in high-performance cosmetics at a luxury price point.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Carisa Janes; it isn’t known whether she will continue in her role once Unilever completes the acquisition.

Below is a brief video about a sample Hourglass product:

(Source: Hourglass Cosmetics)

In 2014, ten years after its founding, Hourglass opened its first retail store, in Venice, California but its products are primarily distributed through high-end retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom (JWN) as well as Sephora stores in North America, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Investors in Hourglass haven’t been disclosed, and it is possible the firm was bootstrapped and has not taken significant outside investment.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms, and Unilever hasn’t filed a 6-K describing any relevant aspects of the deal, so it appears the transaction is not material to UL’s financial condition.

Unilever has been actively acquiring consumer products companies across a range of categories, with 14 acquisitions in the past four years, as the table below shows:

(Source: Crunchbase)

As some have stated, UL is spending more on acquisitions than it has spent on internal R&D, effectively outsourcing its R&D process by acquiring firms that are already successful in the markets it views as valuable.

I haven’t confirmed whether that assertion is true, but it was likely made after UL’s $1 billion deal for Dollar Shave Club, which may have been a rare, outsized deal for UL.

With its recent acquisitions, UL appears to be focused on acquiring brands that are adept at attracting younger customers through social media and alternative channels resulting in higher growth rates at lower costs than traditional marketing techniques.

As Unilever Personal Care President Alan Jope stated in the deal announcement,

We are delighted to be adding Hourglass to our portfolio of Prestige brands. The colour cosmetics category has been showing high growth-rates, driven by social media content, channel diversity and democratisation of professional makeup techniques, and it therefore presents a significant opportunity. Hourglass is already a successful brand in this space, offering fantastic make-up products that also deliver skin care benefits, and we look forward to continuing to grow this wonderful brand.

UL has smartly adopted an aspirational ‘commitment to innovation and social responsibility’ that is also congruent with its push into brand development for younger consumers who are highly attuned to the twin values of innovation and social awareness.

Hourglass will be the first color brand within UL’s Prestige Portfolio, and the deal is expected be finalized in 3Q 2017.

I would look for continued acquisition activity from UL as it builds on its positioning efforts for the next generation of consumers.

