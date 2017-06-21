Whiting Petroleum's Struggles Continue

The company has too much debt versus its revenue. The best case scenario for shareholders would be additional debt to equity swaps, even though that would create more dilution.

Even when oil averaged over $50 per barrel on the NYMEX in the first quarter, Whiting did not generate enough cash flow to fund it's 2017 CAPEX budget.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) did not generate enough cash-flow in the first quarter to fund its 2017 Capital Expenditure Budget. In the first quarter of 2017, Whiting generated $150 million in cash-flow from operations. This excludes all non-cash and non-recurring income and expenses. The budget calls for $1.09 billion in annual spending, which is an average of $272 million per quarter:

To make matters worse, in the first quarter the average price of a barrel of oil traded on the NYMEX was $51 per barrel. Today, near-term oil futures on the NYMEX are trading for under $45 per barrel. Of course capital expenditure budgets can be cut. But debt has to be paid somehow.

Two years ago I wrote about how Whiting Petroleum Was Choking On Its Kodiak Acquisition. "Whiting entered the Kodiak acquisition with $2.75 billion in debt, and 116 thousand Boepd in production for the third quarter of 2014. After the acquisition, their debt almost doubled to $5.25 billion. Effectively, Whiting added 30,000 Boepd in additional production from Kodiak for $2.5 billion in debt. That doesn't even count the massive dilution of shares given to Kodiak."

In the first quarter of 2017 Whiting produced 117 thousand Boepd. Essentially the company has generated no growth since the acquisition, and has shed the 30 thousand Boepd acquired from Kodiak. Yet the debt load acquired from Kodiak has taken its toll on Whiting shareholders. Here is a look at their current long-term debt structure:

Whiting currently has $3.255 billion in long-term debt. The company has achieved $2.5 billion in debt reduction. But almost all of that came from asset sales and debt-to-equity swaps massively diluting shareholders. The assets sold were mid-stream gathering and pipeline infrastructure. Now Whiting has to pay for those services, and it doesn't generate the revenue from other producers in the area that used their gathering system.

It is unfortunate Whiting willingly placed itself in such a precarious position. The company has had operational success in the Bakken. Drilling costs have been reduced to $7.5 million. The opening of the Dakota Access Pipeline will cut transportation costs by approximately $3 per barrel from what existed in the first quarter of 2017. And Whiting has expanded the sweet spot into middle McKenzie County with the success of its Looper wells. Improved drilling techniques have increased the average production per well in the first 90 days by 84% since 2014 as shown below:

There are still some who are more bullish on Whiting. For a different perspective one can read Daniel Jones' article Whiting Petroleum: Next Year Should Be Better. He believes the growth potential offered by Whiting could eventually win over its current challenges.

But Whiting is not generating enough cash-flow to pay its debts. It will need additional asset sales, or debt-to-equity swaps, to handle its debt load. It is unlikely in the current environment that Whiting will be able to receive the low interest rates it currently enjoys, assuming it is able to roll-over all of its debts. Ultimately, Whiting needs higher oil prices than $51 per barrel on the NYMEX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.