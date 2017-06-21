Trevali Mining - A Growing Miner As Zinc Goes Into Deficit

Note: This article was first published on my SA Marketplace service on May 23, 2017, hence all data is as of May 23, 2017.

Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCQX:TREVF) (TSX:TV) is a Canadian zinc-focused base mineral production and exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral resource properties in Canada, Peru, and Africa. Shares are currently trading around US$0.86.

For background, investors can read my recent zinc articles:

Trevali Stock Price Chart: 2010-17

Source: Yahoo Finance

A Zinc Deficit Is Looming

The chart below shows zinc is forecast to go into deficit.

Source

Zinc Inventory Declining on the LME to a Five-Year Low

Source: Kitco

Trevali Mine Details

Canada: Caribou mine and mill, Halfmile mine and Stratmat deposit

The company owns the Caribou mine and mill, Halfmile mine and Stratmat deposit all located in the Bathurst mining camp of northern New Brunswick, Canada. Caribou came into production in 2016 and will significantly increase production in 2017. They produce zinc, lead and silver. Zinc grades at Caribou are well above average (5.5%) at 12%.

Peru: Santander mine

The Santander mine commenced commercial production in 2014. Santander produces mostly zinc, with some lead and silver byproducts. Zinc grades at Santander are closer to global averages.

Santander Underground Mine

Source

Trevali Resources Summary

Source

Glencore acquisitions are as follows: 80% Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, 90% Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, 39% in Gergarub project in Namibia, and an option to buy 100% of Heath Steele property in Canada.

Trevali recently agreed to make several zinc acquisitions from Glencore, spending US$400m. The deal will involve equity (Glencore moving from 4% equity to 25% equity in Trevali) and cash. These are large high-grade zinc mines (Perkoa grades are in the 14%-15% range, and Rosh Pinah zic eq. grade is around 10%) and projects, so it's an excellent deal -- although it increases sovereign risk due to the African mines. My only question is: Why would Glencore sell them? Perhaps the sovereign risk. You can read more about that here and here.

Production

Total company zinc production in 2016 was ~45,000 tonnes. 2017 total zinc production is forecast to reach ~70,000 tonnes. There will be further production upside from existing mines, plus from the Glencore acquisition (plus ~100,000+tpa).

Management

CEO and founder Dr. Mark Cruise is a geologist with over 20 years experience, having previously worked for Pasminco, and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF). VP of exploration Daniel Marinov has over 25 years experience, including time with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Anglo American. Chief Operating Officer Paul Keller has 28 years of mine operating experience in Canada, working for both Rio Algom and Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX).

Valuation

Trevali's current debt is around CA$60m. This will soon change with the Glencore deal. 2017 P/E is 6.2, and 2018 P/E is 4.8. 2017 net profit margins are forecast at a very healthy 18.1%.

My model has an end of 2017 price target of CA$1.43 (allowing for ~US$300m equity dilution and ~US$100m debt from the Glencore deal), based on 70,000tpa zinc production, zinc cost of production net of by-product credits estimate of US$0.38/lb, and a selling cost of zinc of US$1.17/lb. Production increases in 2018 will result in a further large upside to this target (~CA$3.00). The consensus analyst target is CA$2.09, representing 78% upside.

Near-Term Catalysts

Zinc prices could rise due to low inventory levels and a likely zinc deficit later in 2017 and beyond.

Exploration upside and resource increases are very likely in the next two years. There's also the study results for developing Halfmile mine and Stratmat deposit.

There could be production increases in 2018 and beyond. In particular, there's the expansion of Santader in Peru, and from the Glencore acquisitions.

Risks

Zinc price could fall back sharply due to oversupply. That's possible, but zinc is currently heading into deficit. Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) will develop the very high-grade Kipushi and bring on significant production volumes, along with the Vedanta Resources (OTCPK:VDNRF) Gamsberg mine expansion. Together they might add ~1mtpa into a 13.5mtpa zinc market, or an ~8% increase. This is within the next two years, so it's only a mild concern. However, this new supply could be absorbed by increasing market demand and the zinc price would not be too affected.

Zinc could be substituted. This has happened with aluminum and plastics, so it's a definite risk.

A Chinese slowdown affecting demand for galvanized steel is possible.

There's political and corruption risk -- low for the Canadian mine, moderate for Peru. The newly acquired Glencore mines are mostly in Africa, which has a higher risk.

There's the large stock dilution and increased debt with the Glencore deal. This should be offset by the increased cash flow of the new mines and be EPS-positive.

Mining risks include operational risks.

There's liquidity risk for those investors buying on the U.S. exchange. It's better to buy on the TSX, as there is higher liquidity.

Investors can view the March 2017 company presentation here.

Conclusion

Currently, Trevali Mining is my favorite zinc miner. They are a growing pure play zinc miner (with some silver and lead byproducts), and they are rapidly increasing zinc production from 45,000t zinc concentrate in 2016 to a forecast 70,000t in 2017. 2018 will see even larger production increases.

They have exploration and production upside from both their existing mines and, soon, their acquired Glencore mines. The current dip in the stock price, due to a pullback in the zinc price and perhaps fear of an equity raise and subsequent dilution, has allowed a nice buying opportunity at current price levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVALI MINING (TSX:TV).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.