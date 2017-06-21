Pfizer To Lose Exclusivity Of Key Brands

Introduction

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) recently took a market beating when it reported lower than expected revenue. Currently, it has recovered completely from that beating. Did the market overreact or is the market now forgetting what happened just a few months ago? The Company missed estimates by $300 million and reported $12.78B instead of $13.09B revenue. Almost all of that miss was due to one less domestic selling day and two less international selling days, according to Pfizer CEO Ian Read. He goes on to state that revenues were also further impacted by the sale of Hospira Infusion Systems.

Now, before I take the CEO's word for it, I'd like to run some checks to see if this is a spin on facts or a valid argument. While I am a skeptical person by nature, and this is definitely amplified during stock research, there are some peculiarities about the statement that give me pause.

For example, Should I now assume that the CEO and barrage of analyst could not anticipate a couple of selling days less? It is true that 1Q17 reporting period includes one less selling day (2 April in 2017 versus 3 April in 2016) but it's hard to imagine that executives have no sight on when a quarter ends.

If we examine the statement regarding Hospira, it doesn't add up as well. This is what the CFO said in the previous earnings call:

"Now I'd like to walk you through the 2017 guidance ranges for revenues and adjusted diluted EPS relative to our 2016 actual results. First, it's important to note that our 2017 financial guidance assumes the pending disposition of Hospira Infusion Systems in February 2017 and excludes its $1.2 billion contribution to 2016 revenues and its $0.03 contribution to adjusted diluted EPS in 2016."

Clearly, this was already assumed and thus invalidates the CEO's argument. So, perhaps, sales are just declining? Let's find out.

Declining Sales

The company is facing some significant LOE events (Loss of exclusivity): Viagra this year and Lyrica in 2018. Lyrica's annual revenue was $4,165 million in 2016. This is a substantial (8%) chunk of revenue to be in danger of losing as soon as next year. Viagra's 2016 annual sales came in at $1,181 million. Added together we're talking roughly 10% of revenues to be affected. Affected, and not evaporated, because LOE does not immediately result in zero sales.

Now, taking a look at some of the other leading brands, the picture does not become any better.

Source

I've taken the liberty to investigate the sales trend of these leading brands. See below



Source: Excel sheet

The declines in EH (on the right) are fairly self-explanatory. These are brands that have lost exclusivity or are about to lose it. The interesting part of course is the IH segment which is on the left. The two biggest brands are Prevnar 12 and Lyrica. One of which is seeing a decline of 8% and the other will lose exclusivity soon. The reason that you're seeing Lyrica in the IH segment (left) and in the EH segment (right) is that the Lyrica in the EH segment concern the sales in Europe, while the left are sales that are predominately transacted in the U.S (about $891 million worth).

Continuing, the two top drugs are either declining or losing exclusivity. The best performing drugs, Ibrance and Eliquis, in terms of growth are worth $2.7B and $500 million on an annual basis respectively. While Ibrance is definitely a helpful contribution the the revenue, Eliquis is somewhat neglible as it represent 1% of sales. The fourth biggest brand, Enbrel ($2.4 billion) is declining at a 20% clip, partially off-setting the positive contribution from Ibrance.

The company is launching new products, but I am skeptical as to how much these will help. Eucrisa currently generating $9 million in revenue per quarter and Inflectra generating $78 million in revenue in 1Q17. All in all, I expect revenues to continue to decline as I see no near-term solution to a potential $5 billion revenue loss.

Let's take an in depth look at revenues and see what we find.

Valuation

Trades at an attractive free cash flow of 14.5x. Similar to others in the space. But, it is always wise to consider this metric in relation to competitors. For a better comparison, we can take a look at the company's EV/FCF. PFE's EV/FCF is 16.1x because the company has relatively more net debt than most of its competitors. This is mostly because of the fact that PFE has a lot less cash on its balance sheet relative to its debt load. This is not to say that the debt load is substantial or unimaginable. In fact the company's debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.37x is quite healthy, indicating disciplined capital management.

In this scenario, I view EV/FCF as more indicative than P/FCF meaning that I consider PFE to be expensive. No doubt that some of this has to do with the safe and relatively high yield. Pfizer stock currently offers a 3.8% yield with a payout ratio of 53%. This is a very healthy ratio and indicates that the company has ample room to grow its dividend. Let me remind readers that the payout ratio is calculated based on free cash flow and not net income. While basing the payout ratio on net income is more traditional, the free cash flow calculation provides a much more realistic view in my opinion.

The above valuation is based on 2016 results. As we look in to 2017 and beyond and see likely revenue and thus cash flow decline. It makes sense to discount these valuations.

Conclusion

I view Pfizer to be expensive. This opinion of mine is in line with my broader market opinion. Furthermore, I see significant risks ahead for the company regarding loss of exclusivity and pipeline development. While PFE has navigated these risks many times before I see no reason for me to join them in this journey.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.