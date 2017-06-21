Tesla: Disruptive Technologies Create Market Value

Investment Summary

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivers disruptive innovation into large established markets such as the transportation and electric utility markets and is engendering new market opportunities through EV and energy storage price performance. Tesla is developing innovative technologies that address new markets such as DER Distributed Energy Resources that integrate energy storage, energy generation including solar and wind with electric grid intelligence and equipment control. TSLA is also extending its lead in EV and energy storage with leading price-performance batteries that enable the company to offer longer driving range EVs, a cost advantage in energy storage density, and lower cost per mile transport and vehicle ownership. Tesla's technological capabilities deliver disruptive business models that together with improving IP competencies given billions of autonomous driving AD road miles. These competencies enable TSLA to command leading market positions and sustainable cost advantages. The market position and cost advantage should continue to drive Tesla's margins and market valuation higher.

Market Opportunities

EV

TSLA enjoys a leading position in the EV market as measured by vehicle driving range, battery cost per kWh and ton-mile per kWh. These metrics shed light on how disruptive TSLA can be in the $7 trillion global transportation industry. Cost advantage and technological competencies can significantly disrupt existing markets such as transportation and electric utilities.

Figure 1 EV Battery Efficiency to Driving Range

EVs have a lower marginal cost per mile than conventional vehicles. In addition, EVs have lower cost of ownership in both energy and maintenance. EVs have fewer parts and with greater energy efficiency the cost curve shifts away from the internal combustion engine and toward EVs. With lower marginal cost per mile, EVs possess a cost advantage that increases as vehicle utilization rates increase. Essentially, the more one drives the more one saves.

Figure 2 EV Energy Cost per Mile

TSLA is designing EV for manufacturing automation, scalability, and lower cost structure. As TSLA scales EV and battery production, these cost and performance advantages enhance its competitive position. The battery technology that enables TSLA to demonstrate higher EV efficiencies is also leveraged to enhance its position in the energy storage market.

DER

Batteries are a key component to the Distributed Energy Resource market which is projected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2024 according to Navigant. DER is the integration of electric generation including solar and wind, energy storage, and electric grid intelligence together with equipment monitoring, control, and analytics that allow utilities to establish micro grids and manage renewable energy at points of consumption.

TSLA provides a turnkey package integrating solar, battery storage and its GridLogic monitoring and control software into a platform to manage energy traffic between the grid, the customer, and energy storage. While TSLA has been able to achieve lower battery costs through improving core battery cell chemistry, reducing inactive cell mass, scale production economies of scale and vertical integration, the intelligence to interface with grid and direct energy between devices is a core competency needed by electric utilities.

The $5 trillion global utility market is undergoing significant change. There is a shift to more efficient and lower cost natural gas for generation and renewable energies such as solar and wind are growing rapidly. Like the telecom companies during the growth of the Internet, electric utilities now face a similar problem. The problem resides in the last mile of distribution requiring bigger conduit and bidirectional traffic flow.

The electric grid does not store energy. Electric energy must be consumed as it is generated. Therefore, as more renewable energy is produced, particularly on the customer premise, there is a limit on how much energy can be introduced into the grid if not consumed by the customer. Energy storage is the solution. Along with grid intelligence to know what direction energy should flow given demand and utility rate.

Figure 3 Tesla Battery Cost Advantage

There are numerous battery companies vying for the home, industrial and utility markets. Among some of the players include LG Chem with Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), ElectrIQ , Orison, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Powervault, Sunverge and Orison. Tesla's ability to leverage batteries with EV and solar is a key differentiator. Key metrics to follow are energy density kWh per pound, cost per kWh and recycle capacity.

AD

Autonomous driving is supposed to lead us to fewer accidents and less road traffic. In addition, with less time spent behind the wheel, we could become more productive. As an industry AD is nascent with limited Level 4 and Level 5 full autonomy vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in accordance with the direction of the Society of Automotive Engineers established autonomous driving levels 0 to 5.

Tesla has over 1.3 billion miles of driving data along with 222 million Autopilot miles. By comparison, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has 3 million miles of AD.

According to a CNBC report from Morgan Stanley, Alphabet's Waymo unit could be worth $70 billion. If the Waymo IP resulting from autonomous driving can be valued at $70 billion what would an investor ascribe to the value of the whole ecosystem - EVs, batteries, energy efficiency and software for TSLA? TSLA commands a significant lead in AD. In addition, integrating the hardware and sensor capabilities into all production vehicles enables TSLA to improve autonomous driving capabilities with automatic software enhancements.

What is worth further attention is a startup AD company Aurora Innovation founded by the respective AD leaders from Chris Urmson, Alphabet, Sterling Anderson, Tesla and Drew Bagnell. Competing automakers can gain traction through licensing technology from companies such as Aurora Innovation.

Caveats

Cash Burn

CapEx spending and cash burn still require monitoring. Looking at Q2'17: Guidance on Model 3 production and investment spending into EV, battery, and solar production in addition to retail locations and Tesla Supercharger stations are crucial.

AP2 and LIDAR

TSLA has installed Autopilot 2 hardware and sensors that are capable of achieving Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous driving. Hardware and wiring harness are geared toward full autonomous driving and the software can be updated wirelessly. The AP2 system includes eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and forward-looking radar.

The question is when will Tesla embrace LIDAR technology to improve AD capabilities. LIDAR offers substantial enhancements in object detection and classification. Sensor technology pricing has declined substantially from over $50,000 per LIDAR system to under $500.

Why LIDAR? LIDAR provides a substantially improved method for object detection and classification. LIDAR uses laser pulses to measure distance by measuring reflected near infrared light as the pulse bounces off of objects back to the sensor. LIDAR systems are capable of rendering one million data points per second covering a 360-degree field of view with a range of 393 feet thought low visibility conditions. At 90 MPH vehicle stopping distance including reaction time is approximately 405 feet. Radar and cameras are able to view through adverse weather but conditions become limited as distance increases and object size becomes smaller.

Costs are falling for LIDAR and performance is improving as players such as Velodyne, Quanergy, LEDDAR, and Luminar enhance the technology offering. While Elon Musk is not endorsing the technology, at a ROI acceptable price point more granular sensor data and analytics enhance AD performance, increase safety and awareness of environmental conditions.

New AD partnerships and alliances continue. Ford (NYSE:F) recently announced a five year $1 billion investment into Argio AI to develop its foray into AD.

Revenue per Employee

With the acquisition of SolarCity and Grohmann Engineering now complete, the addition of nearly 15,000 employees together with Tesla's 17,000 negatively impacts revenue per employee metric.

Figure 4 Revenue per Employee

Conclusion

Tesla is solidly positioned to compete in the EV, AD, energy storage, and solar markets. TSLA has substantial advantage in price performance as measured by EV driving range, ton-miles per kWh, and price per kWh. TSLA is able to address new markets such as Distributed Energy Resources that could amount to a total addressable market of over $2 trillion by 2024. TSLA is able to leverage EV and battery performance and cost advantages to multiple markets thus favorably pushing experience cost curves. Tesla's cost advantage in EVs and energy storage opens new market opportunities where energy efficiency, transport, data analytics and services continue to increase market valuation.