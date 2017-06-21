Micron Earnings Preview: Likely A Good Quarter, But Longer-Term Economics Of Business Unchanged

Micron has to reinvest a very high percentage of their cash-flow back in the business over a 3 - 5 year period.

The long-term economics and returns of the memory business have been downright horrible, and that probably hasn't changed.

Fiscal Q3 guidance was pretty strong last March, but the stock is only up slightly since.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), the commodity DRAM and NAND semiconductor manufacturer, reports their fiscal Q3 '17 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, June 29th, 2017.

Street consensus per Thomson Reuters is expecting $1.51 in earnings per share on $5.41 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of - well, a lot - since the expected $1.51 in earnings is against an $0.08 loss in the May '16 quarter while revenue growth is expected grow 87% versus the May '16 revenue.

After a flat March for DRAM ASP's (average selling prices), April was a better month, and according to one sell-side note, DRAM was flat sequentially in May '17.

Here is an excellent article by Electric Phred that garnered almost 400 comments from Seeking Alpha readers: Phred currently sees a healthy pricing market for DRAM (roughly 2/3rd's of Micron's revenue) and - reading between the lines - a healthy inline or "better-than-expected" quarter for Micron when they report their Q3 '17.

A research note out of DeutscheBank observed that Micron management didn't preannounce the quarter (as of the date of their note, which was late May), which may give some pause, but here and now I don't think that is a worry.

Here is a quick look at MU by the numbers:

Q3 '17 (est) Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 2019 est EPS $4.58 $4.89 $3.12 $2.51 2018 est EPS $5.69 $4.83 $2.88 $1.76 2017 est EPS $4.29 $4.28 $2.37 $2.11 2019 est EPS gro rt -11% 1% 8% 43% 2018 est EPS gro rt 20% 13% 22% 59% 2017 est EPS gro rt a lot a lot a lot a lot 2019 P.E 7(x) 6(x) 7(x) 7(x) 2018 P.E 6(x) 6(x) 8(x) 10(x) 2017 P.E 7(x) 6(x) 10(x) 16(x) 2019 est rev $21.1 $19.8 $18.9 $16.8 2018 est rev $21.2 $19.2 $18.5 $15.9 2017 est rev $19.6 $18.2 $17.6 $15.1 2019 est rev gro rt -1% 3% 2% 5% 2018 est rev gro rt 8% 5% 5% 7% 2017 est rev gro rt 59% 48% 42% 21%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus estimates as of June 20 '17

One trend in the numbers that caught my eye was the way the 2019 estimates are starting to flatten and actually decline a bit. The end to fiscal 2018 is still 15 months away so much in terms of the fundamentals can change, but the trends in the 2019 EPS and revenue growth rates are worth paying attention to, after this Micron earnings report.

Here is what is rarely discussed:

MU INTC TXN CFFO capx FCF Capx % CF CFFO capx FCF capx % CF CFFO capx FCF capx % C/F 2016 $3.2 $5.8 ($2.6) 181% $22.0 $15.5 $6.5 71% $4.6 $0.5 $4.1 11% 2015 $5.2 $4.0 $1.2 77% $19.0 $7.3 $11.7 38% $4.4 $0.6 $3.8 14% 2014 $5.7 $3.1 $2.6 54% $20.4 $10.1 $10.3 51% $4.0 $0.4 $3.6 10% 2013 $1.8 $1.2 $0.6 67% $21.0 $10.7 $10.3 50% $3.4 $0.4 $3.0 12% 2012 $2.1 $1.7 $0.4 81% $18.9 $11.0 $7.9 58% $3.4 $0.5 $2.9 15% 2011 $3.1 $0.6 $2.5 19% $21.0 $10.8 $10.2 51% $3.3 $0.8 $2.5 24%

Source: annual reports of all three companies: Micron, Intel, Texas Instruments

CFFO: cash-flow from operations

capx: capital expenditures

FCF: free-cash-flow

capx as % of CF: capex divided by cash-flow from operations

What I'm trying to show readers here is Micron's capex requirement over a cycle, as a percentage of their cash-flow generated.

Most readers at Seeking Alpha are smart enough to understand the implications of this table.

Micron's "capex" nut is heavier than Intel's and Intel's is one of the heaviest in the SP 500. This has implications for dividends and the ability and willingness to repurchase stock and many other shareholder-friendly actions.

Again, Seeking Alpha readers likely grasp this already, but what this means is that Micron - over longer periods of time - has very low returns on invested capital and very often has negative returns.

Look at Texas Instruments: a semiconductor company that has gradually gone fabless and really has gone "asset light" and substantially changed their business model over the last 10 years. The stock has run from the low $20's to the $80's as the semi giant has reduced capex and plowed all that excess free-cash-flow back to the shareholder.

Micron doesn't have that luxury.

At all.

Micron's Chart:

Here is a long-term chart of Micron that shows the power of the cycle. The $34 - $36 highs from late 2014 are a critical technical level.

A higher-volume trade through the mid $30's would be a real positive.

The recent pullback in Micron held the late March '17 highs after the last earnings report, so technically the stock is still in a favorable posture.

Valuation:

MU P/ to rev 2(x) P/Book 2(x) P/Cash Flow 8(x) P/Free-cash Flow (20)x Dividend yield 0% Share repo's 0% Peak ROIC mid-teen's Senior unsecured debt rating Baa2

Source: valuation spreadsheet

Summary / Analysis / Conclusion:

Strengths:

1.) Micron is in the sweet spot of the cycle with ASP's rising, cost per bit declining and strong demand for bit growth;

2.) Earnings estimates can swing dramatically in the right part of the cycle: just looking at fiscal '17 estimates started out at $3.58 12 quarters ago fell to just $0.60 5 quarters ago and are now at $4.29 as of yesterday's consensus.

If you catch that cycle right, returns are tremendous, and if you don't...

3.) With acquisitions over the last few years, Micron is trying to build a DRAM and NAND platform for sustainable growth over the next 10 years, but the nature of the cycle is truly brutal;

4.) Per the latest 10-Q, Apple is now 11% of Micron's revenue and Intel is 10%. With the iPhone 8 and the supercycle you would have to think Micron would benefit from that cycle, but how much is in the stock and estimates already ?

Weaknesses:

1.) Micron remains a "no moat" business per Morningstar and it is unlikely that the DRAM giant will ever pay a dividend or consistently generate enough free-cash-flow significantly to regularly repurchase shares;

2.) DRAM is roughly 2/3rd's of revenue and NAND how the other 1/3rd. Some are crowing about Sanjay Mehotra's appointment as Micron CEO (former Sandisk CEO) but Sandisk was a very volatile stock and the cycle was just as brutal.

3.) When I "true up" Micron's NOPAT (net operating profit after tax) for a somewhat normal tax rate of 30%, Micron's return on invested capital at peak points of the cycle is just 13%, 15%, 17%. During the down points of the cycle returns - like profits - are negative.

4.) Over the years - and readers please tell me if I'm wrong - I've felt that Samsung being the 800 lb. gorilla in the DRAM space and Micron's inability to prevent additional DRAM supply from hitting the market from the largest supplier, is really a competitive aspect that Micron can't control. I don't know how you model for that other than just playing the cycle and selling the stock when the bullish sentiment is nearing its peak like it is today.

If readers study the above chart, Micron peaked during the last cycle in late 2014 near $35 per share, when the fiscal 2016 estimates were peaking at $4.23 and $3.78 per share (only for fiscal 2016 EPS to be actually a loss of $0.06 per share).

The stock peaked in late 2014 when the two-year forward EPS estimates peaked too.

Here is how the stock is being played for clients: Micron's original position was bought in late 2015, early 2016, between $10 - $15 per share (here and here) when pessimism was awful and then half of that original position was sold with last quarter's unadulterated bullishness, (here is the preview and then post-call comments) and then with Micron's recent trade above the late March '17 highs, more Micron was bought as a short-term trade for now, but we'll see how this quarter unfolds and how the stock trades relative to the fundamental news.

Micron's position in client accounts is roughly 1% of assets today, and it is unlikely that more will be added.

Watch the $35 price level or 2014's late highs. That is an important technical level for the stock.

A high volume trade through $35 - $37 and it is likely Micron has more upside.

To be frank with readers, Micron is on a very short leash for clients today. The stock price will drop in a hurry well before you see fundamental changes.

The recent weakness in the Nasdaq which started June 8 '17 was mostly led by the semiconductor sector. Micron will not be immune to the cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC, TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.