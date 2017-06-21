Barnes & Noble: Contrarian Play With 30% Upside

However, the market seems to have gone too far with its bearish projections.

Extreme Negative Sentiment

Down nearly 40% over the past twelve months with 10% of its float short, bookseller Barnes & Noble's (NYSE:BKS) stock has taken quite a hit. Given the tough retail environment and online shopping's continued disruption, concerns are certainly justified.

When a stock is deeply out-of-favor, however, it's important for investors to remember to evaluate the business's prospects in relation to the stock's price. As value investor Howard Marks puts it:

"High quality assets can be risky, and low quality assets can be safe. It's just a matter of the price paid for them."

An attractive price can provide a margin of safety for even the lowest quality business. This type of contrarian value investing strategy has even been shown to outperform over time. The key, of course, is to hold a different view than the market and be right.

With Barnes & Noble set to report earnings on Thursday, let's take a closer look at how management is positioning the company in a difficult environment. Then evaluate whether the stock price reasonably reflects the company's prospects.

Adapting to Amazon

Barnes & Noble operates 634 stores in 50 states in addition to its online and digital offerings. Despite its multi-channel proposition, revenues have declined an average of 4.2% per year since 2012. Income from continuing operations has also been less than stellar:

Management has attributed the slide to a number of factors, including the difficult overall retail environment and lack of fad products, such as adult coloring books. Of course, competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been the factor that's loomed large.

Despite the recent weakness, there are several bright spots:

Product Diversification, Growing Membership Base

Management has been able to grow non-book revenue to almost 30% of total revenue, with recent success in music, toys, gifts, magazines, and cafes. In addition, while online sales are still only a small portion of revenues, they are trending in the right direction. Over the last two quarters they have increased 2.2% and 12.5%.

During last year's investor day, the company revealed data on their Barnes & Noble membership program. Over the last several years, membership has grown to a base of over 6 million members. These customers spend more than twice as much as non-members and the program enjoys over a 70% retention rate. Similar to Amazon's Prime Program, members pay an annual fee to receive free express shipping, discounts, and other perks throughout the year.

Expense Management, New Leadership

The company also continues to show discipline with cost-cutting. One source of tightening has been the significant reduction in NOOK expenditures. The company's e-reader has been a drag on profits, but reductions should help support earnings in the short-term.

Interim chief executive officer Leonard Riggio recently handed over the reins to Demos Parneros, who served a 5-month stint as COO. Parneros joined the company after working at Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) as President of North American Stores and Online. There he managed 1,800 stores and Staples' online business.

Tomorrow's earnings call may provide investors an opportunity to get strategic insight from the new executive. An interview with Fortune magazine did reveal some of his thoughts, including a willingness to adapt the business model in order to drive in-store traffic.

New Store Blueprint, Growing Market

In that interview, Parneros also highlighted progress with the company's five new concept stores. The stores feature a sleeker environment and offer full-service restaurants that serve wine and beer. Offering these types of experiential features is widely considered a key tactic for brick-and-mortar businesses in adapting to the online shopping trend.

Management plans to incorporate popular features from these concept stores into the 500 leases that are up for renewal over the next five years. Riggio also gave high praise to the test stores, stating in the third quarter call that they are performing "very, very well" and will carry the company "well into the future."

That future builds on a stable U.S. print books market which grew by 2.8% in 2015 following a 2.4% increase in 2014. In addition, eBooks have plateaued at approximately 15-20% of the market.

Perhaps most encouraging, there are signs that the physical store market is stabilizing. The American Booksellers Association had 1,775 member stores in 2016, an increase from 1,410 in 2010. The recent growth follows decades of decline. Barnes & Noble will need to differentiate themselves from independent stores as well as Amazon's foray into the space, but the uptick is encouraging.

BKS: Fair Value Estimate

Implied Forecasts

To borrow again from Marks, "It's not what you buy, it's what you pay." So what does the current stock price get investors?

Backing into expectations from the current trading price suggests a market that is overly pessimistic. Sales have been declining at an average of 4.2% since 2012, however, BKS's current trading levels imply 10% declines per year for the next 5 years:

Certainly a possible scenario, but there is no new development that would suggest this type of acceleration. And new management's commitment to adapting the business model may act to temper weakness.

Fair Value Estimate

Utilizing Wall Street estimates, and a more likely mid-single digit negative growth rate, finbox.io's valuation models calculate an average fair value of $9.37. This compares favorably to the recent closing price of $6.50, offering over 40% upside:

Barnes & Noble Conclusion

Barnes & Noble's stock has been under heavy pressure over the past year, and rightfully so. Sales have been on the decline for several years due to a myriad of factors. Management continues to take corrective action, but confirmed stabilization in their business remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, the market seems to have gone too far with its bearish projections. At current trading levels, the market is pricing a pretty dire scenario. Assuming weakness doesn't accelerate - and is perhaps buffered by new initiatives - the stock looks undervalued ahead of earnings on Thursday.

Brick-and-mortar bookselling is certainly a special situation where extra due diligence may be required. However, with the potential for 40% upside, contrarian value investors' efforts may be well-rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.