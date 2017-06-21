Am I Missing Something?

Shares of sport retailers are down significantly on speculation that Nike is going to sell directly on Amazon.

By Cristiano Bellavitis, Integer Investments portfolio manager

Introduction

We have been writing about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) for a while. Here we reviewed the latest earnings. Here we analyzed the company more broadly. We concluded by saying that "Foot Locker is qualitatively an outstanding business that has generated at least 4.0% same store sales growth since 2010. In purchasing Foot Locker, investors will get a simple, undervalued, and conservatively financed business. The company is also in an excellent position to capitalize on the growing sports apparel market." However, at the time we were long only Nike, today we started a position in Foot Locker, below we explain why.

What is going on?

At the time of writing, a news that Nike (NYSE: NKE) may be close to selling products directly on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is emerging. The analyst releasing this news is Goldman Sachs' Lindsay Drucker Mann. The analyst believes the move would expand Nike's access to millennials through the fast-growing Amazon distribution channel.

Keep an eye on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB), Foot Locker (NYSE: FL), and Finish Line (NASDAQ: FINL) for volatility if the Nike-Amazon relationship expands. This Goldman Sachs speculation is taking a wrecking ball to the sporting goods and shoe store sectors. As of now (21st of June), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -5.5%), Hibbett Sports (HIBB -3.4%), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV -4%), Finish Line (FINL -1.5%), Foot Locker ( FL-5.4%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5.2%), Caleres (CAL -2%) and Genesco (GCO-2.2%) are all notably lower.

However, declines are not starting today. Over the last 3 months, all these stocks, with the exception of CAL, declined from 10 to 40%. Foot Locker is a notable high quality company declining (mostly) on speculation.

We agree that Amazon is a disruptor and that it will be a dominant player 10 years from now more than today. However, the market is assuming that all retailers will be at risk of bankruptcy in the near term. A few days ago was the food industry, now the sport industry, who knows what's next.

Nike and Footlocker

Nike is very important for Foot Locker. The extract from below, taken from Foot Locker 2016 annual report, shows that Nike products represent 68% of all FL sales. This is a huge proportion and therefore it is not surprising that the market is reacting badly to the news that Nike might be moving to Amazon.

However, the opposite is also true. If we consider that FL generated almost $8B in revenues, 68% of that would be $5.44B, or 16% of total Nike sales worldwide. This is a rough calculation and figures might be lower since Nike discloses in its annual report that no customer represents more than 10% of overall sales. Regardless of the exact figure, FL is a significant portion of Nike's revenues and this is reflected on the ongoing special relationship between Foot Locker and Nike.

Nike and Amazon

News that Nike is going to sell directly on Amazon are spreading. For example, this article claims that world's biggest sportswear maker could be close to selling directly on Amazon.com, raising competition for brick-and-mortar sporting goods retailers.

Nike, whose products are already sold on Amazon through third-party and unlicensed dealers, could build an additional $300M to $500M of revenue in the United States or 1 percent of its global sales through its expansion as a wholesale dealer on Amazon.

A couple of notable points. First, as far as I can see, Nike is already selling on Amazon directly (at least as of this moment). As you can see from the screenshot below, Nike shoes are already in the Amazon marketplace. Further, you can see that the seller is Nike, not a 3rd party.

If you click on the Nike name, the next page is this one. The Nike logo is there, and you can buy 94,403 products, all sold "by Nike". Unless there is a copyright infringement, it looks like it is Nike...

Hence, I am not sure if I am missing something, but Nike is ALREADY on Amazon, and probably it has been there for a while considering that the products have hundreds of reviews already.

Further, Goldman Sachs' analyst argues that Nike could add $300-500M in revenues through Amazon. Even if this is true, considering that Foot Locker represents 10/15% of Nike's revenues, the impact on Foot Locker would be in the range of 30 to $75M a year, or 1% of its sales.

Valuation

Out of curiosity, I have run a DCF analysis on Foot Locker. If we assume an 8% discount rate and 0% growth forever, the fair price of FL is $67.9, hence a margin of safety of 31%. Trying to be even more pessimistic, today's stock price assumes a constant decline of earnings of 8.79%. Everything can happen but, considering that FL revenues increased at a CAGR of 5.5% over the last 10 years, I see a lot of pessimism around the stock. It is important to note that despite Foot Locker having a market cap of $6.6B, its EV is only $5.6B due to $1B in net cash. This brings its EV/EBITDA to a conservative 4.76X the estimates for next year.

Conclusion

Yesterday was the grocers. Today is the sport retailers. According to Goldman Sachs, Nike is going to sell its products on Amazon. Yet, these products are already on Amazon. Even if additional products are going to be sold on Amazon, this should only affect 1% of Foot Locker revenues. We started a position in Foot Locker today at $47.2. The stock price might be volatile, but today Foot Locker is a BUY.

The stock price might be volatile, but today Foot Locker is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, AMZN, FL, SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.