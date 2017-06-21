Shopify: Dumbfound

Forward PE is an eye-watering 294x - stock is priced for perfection, but perfection most likely will not occur over the next 12 months.

Over the past twelve months, shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have risen about 198%. In my view, current investors would be wise to count themselves lucky and to sell, and prospective investors should stay away. The fact is that there's little reason to own these shares, especially at these levels. I would say that there's more downside than upside in the shares and therefore, I rate Shopify a sell. I'll outline my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

To put it mildly, the financial performance at Shopify has been uninspiring. On the one hand, revenue and operating profit both continue to climb, but the rising sales have not flowed through to the bottom line. In fact, the more the company sells, the worse it seems to do.

It's not unreasonable for investors to expect that rising sales will lead to higher net income. This is such an uncontroversial claim that it's strange to me when fellow investors question it. In the absence of a positive relationship between revenue and net income, we're left to wonder "if rising revenues won't lead to rising net income, what on Earth will?" With the idea that a picture is worth a thousand words, here is the relationship between revenue and net income at Shopify. The correlation is actually strongly negative (r=-.79). This suggests that the more this company sells, the larger are its net income losses. At the very least, that should give investors pause.

There are obviously many investors who prefer free cash flow as a more valid measure of a firm's performance than net income. I happen to see a great deal of informational value in accrual accounting measures, but we can put that debate aside. Even on a free cash flow basis, Shopify is quite volatile and has been uninspiring.

In addition to the disconnect between revenue and any source of shareholder value, the company continues to dilute its shareholder base, having issued approximately $436 million of stock over the past four years. We can have a robust debate about the need to sell shares to fund operations, but it's fairly plain that it is harmful to current shareholders. The probability is quite high that dilution will actually continue apace, given that the share count has increased by approximately 10 million shares from Q1 2016 to the quarter just ended. There's nothing on the horizon to suggest that this trend will reverse itself anytime soon.

The Stock

Some investors have very short memories. They don't remember what happened when earnings light businesses were driven to huge valuations. The fact that these stories inevitably end with shareholder losses doesn't seem to phase shareholders in Shopify who seem willing to bid the shares ever higher. At some point, though, even these optimistic souls must acknowledge that there's more downside than upside potential.

Shopify is emblematic of a wider issue, namely the relationship between a stock's risk and the level of optimism embedded in the share price. In my view, optimistically priced shares are the worst of all possible worlds because they represent tremendous downside and little upside. The reason is straightforward enough. If the company executes perfectly, when the shares are priced for perfection, little will happen as the (optimistic) expectations were simply met. If, as is more likely, the company eventually stumbles, the shares will drop precipitously. That's why investing in companies that are floating on a sea of hope is dangerous.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for SHOP turned bearish with a daily close below $90.00 on June 20. This signals a bearish breakdown from a Bear Flag on the daily charts. From here we see the shares falling to the $72.50 level over the next three months.

Today we may buy SHOP put options which will provide us with approximately 5x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $92.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

I usually quantify the level of optimism embedded in share price, but that's a difficult exercise to do with Shopify, given the lack of earnings present. That said, the forward PE for the firm is an eye watering 294 times, which suggests the market is forecasting EPS of about $.29. That would be an extraordinary level of growth from the current loss position. It's made even more challenging by the fact that this company seems to keep issuing new shares.

In my view, there's actually nothing to like about Shopify and a great deal to eschew here. The shares are massively priced, are very optimistically priced relative to any reasonable expectations about the future, the company seems to grow losses the more it sells, and management seems intent on selling an ever growing number of shares into this bull market in the shares. In my view, there's a great deal more downside than upside here, and therefore investors should shop for returns elsewhere and avoid this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SHOP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.