Essex Property Trust And REIT Macro Risks

Last September, I made a recommendation on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), noting that the company seemed to be making all the right moves against a favorable macro-economic backdrop. Since then, financial performance has come in strong and the stock is up 20%, outperforming both the REIT sector, the broad market, and its peers:

Also since then, however, I have become relatively more cautious on the macro-economic tailwinds I detailed last year while trying to process the stock's recent move and the forward-looking prospects for continued outperformance. Though many, if not all, of the demographic trends from the prior analysis are still strongly in place, new developments of the prospects of household formation in the geographic focus (West Coast), particularly after last years Presidential election, need now be considered. Furthermore, new developments (or perhaps simply a new understanding) of the prospects for interest rate sensitive assets like REITs and two more quarters of financial performance call for an update to the analysis. The stock performance, particularly against its peers and broad sector raise concerns that the recent run-up could be overdone in light of these new risk factors, and therefore forward-looking returns need to be adjusted down. I'll start with a continuation of the prior analysis, showing the extension of some of the positive trends, and then turn to the new points of caution. The short conclusion is that after the recent stock price run-up, I now believe better entry points await for this otherwise solid REIT.

Tailwinds

As mentioned, the demographic trends noted in my previous analysis still appear firmly in place. If you're new to Essex, it is important to understand that the company has a geographic focus on Western coastal cities, most notably Southern California (particularly the greater Los Angeles area), the Bay area, and Seattle. From the 2016 10-K, the company notes that "As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in 245 apartment communities, (aggregating 59,645 apartment homes), two operating commercial buildings, and six active development projects (collectively, the "Portfolio"). The communities are located in Southern California (Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura counties), Northern California (the San Francisco Bay Area) and the Seattle metropolitan areas." The rental housing situation in these areas is heavily influenced by affluent millennials, making Essex's large portfolio of higher-end rental properties sensitive to trends in millennial housing preferences. Forbes columnist Neil Howe, writing in 2016, observed this elegantly when he said (emphasis mine), "Silicon Valley casts a spell over Millennials. Year after year, Valley powerhouses like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Tesla top the list of ideal employers for undergraduates... The median age of employees at major firms in the area ranges from 28 to 31 (versus 40 for the overall tech industry). Newly minted MBA graduates from elite schools are increasingly choosing these companies over Wall Street." And it's not just California that is experiencing this phenomenon. Essex's other major state of focus, Washington, is also in play here. As Geekwire also wrote last year (emphasis again mine), "Zillow's hometown of Seattle tied with Silicon Valley's Sunnyvale ( also in Essex's portfolio) for number five. In both cities, moneyed millennials make up 3.9 percent of the population. San Francisco, often criticized for becoming a playground for rich, young techies, came in second with a whopping 7.8 percent. Tech brings in more money and allows young people to climb the ranks much faster than many traditional industries. But young people with deep pockets can create unique challenges in these regions. Seattle and the Bay Area are grappling with housing affordability crises, as huge numbers of well-paid young tech workers look to rent and buy."

As I've referenced before, the Council of Economic Advisers, in a 2014 report for the White House called 15 Economic Facts About Millennials, devoted one of their fifteen "facts" to the concerning trend in the probability of an 18-34 year old owning a home:

Updated research by the Census Bureau and Yardeni Research continues to corroborate these findings and shows that the trend does not seem to have improved in the three years since that study:

Importantly, Bloomberg reports that the median age of a Silicon Valley employee is around 30, and can even get as low as 22 for start-up companies, meaning that Essex is well-positioned to benefit from the trend of the yellow lines above.

We can also see this preference for renting vs. owning by looking at the number of single-family housing starts vs. starts for buildings with five units or more since conditions started to recover after the GFC:

Furthermore, the facts I've noted before regarding the ever growing debt burdens many millennials are saddled with due to student loans and their lackluster wage growth continue to hold down their prospects of saving enough for a down payment for a home. First, student loans have since continued their ever-growing perfectly linear trend:

Likewise, as referenced previously, the hole millennials find themselves in due to these debt burdens is not made any shallower by repressed wages:

As Fortune notes in some more recent research, "Millennials may act as if they're entitled to ultrahigh salaries, but in most parts of the U.S. they still don't earn them. Outside of Washington, D.C., and fracking mecca North Dakota, full-time year-round workers under age 35 made substantially less on average than $40,356-which was the national average for workers between 35 and 65.

Some of that can be explained by their youth and inexperience, but millennials have other problems. Many graduated into a recession, which research has shown is likely to be a lifetime drain on their average earnings. Despite being the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, they make on average 20% less than boomers did at that same age." Consider the included visual:

Thus, we continue to see demographic factors favoring the continuation of low home-ownership rates among millennials in favor of renting. Yes, our young people are educated like never before. However, by taking on unprecedented amounts of debt to earn those educations and then finding a tough job market in a muddle-through economy post GFC, millennials may have simply found themselves in a savings hole that they are a long way from climbing out of. Levels of median income relative to home prices have historically been a useful gauge for home affordability, and the ratio still remains at elevated levels:

Note that this particular graph is using data for the entire population, the depressed median wages of millennials would produce even more overstretched numbers.

Finally, CEO Michael Schall, in the earnings call for the most recent quarter, noted that the labor market conditions in Essex's key markets continues to add support to the outlook when he said "An important part of our expectations are that tight labor markets in California will push incomes higher, providing some relief to affordability issues. For the Essex markets, 2017 personal incomes are expected to grow an average of 5%, led by San Francisco at 6.2% and compared to the US average of 3.9%. Further, over the past year, the ratio of rent to income declined in both San Francisco and San Jose, two areas most affected by the affordability issue. Median home prices are generally growing faster than rents, averaging 7.2% for California versus 5.2% for the nation over the past year and four of the seven Essex markets outperformed California median increase in home prices."

Now, we'll turn to the continuance of positive financial performance from Essex. As shown in the introduction, shares have delivered strong performance over the last year. Much of this can be attributed to Essex's financial performance, which continues to impress. Taking management's new guidance for 2017, Essex's FFO has had an exemplary historical track record:

Traditional measures of profitability have also remained respectable:

Likewise, even with higher long-rates this year compared to last, the FFO yield has been attractive compared to competing fixed income instruments (more on this later however, the forward-looking prospects of this attractiveness may not be so bright as rates normalize):

Essex has also been effective and responsible in returning cash to shareholders, as not only have dividends continually grown, but the FFO coverage of these dividends increased their relative safety:

In addition, relative valuation compared to the broad equity market still have Essex's FFO trading at a discount to the market's earnings:

Headwinds

First, let's consider developments regarding the prospects of rent growth and rental household formations in the concentrated geographic areas for Essex, which as noted is heavily invested in California (particularly Los-Angeles and Silicon Valley), and Seattle. My last analysis included a comparison of CPI with rents, noting that rental prices have showed historical immunity to the ebbs and flows of the prices in other goods. However, in looking back, should we trust this divergence? Analyzing the difference between the two, it is noteworthy that last time we saw a large divergence between CPI and rents, rents flat-lined for quite some time:

Are we on the cusp of a similar trend? First, consider that skyrocketing rents throughout California have ignited affordable housing and rent-control debates. San Jose, which already has rent control laws for units built before 1979, earlier this year passed legislation which limited "banking options" for landlords, and also requiring "just cause" for evictions. Though Essex has mostly newer properties and targets higher-end clientele and rental units, and therefore is largely unaffected by these controls, a move towards a more liberal and progressive mix of politicians in the Bay area can't help but make one wonder of similar controls are coming to all properties. CEO Michael Schall noted these concerns on the Q1 earnings call when he said "First, the State of California recently dropped a bill that would have repealed the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which generally limits the scope of rent control ordinances enacted by cities. Even though rent growth in Northern California has decelerated, tenant rights groups that are well organized and well-funded continue to advocate for rent control and related issues in cities and at the state level, demonstrated recently by a new rent control ordinance in the Northern California City of Pacifica. As noted in previous calls, rent control has a variety of unintended consequences, which include prolonging and intensifying the shortage of housing by reducing turnover and thus availability of the purpose for those seeking rental housing. Bottom line, we expect rent control advocacy to continue in California, while industry organizations highlight the unintended consequences of rent control in an effort to defeat or soften any proposed legislation."

Furthermore, last year's election results have implications for temporary housing demand in the the centers of the West Coast. As Fortune summarizes, President Trump has been critical of the H-1B Visa program, putting it at odds with his "Buy American, Hire American" goal. H-1Bs are widely used in Silicon Valley to bring in temporary tech employees from overseas, predominantly India. These temporary employees aren't buying homes, they're renting, whether it be of their own accord or via corporate housing. Could Trump's crackdown on H-1B visas thus work to reduce rental demand in Essex's key geographic areas? First, it is important to consider if Essex's clientele has any significant proportion in H-1B visa status tenants. Citigroup's Nick Joseph presented this question on the Q1 earnings call asking "... just curious if you've seen any change in traffic of non-US residents in any of your properties or across the portfolio? Essex's Senior EVP of Asset Management John Burkart answered with "...the answer is no. I can't say that we've perfectly tracked that, but we really haven't had any anecdotal or other information indicating any changes in traffic. I mean, frankly traffic overall is about the same as it was last year and specific traffic as it relates to any particular person." Though Mr. Burkhart admits that there currently isn't a good system in place to track this, I fell that Essex truly shouldn't be too concerned with the H-1B visa issue. My logic is as follows. First, here is Essex's average monthly rental price, which currently stands at $2,066, along with those of some of its peers:

I highly doubt that the average H-1B visa employee is renting a $2,066 luxury apartment. Unless I'm totally ignorant, someone with an H-1B visa seems much more the type to live very modestly and attempt to save as much of their income as possible. Thus, I don't interpret the H-1B visa issue to have significant effects on Essex's operations. CEO Michael Schall also addressed this question with a similar interpretation and even reasons to be optimistic on the earnings call, saying "we're tracking the ongoing discussion about reforming the H-1B Visa Program. This is an important issue for Essex, because the top ten tech companies have close to 22,000 open positions in California and Washington and these open positions have steadily increased in the past year. In addition, the national unemployment rate for college graduates hovers around 2.5%, which suggests a critical shortage of skilled labor, both generally and within the technology industries. Earlier this year, there was widespread concern that the new administration was going to dramatically change or eliminate the H-1B program. More recently, the focus of the discussion has been to address specific issues and alleged abuses in regards to the program. A recent executive order directs various agencies to recommend changes to the program. One discussed change would be to replace existing lottery system with a process that prioritizes higher income jobs like those typically provided by tech companies. As to H-1B extension applications, we have heard anecdotal stories about delays or shortened renewal period, although we could not find data to support this. Bottom line, some of the proposals being discussed should help the high tech sector and reduce the reliance on intermediaries that arranged H-1B visas and so we're optimistic about the changes being discussed." Thus, viewing the H-1B visa issue seems to net off as insignificant.

Nevertheless, a reduction in H-1B status workers could mean material increases in large tech company labor costs. In response what could tech companies do longer-term in response to the possible increase these costs? As Forbes notes, tech firms may begin to consider more affordable areas in other parts of the country. Additionally, Bloomberg BNA notes that Canada is now expressing interest in become "the next Silicon Valley," and recently passed legislation streamlining the immigration process for high-tech employees. Thus, the counterargument that "fine, the jobs lost to H1-B visa applicants will simply go to more expensive domestic labor, which in right in Essex's wheelhouse" may be mistakenly near-sighted. In the extreme, if tech companies simply decide to leave for higher ground, so to speak, vacancy rates at Essex's tech-centric area properties could increase. Looking at the most recent data, they run at about a 96% occupancy rate currently, so one needs to seriously consider if current future estimates are based on maintaining this level of occupancy.

The next macro-economic factor I'd like to focus on is in my opinion the greatest source of uncertainty in Essex's future prospects: interest rates. The Fed now appears to realize that its back is against the wall regarding its credibility, and has no choice but to continue to hike rates. In my previous article, I made what I consider now to be a poor interpretation, saying "I'd also like to make a quick note on recession risk, and why I feel like Essex may prove to be resilient in the next downturn. During the GFC, shares experienced a significant sell-off, as did most assets, and in particular anything that had to do with real estate. While a portion of this was simply being guilty by association, Essex, and really most if not all of the sub-sector, had built up increasing amounts of leverage leading into the crisis. Note how the current paradigm has shifted dramatically in recent years, however. Not only has Essex gradually lowered its financial leverage, but interest rate policy is now extremely accommodative. This, along with all of the tailwinds described earlier, may help to stabilize the valuation," and noting this chart as evidence:

I see this now as a misinterpretation of cause and effect. Leverage ratios declined because of lower rates, lowering financing costs and propping up asset values, and thus higher rates more likely mean a return to more normal levels of leverage. For example, CEO Michael Schall noted on the recent earnings call regarding cap rates that "rates remained stable during the quarter with A quality property and locations trading around a 4% to 4.25% cap rate using the Essex methodology and from time to time, more aggressive buyers will pay subs for cap rates. B quality property and locations typically have cap rates 25 to 50 basis points higher than A quality property. With the REITs mostly on the sideline, there are fewer motivated apartment investors in the market as compared to a year ago." Let's extrapolate the Fed's current year end target, and where the leverage ratio would be is historical correlations prevail:

Likewise, FFO/share has appeared to increase in lock-step with the reduction in Essex's financing costs:

Thus, if the market starts capping these REITs at historically more normalized levels, what will happen to FFO/Share?

Let's run through a crude estimate of the effect on valuation. Let's say that financing costs move up closer to 6%. Now, we'd have higher interest expense decreasing FFO by between 10% and 15%. Even applying the current elevated P/FFO multiple of almost 24x, we're coming to $245, or down 8% from the current price. Taking the more extreme bear case that if cap rates normalize, so will P/FFO multiples to more historically normal levels, we get numbers closer to $150, or almost 44% down from current prices. Also illustrative of the rich current valuation, let's say that Essex not only hits its FFO guidance for 2018, but also multiples remain stable at 24x. We're still only looking at about a 6.5% annualized return in that scenario, which is not a compelling trade-off in my mind. We have here an interest rate sensitive asset, and thus the risk of normalized rates calls into serious question the sustainability of Essex's recent FFO growth.

Though many of the headwinds considered above were reasoned away as irrelevant, I think this last one poses serious downside concerns for Essex and the sector at large. Now, of course risks in themselves mean nothing, it matters what is priced in and the resulting risk/reward trade-off. As noted from the beginning, my concern is that Essex has had too strong a relative performance given this risk, and after the 20% gain since my last analysis, I don't see this as a prudent entry point in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.