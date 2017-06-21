El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Presents At Jefferies 2017 Global Consumer Conference - Slideshow

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Presents At Jefferies 2017 Global Consumer Conference - SlideshowJun.21.17 | About: El Pollo (LOCO) The following slide deck was published by El Pollo Loco Holdings in conjunction with this event. 111 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Services, Restaurants, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts