Day 3 At Paris Air Show: Tranquil Day In Sunny Paris

The bi-annual Paris International Airshow has started and traditionally the Paris Air Show, Farnborough International Airshow and Dubai Airshow are used as a stage to announce big orders. In this article, I will have a look at the order inflow on Day 3 of the Paris Air Show and notable news items.

Boeing

For Boeing, Day 3 of the Paris Air Show was a timid one compared to the first two days and it shows quite well how dependent the jet maker is on the momentum for the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

Firm orders:

El Al firmed up an order for 2 Boeing 787-8 jets and 1 Boeing 787-9, part of an order intention signed in August 2016.

Mauritania Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Boeing 737 MAX 8. The order was previously assigned to an unidentified customer.

Donghai Airlines converted 10 existing Boeing 737 MAX orders to 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10.

Malaysia Airlines converted 10 existing orders to orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

COPA Airlines converted 15 existing orders to orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

Today’s firm orders reached 38 for Boeing, three wide body jets and 35 narrow body jets. The deals carry a list price of $5.1B, but after discounts, the deal can likely be valued closer to $2.4B.

Memoranda of Understanding signed:

Air Lease (AL) committed to 5 Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Xiamen Airlines committed to 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

Today’s order intentions reached 22 (including options) for Boeing – zero wide body jets and 22 narrow body jets. The deals carry a list price of $2.5B, but after discounts, the deal can likely be valued closer to $1.1B. This would bring the orders and commitments for Boeing on Day 2 to 60 aircraft with a catalog value of $7.6 and $3.5B after discounts.

It is important to note that many of the commitments and orders announced are firm plans or intentions to convert existing orders. I am currently expecting that over half of the orders announced for the MAX 10 are actually conversions rather than new orders. After the air show we will be able to see more clearly how many of the orders that were announced are conversions.

Airbus

Airbus had a day that was so tranquil that is almost un-Airbus-like. With Paris being more or less home ground to Airbus, I am expecting more from them on Day 4.

Firm orders:

HiFly ordered 2 Airbus A330-200 aircraft for their existing wide body fleet of 14 aircraft.

Wizz Air ordered 10 Airbus A321ceo aircraft

Today’s firm orders reached 12 for Airbus, 2 wide body jets and 10 narrow body jets. The deals carry a list price of $1.6B, but after discounts, the deal can likely be valued closer to $0.7B.

Airbus signed no MoUs today, meaning that the firm orders were the only ones booked by the European jet maker today.

During the first three days Airbus increased its order and commitments tally to 244, while Boeing is already at >700 orders and commitments. While this gap is big, I wouldn’t count out Airbus just yet and it is more than fair to mention that Boeing has the advantage of a new jet launch during the show and some of its order announcements are conversions rather than new orders, so we will see some cancellations for some MAX aircraft as soon as the MAX 10 orders end up in the order books.

In other news…

The smaller jet makers did not have a lot of news today either. The only commitment came from FlyCemAir, which signed a Letter of Intent for two of Bombardier’s Q400 aircraft.

Conclusion Day 3

Figure 1: Order overview Day 3 Paris Air Show 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Day 3 really was nobody’s day, together all jet makers secured 74 orders and commitments for commercial products. After the fireworks of the first two days, day 3 shows order inflow below what we are used to for a third day on an air show and this is likely the kind of days that analysts were expecting for all four days of the air show. After day 3, Boeing is in the lead, but I can’t imagine Airbus not having anything big up its sleeve.

Also for Boeing there should be the possibility to firm some leads, since none of the leads I tipped in an earlier article have been firmed.

Important to note is that while a soft order inflow was expected for the Paris Air Show, orders and commitments currently are already exceeding the order inflow of the Farnborough Airshow in 2016, but are likely to fall short of the business secured at the 2015 Paris Air Show.

