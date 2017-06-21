Roche: APHINITY's Analysis

A scenario analysis suggests an upside risk of 20% in a bull case and a downside risk of 10% in a worst case scenario, assuming different outcomes for Perjeta.

Roche isn't trading anymore with an attractive risk/reward after having revised down my expectations for Perjeta.

On 5th June 2017, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced mixed results from the Phase III trial APHINITY, assessing the benefits of adding Perjeta to Herceptin in adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer.

In this article, I will quickly analyze the main takeaways from this trial, and I will show how my valuation of the company has been negatively affected by this event.

APHINITY Trial

Despite the study showing positive results on the primary endpoint in the overall population, the benefits were stronger in few selective subgroups of high-risk patients.

In details, as reported in Roche's press release:

"1. The combination of Perjeta (pertuzumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy (the Perjeta-based regimen) significantly reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death (invasive disease-free survival; iDFS) by 19% in people with HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC) compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy alone (HR=0.81; 95% CI 0.66-1.00, p=0.045). 2. The reduction in risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence with the Perjeta-based regimen was greatest in people with lymph node-positive (HR=0.77; 95% CI 0.62-0.96, p=0.019) or hormone receptor-negative disease (HR=0.76; 95% CI 0.56-1.04, p=0.085). 3. The number of events in both treatment arms was low in people with node-negative disease, where no benefit with the Perjeta-based regimen was detected at this time."

Roche's management seems excited about the profile of Perjeta and they believe this drug will become the new standard of care in adjuvant breast cancer for high-risk patients, which are around 65/75% of the overall adjuvant breast cancer population.

Unfortunately, the physicians' community seems not fully convinced about the data reported by Roche. As discussed on The Street, NEJM criticized the future adoption of this compound:

""To be clear, APHINITY is a positive trial. To be equally clear, as compared to results of studies of [Perjeta] in the context of metastatic disease and neoadjuvant therapy, APHINITY is a disappointment," concludes a critical editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine, published Monday, written by Dr. Kathy Miller of Indiana University. Perjeta appears to work better in women with a higher risk of breast cancer recurrence - those with lymph node-positive and hormone receptor-negative disease. It is these women who will likely be candidates for Perjeta adjuvant therapy, if approved, but the benefit is marginal and the incremental cost may be unacceptable, Miller adds."

For a more comprehensive analysis of the main takeaways from this trial, you can look at this excellent article on Seeking Alpha.

DCF valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF valuation for Roche and my original thesis that Roche was an interesting investment if you believe in its ability to deliver on pipeline. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the Q1/2017 results and mixed APHINITY trial results, which have negatively affected my valuation.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are below consensus, mainly driven by lower sales of Perjeta and less optimism about the ability of the company to improve the profitability.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

In details, here are my key assumptions for the sales of Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadycla over 2017/2022 and a comparison with Bloomberg consensus for these three drugs. After disappointing data for Perjeta in adjuvant breast cancer, I have revised down my estimates for Roche's breast cancer franchise, assuming that:

Herceptin will see 15% erosion YoY since 2018 for the biosimilar competition in Europe (H2/2017) and USA (2019).

Perjeta will generate around $4/4.5B peak sales, assuming $2.5B of sales generated in the metastatic/neo-adjuvant indications and only $2B in the adjuvant indication for the high-risk patients, which are node positive.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 2% and I assumed a WACC of 8%, approximately in line with the Bloomberg estimates.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Roche is overvalued by 3% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, while in my previous analysis, it was undervalued by around 12% using a similar approach.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a slightly better result for Roche's valuation because the company looks undervalued by 4%, which looks still less attractive compared to my previous analysis where it was undervalued by about 14%. I still assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 11X, which is a reasonable assumption because it's in line with Roche's historical multiple, as shown by the following tables:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Roche's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) – Bloomberg

Scenario Analysis

Lastly, I also modeled a bull and bear case scenario to show how my valuation will change based on different scenarios for Perjeta. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

In the bull case, I assumed that Roche will be able to achieve Breast Cancer peak sales of $12.5B in 2022, so around $1B more than what consensus is assuming, driven by stronger-than-expected adoption of Perjeta in high-risk patients.

In the bear case, I assumed that Roche will be able to achieve Breast Cancer peak sales of only $6.5B in 2022, so around $5B below what consensus is assuming, driven by a scenario in which Roche will not be able to differentiate its product offering from the imminent biosimilar competitions and the pricing will deteriorate in the breast cancer market.

For both scenarios, it's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 8% and a terminal growth rate of 2%, while I have also assumed that additional sales in Breast Cancer will benefit from a higher than average EBIT margin.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Roche isn't trading anymore with an attractive risk/reward after having revised down my expectations for Perjeta.

I still like the company's pipeline and the opportunities in I/O (Tecentriq) and haemophilia (ACE910), but given all the uncertainties related to the future development in the I/O space and the absence of upside in my base case scenario, I would prefer to remain on the sidelines.

