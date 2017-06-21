Taseko Mines Successfully Refinances Its Debt

Taseko Mines (TGB) has successfully refinanced its debt, pushing back its debt maturity three years to 2022. Taseko's 2019 debt maturities were looking like a major problem at one point, although I believed that its chances of refinancing were improving.

Although Taseko has done well to improve its debt maturity situation, it is likely still reliant on higher copper prices for a share price increase. Taseko appears to be appropriately valued for $2.55 to $2.60 copper and probably requires higher copper prices to get its Florence Copper project into production.

Taseko often reports information in Canadian dollars, but this article uses US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Effect On Interest Costs

The refinancing reduces Taseko's outstanding debt by around $30 million as it partially used cash on hand to pay back its 2019 debt. Taseko's interest costs remain essentially unchanged after the debt refinancing though as its new 2022 debt comes with a slightly higher interest rate.

Taseko is replacing $200 million in 7.75% Senior Notes due 2019 and $79.4 million in secured debt due 2019 (at a LIBOR +7.5% interest rate) with $250 million in 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022. The interest cost for those items is approximately $22 million per year both before and after refinancing.

Use Of Secured Debt

At current copper prices, Taseko may end up with over $125 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of 2018. Taseko will likely need to manage its cash carefully now that it has added a large amount of secured debt. The high 8.75% interest rate on Taseko's first-lien secured debt indicates that unsecured debt or second-lien debt won't be affordable options in the current copper price environment. It would probably take $3+ copper for unsecured or second-lien debt to become a viable option.

Taseko's $250 million in first-lien debt is over 3.5x its estimated EBITDA at current copper prices (using average copper grades at Gibraltar, rather than 2017's higher than average copper grades). Including its other remaining debt (such as capital lease obligations) would bring this up to nearly 4.0x EBITDA.

Effect On Development Projects

This limited access to additional debt means that Taseko is probably not going to be able to develop its various projects on its own unless copper prices substantially increase. Aley and New Prosperity have capital costs that are around $700 million so those are very long-term projects even if New Prosperity ever gets approved by the Canadian government (which I believe is doubtful).

The Florence Copper project is more feasible in terms of upfront costs, but it is still estimated to have initial capital costs of around $200 million, which means that Taseko would need to raise an additional $75 million (based on estimated 2018 year-end cash balance) plus whatever minimum cash balance it wants to maintain. Taseko could do an equity offering, but that would involve a substantial increase in Taseko's share count given that its total market capitalization is currently around $250 million.

Although Taseko mentions that copper production could start in 2020 at Florence if it receives government approval, I believe that it will likely be later than that. A prolonged period of higher ($3+) copper prices would allow Taseko to fund Florence without taking on additional debt and would also make the project economics look better.

Conclusion

Taseko has pushed out its debt maturities by three years and has also slightly reduced its outstanding debt while maintaining a healthy cash balance. This reduces Taseko's risk, although it looks to be appropriately priced still based on $2.55 to $2.60 copper and estimated 2018 EBITDA. The 2022 debt maturity gives Taseko a few extra years to wait for higher copper prices and build up its cash balance in the meantime. If copper prices improve over the next few years, then I'd expect Taseko to put Florence into production.

