Order Battle Between Boeing And Airbus In May: Orders For Next-Generation Wide-Body Aircraft

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because it offers a good idea of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency.

In this article, I will look at the order inflow during May for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Overview for April

In May, Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 72 orders compared to 208 in the same month last year. The decline can be attributed to Boeing booking 112 fewer orders year over year, while Airbus saw its order inflow decline by 24 units. Looking at the division of the orders in April, Airbus can be marked as the clear winner: Airbus received 59 orders while Boeing received 13 orders.

In May, Boeing booked 13 orders split between 10 wide-body aircraft and three narrow-body aircraft:

An unidentified customer ordered three Boeing 737-800 airframes.

Canadian airline WestJet ordered 10 Boeing 787-900 airframes. The deal was announced earlier by Boeing and WestJet and a more extensive coverage on the details can be found here.

The full report for Boeing's orders and deliveries in April can be found here.

In May, Airbus booked 59 orders split between 20 wide body aircraft and 39 narrow body aircraft:

An unidentified customer ordered 5 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

A second unidentified customer ordered 4 A320neo.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered a total of 30 Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

China Southern Airlines signed for 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the biggest order for the Airbus A350 this year.

The full report for Airbus' orders and deliveries in May can be found here.

For Boeing, May wasn’t a noteworthy month. The only bright spot was the order from WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) for 10 Boeing 787-9 airframes, which could lead to more orders in the future.

For Airbus, Delta Air Lines continued to show its dedication to the Airbus A321ceo but it is likely that these orders are driven by end-of-production-life pricing for the A321ceo. More important was the order from China Southern Airlines, which marks the biggest order Airbus has received so far this year for the A350.

Overview Year to Date

Figure 1: Infographic Orders May 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Airbus received 37 cancellations up until May, leaving the jet maker with 73 net orders - up from the 23 orders a month earlier. Year to date, Boeing received 254 orders and 46 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 208 - down 2 from a month earlier. Looking at the net orders, Boeing is having a lead over Airbus, but no conclusions can be attached to a lead this early in the year.

Order inflow in May was appreciably balanced between narrow and wide body: 40% of the orders were for a wide body jet and 60% were narrow body orders. Airbus ended on top of Boeing in the narrow and wide body battle in May

Conclusion

Order inflow in April weakened somewhat year over year, especially for Boeing, which received a 100 unit order last year from VietJet. Airbus won more orders during the month. But rather than battling each other, I expect that Boeing and Airbus will start focusing more and more on the core strength of their own products to achieve their internal targets. Accumulating more orders than the other party is nice, but under current market conditions it will be a challenge to continue accumulating wide body orders.

Both jet makers are holding off order announcements for the Paris Air Show. For now, Airbus is in the back seat, but it takes just a few orders to end up in the books of Airbus rather than Boeing's, and Airbus could take over the lead.

For investors, it's important to note that Boeing and Airbus have healthy backlogs allowing them to increase production on their narrow-body programs, which should positively impact financial performance. Both jet makers also are working on cost cutting on their newest wide-body jets, where Airbus is also working on ramping up production. Currently, I like Boeing shares a bit better because of the huge free cash flow the company generates.

