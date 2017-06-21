AT&T About To Break Down? Where To Put A Sell-Stop

The AT&T stock bounce in early June may have just failed its retest of the 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

AT&T (NYSE:T) continues to act unkindly to shareholders. I wrote a bearish article on the company in May explaining how the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger proposal will create one of the most overvalued equities in U.S. market history, a premium market capitalization number well above net tangible book assets. My argument is rising debt and leverage in a truly competitive telecommunications industry could turn AT&T profitability sharply lower into 2018. If we get a recession soon, AT&T may have to cut its dividend and dilute existing shareholders with new issuance to cut the mountain of debt left from the takeover.

Investors love AT&T's high dividend payout (rising yield) and are hoping the bundling of Time Warner internet media content with basic data/phone delivery options will help propel the stock price higher. However, the stock has continued to underperform the general U.S. market rise as measured against the S&P 500 since the merger proposal. The idea was the large Time Warner merger deal would reverse a long-term decline in the value of AT&T ownership interests. So far, the overly optimistic deal numbers and high upfront buyout price have not generated any follow through excitement on Wall Street.

The appearance of a failed retest of its 200-day and 50-day moving averages over the last week could signal a larger drop is about to begin. I have drawn a 2-year chart of the daily price changes in AT&T below to review.

I am charting AT&T's weakening 3-month trend below, especially against the S&P 500 [^GSPC] rise during late spring. As noted on the graph, $38.00 looks to be an area that should hold, all else being equal, if you are bullish on the stock. $38.01 marked a short-term low in May.

In addition, the point & figure chart for AT&T seems to be highlighting $38 as an important support level. If the stock price closes below $38.00, it may indicate an avalanche of selling is about to begin. Considering the stock market overall is ready for a 10% to 20% correction, as mentioned in another article I penned in the middle of June, AT&T shareholders could be in for a bumpy ride during the late summer and autumn months. Conclusion

If you are long AT&T and getting nervous, placing a mental or an actual sell-stop in the $37.50 to $37.99 range may prove a great loss reduction idea. Investors looking for short selling alternatives may also want to contemplate AT&T in a larger well-diversified portfolio design.

Please do more due diligence and research before making any trade. Consult an experienced financial advisor that understands your risk profile and financial condition before entering a short sale in AT&T. Happy hunting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.