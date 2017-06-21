Enphase Energy Inc.: Analyst Day Was A Nothing Burger

Based on the information provided in the presentation, Enphase implied that quarterly revenue will be flat from Q2 2017 through Q4 2018.

Despite being 10 days from the end of Q2, Enphase did not affirm its previous Q2 revenue and margin guidance.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) held an Analyst Day on June 19th and posted a presentation to its website. There was a bit of hype in advance of the Analyst Day that I addressed in an article published on June 19th titled "Strategic Vision Is Meaningless Without Cash". I counseled patience and skepticism due to ENPH's fraught financial condition and its failure to meet prior forecasts.

Presentation Takeaways

The analyst presentation provided an updated road map for the next versions of its inverter and provided a target model for financial results on page 15 that included 30% gross margins, 20% Operating Expenses (as a % of revenue), and 10% Operating Income margins by Q4 2018 (pages 16). Just to repeat, that is the goal by Q4 2018 and page 16 provides a bar chart showing the steps from an 18.4% Gross Margin during 2016 to a 30% margin by Q4 2018. The bulk of the increase in Gross Margin is projected to come from Cost Management and Revenue Management. Revenue Management is typically a euphemism for abandoning low margin businesses, products, or sales in an effort to boost gross margins. The Flextronics license agreement, analyzed quite well by Henrik Alex, may be the first step in its "Revenue Management".

ENPH did not address its fraught financial condition and its need to raise significant capital during Q3. Despite being 10 days from the end of the quarter, ENPH also did not reaffirm the Q2 revenue, gross margin, and operating expense guidance previously provided in the Q1 earnings release. This should be of concern to investors.

ENPH did, however, provide a clue as to its revenue projections for Q4 2018. On page 27, ENPH lists its Operating Expense target at $15 million/quarter. Assuming ENPH meets its Operating Expenses target of 20% of revenue, this implies $75 million in revenue for Q4 2018. For comparison, ENPH's projected revenue for Q2 2017 was $72 to $80 million. Bottom line: Due to pricing pressure and "Revenue Management" ENPH does not believe it will grow quarterly revenue during the next 18 months and it is depending upon higher margin products to achieve its 10% Operating Income margin target by Q4 2018.

ENPH management made several comments in the presentation that further explain the lack of implied revenue growth.

We have the products to meet our 50% cost reduction; however we are approximately six months late. Inverter pricing stabilizing at a 7%-10% year-over-year reduction The storage market continues to show promise, but is growing slower than pre-orders indicated

Inverters and battery storage are going to be fiercely competitive segments during the next 18 months. ENPH's projected decline in inverter prices is probably too low and the cost reduction target discussed in the first quote may only be achieved mid to late 2018. The comment about the batteries implies difficulty in converting pre-orders to actual business and suggests that battery storage will have a muted impact on projected sales for the remainder of 2017.

In summary, there was nothing in this presentation that should provide solace to investors in ENPH. What remained unaddressed, Q2 revenue affirmation and the next capital raise, should remain of great concern to any potential investor. The company is in dire financial condition and the next capital raise will likely be highly dilutive. If ENPH misses its Q2 projections, it would further complicate its ability to raise capital. The stock should be avoided until ENPH issues its Q2 10-Q and announces and executes its next capital raise. If you love the technology and think it's a winner, wait for ENPH to get its financial house in order.

Background

ENPH had $19.95 million in cash (net of restricted cash under its debt facility) at March 31st, 2017. During Q1 ENPH issued debt and equity for combined proceeds $50.6 million but it suffered a CFFO loss of $25.5 million and incurred CapEx of $3.5 million. For convenience, I have reproduced a cash flow roll forward for the Q2 that from my prior articles on ENPH.

Enphase Energy Inc. Cash Roll Forward Q2 Cash Earnings (millions) Revenue Assumptions $65.0 $70.0 $75.0 Gross Margin Percentage 15% 15% 15% Gross Margin $9.8 $10.5 $11.3 Non GAAP Operating Expenses $18.0 $18.0 $18.0 Q2 Restructuring Expenses $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 Q1 Restructuring Expenses Accrued, Not Incurred $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 Cash Interest Expense $1.3 $1.3 $1.3 Cash Earnings (Loss) $(14.3) $(13.5) $(12.8) Capex $3.5 $3.5 $3.5 Working Capital Change $- $- $- Increase in Warranty Payments $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 Cash Flow Q2 $(18.20) $(17.45) $(16.70) Cash @ March 31st $29.95 $29.95 $29.95 Restricted Cash Balance per Term Loans $(10.00) $(10.00) $(10.00) Cash Available @ June 30th $1.76 $2.51 $3.26 Loan Fees Due July 2017 $0.88 $0.88 $0.88 Cash Available Post Loan Fees $0.88 $1.63 $2.38 Gross Margin Sensitivity 1% $0.65 $0.70 $0.75

ENPH is estimating revenues between $72 million and $80 million and gross margins of 17% to 20% for Q2. The company began rolling out a new product late Q1, but I am skeptical that ENPH will be able to achieve its revenue targets and increase its gross margin from approximately 12.9% to the high teens when ASPs are declining in the market. I have used a revenue range of $65 million to $75 million and a gross margin of 15%. A gross margin sensitivity of 1% is provided at the bottom of the table.

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $18 million are from ENPH's business outlook in its earnings release. I believe this is aggressively low so I have not adjusted for non cash items of $1.5 million.

Q2 restructuring expenses of $3.2 million are from the earnings release and are assumed to be accrued and expended during the quarter. Q1 restructuring expenses that were accrued but not expended during Q1 are from Footnote 6 of the 10-Q and are assumed expended during Q2.

Cash interest expense is the face amount of the $50 million in term loans and assumes a 10.5% annual interest rate. It does not include the amortization of issuance costs.

Capex is based on the run rate for the prior two quarters.

Despite a revenue increase, I am assuming that any accounts receivable increase is offset by increases in accounts payable or draw downs in inventory.

Current warranty obligations jumped $1.73 million from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 meaning that cash outlays to satisfy warranty claims will increase more than $430k per quarter going forward. It also begs the question of why near-term warranty claims spiked.

The restricted cash equals the minimum $10 million cash balance required under a maintenance covenant in the term loans. I have used the term "restricted cash" in the table to make it clear it is not available to ENPH to fund operations. See Footnote 7 of the 10-Q.

Although it is not due until July, ENPH has a significant fee payment due to the term loan lenders immediately after the end of Q2 and it is reflected in the table.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

