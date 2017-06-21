The Wendy's Company: Improving Financials, Overvalued Stock

We found WEN slightly overvalued by the market. The firm’s fair value ranges from $8.45 to $15.24 per share with a target value of $14.01 per share.

Investment Thesis

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) financials are improving as a result of the firm's refranchising model. This doesn't necessarily make Wendy's a good investment, since its stock is currently overvalued by the market.

Analysis

Wendy's revenues are mainly driven from North America, which has a 93% of the total number of firm's franchises. For 2016, these revenues were compounded by a 64% in sales, 26% in franchise's royalties and 10% in franchise's rental income. Firm's current business model focuses on converting company-owned stores into franchises, following the same strategy of its direct competitors. This has created a downside trend in the company's total revenues, even though they are expected to increase in quality. Wendy's current strategy has a key target of increasing profits and reaching more stable cash flows.

(Data Source: WEN Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Total revenues have had a 4 year streak fall with a total 42% drop since 2012. Nevertheless, Wendy's operating margins have highly increased from 6% to almost 25% in the last 5 years. This is an outcome of high cost cutback, thanks to the firm's implemented optimization system. Operating expenses and labor costs are being transferred to franchise's acquirers, increasing firm's savings and financial results. As a matter of fact, net margin has also increased from 0.38% to 9% in the last 5 years, behavior that evidences firm's higher net incomes. It is true that total revenues have decreased, but same-restaurant-sales growth has had a positive trend in the last 4 years. This is a very important metric to analyze since it's what really measures store's sales progress.

(Data Source: WEN Financial Statements, Author's chart)

It is important to notice how Wendy's refranchising strategy, although showing an important total revenue decrease, is currently improving EBIT's growth (total 256% in the last 5 years). Recent revenue drop is paying off with better EBIT, thanks to costs savings. Cash flows are also expected to stabilize and become stronger. Wendy's has had very deficient FCFF, although in 2016 it returned to positive numbers with a very good result of $196,614,000. This kind of numbers is what the company expects to maintain in the long term, as a result of higher operating earnings and less capital expenditures. Firm's CAPEX is expected to decrease in the following years. However, the firm will continue to implement strong re-imaging and restaurant building strategies in order to keep increasing global restaurant sales.

(Data Source: WEN Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Wendy's had a 1% fundamental growth in 2016, showing a low reinvestment rate of 14,34% and a return on invested capital of 6.25%. Current TTM's return on invested capital is 6.04%. Investments are being efficient if we take into account that current ROIC is considerably higher when compared to the firm's cost of capital (6.04% vs. 5.01%). This means that the firm is currently earning low but important exceed returns after paying its cost of borrowing and earning its investment returns. Return on Equity has also increased from 0.47% to 17.22% in the last 5 years. The firm has known how to reach high levels of profitability with stockholder's investments.

Wendy's has been a very lucrative company for investors. Not only has the firm had a 400% stock's price growth since 2012, but also exorbitant payout ratios that have drawn attention from investors globally. For 2016, firm's payout ratio (dividends & buybacks) was of almost 309%. This number can be considered to be alarming if we take into account that the firm is paying stockholders way more than what it is earning. In fact, the firm has been paying out more than 300% of its net income in the last 5 years. Wendy's has availed its high amounts of cash to finance these payouts.

It is a fact that one of the firm's goals is to keep reducing CAPEX and therefore reinvestment. This means that there is more available money to pay stockholders, although the firm is currently paying dangerous amounts (Total Cash to Stockholders/FCFE of 556%). The firm is currently paying stockholders 5x times what it can afford (FCFE). Nevertheless, total cash remains solid and current indebtedness has curiously remained healthy.

(Data Source: WEN Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Total Debt has doubled in the last 5 years, behavior that can be explained by the firm's current franchise model, which works better with high levels of leverage (2016's leverage: 6.46). This does not create concerns for the firm since Debt Indicators such as SSDRC and FCCR were both above 1x last year. TDRC didn't make it but it was very close to the healthy level (0.93x). These measures are evidence of the firm's debt repayment capacity, especially when we add other indicators such as EBIT/Interest, which demonstrate the firm's capacity to cover debt interest payments. Wendy's has also shown strong levels of liquidity, with a 2016's current ratio of 1.97 and last 5 years ratios all above 1.

(Data Source: WEN Financial Statements, Author's chart)

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC, but including senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt and fixed cash charges.

DCF Valuation

We decided to use a 3-stage FCFF model considering that the firm will continue converting its own restaurants into franchises and therefore increasing its operating margin and earnings. We first let the company maintain a 3.2% annual growth for some years until it finishes its optimization system (approx. 5 years). The firm will change to a downwards growth of 2.56% CAGR for 5 years and then arrive to a stable stage where it will grow yearly at the same rate as the US economy (2.15%). Operating margins will tend to increase in the following 10 years thanks to cost savings and more revenue quality. We used the effective tax (36%) in the base year, considering that it was what the firm really paid. This tax rate will move towards the marginal tax rate (40%) in the terminal year.

Wendy's cost of capital was computed with a 51% equity and 49% debt capital structure, a beta reflecting the risk of its only business (Restaurants) and an equity risk premium based on the firm's local and international revenues. As a result, we arrived to a 7.85% cost of equity, 2.04% cost of debt and 5.01% cost of capital. Cost of capital will slightly decrease as the company reaches higher levels of maturity. Firm's risk will remain low since revenues will keep emerging mostly from North America.

Wendy's current growth is being efficient if we consider that current return on invested capital is higher than the firm's cost of capital. Reinvestment rate has been very volatile in the last 5 years, though it's not a robust decision to use current rate as a base for projections. We assumed that a fair reinvestment rate for Wendy's would be a number close to industry's average (3% higher, ~25%). This reinvestment rate will decrease as capital expenses continue to be reduced in the next years. Return on invested capital will slightly increase, although it will not present a significant growth. In the terminal year, the firm is expected to earn important exceed returns of 1.5% (4% cost of capital vs. 5.50% ROIC).

After arriving to an operating asset's value of $7,436,578.03, we added current firm's cash and marketable securities, subtracted current market value of debt and the value of the firm's outstanding options, which is an expected expense for the company. Then, we sensitized the DCF model to increase our confidence in the made assumptions. We used exceed returns as the main variable for the sensibility analysis. Thus, we decided that the firm's worst case is to earn no exceed returns and destroy value (ROIC < cost of capital). For an optimistic scenario, we decided to let the company earn 2% of exceed returns in perpetuity (which is high due to the assumption of full matureness in the company's life cycle). The DCF valuation generated a range value from $8.45 to $15.24 per share. The base scenario for the value of the stock is $14.01 per share.

(Data Source: WEN Financial Statements, Author's Valuation Model)

Conclusions

Firm's system optimization is reducing total revenues but increasing margins, thanks to firm's savings in labor costs and operating expenses.

The firm will continue to invest in growth, opening more stores especially in North America. Royalties and rental income will gain share in revenues.

Wendy's has shown a very low but efficient growth, since it is currently earning exceed returns.

The firm is paying stockholders more than what it can afford. However, this does not affect firm's debt profile. Indicators show firm's good debt repayment capacity in the short and long term.

CAPEX is expected to slightly decrease as reinvestment needs diminish. High payout ratios will persist for some years and FCFE will start to grow and stabilize.

In our DCF valuation we found Wendy's slightly overvalued by the market. The firm's value ranges from $8.45 to $15.24 per share with a target value of $14.01 per share.

*All financial data comes from the firm's financial statements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.