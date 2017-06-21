Digirad: Add This 5% Yielder With 70% Upside

Digirad Corporation's (NASDAQ:DRAD) share price plummeted on a very disappointing 1st quarter of 2017, yet maintained it was due to a one-time "hiccup" that leadership has taken measures to ensure will not be repeated. Leadership voiced confidence in the company's ability to quickly return to profitability, reflected in their guidance for the remainder of the year and maintaining their dividend payment. If leadership is successful in righting the ship, DRAD is very undervalued at present levels with ~70% upside and a 5% dividend yield.

What Happened?

At the conference call company leadership discussed the issues that lead the company to drop from record profits to a net loss of $2.1 Million ($0.1 loss per share):

we've experienced some operational challenges within our mobile healthcare business unit ... which includes our trailer based mobile diagnostic imagining activities ... driven by lower utilization of our provisional fleet. To correct this situation we made some adjustments and focused on alignment to more closely follow and manage our core customers while continuing to pursue and grow revenue ... change in leadership within the business, some operational adjustments including more closely aligning sales and operational activities and adding additional resources to our provisional sales efforts. We believe these are exactly the right moves and we're very confident of success ... the assets are still there so the earnings power is still there ... We believe we have now stabilized this business unit and we expect this year to return to growth in 2018.

Upon further questioning from analysts, the CEO doubled down on the one-time nature of the issue and the company's confidence in their solution:

I would relate it as a hiccup in the first quarter in terms of just asset utilization ... we have redirected some of our sales team and added to our sales team to really focus on this very transactional business and as our guidance is showing we anticipate that we will recover and this was very temporary. We still have all the units. We still have the earning power that those units carry and we still have the ability to fulfill the needs that are out there in the healthcare market for these types of resources ... it wasn't a matter of we have lost customers ... our management team feels very comfortable and very much in control of that business and very excited about the opportunities that lay in front of us ... I do I believe we are focused I believe that we have got a good plan and we are out there executing it.

By changing out leadership, reinforcing the personnel in their troubled mobile healthcare business unit, and projecting confidence through future guidance, company leadership has given shareholders good reason to believe that the company will return to its previous performance levels quickly.

Meanwhile, the rest of the business continued to do well overall: revenues and adjusted EBITDA continued to be strong ($29.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively). Most importantly, the company continued to serve as a cash cow, generating $1.4 million in free cash flow for the quarter.

Valuation

Due to the share price collapsing about 25% since the earnings report, DRAD is now trading at a mere 1.2 times book value, 0.6 times sales, and 6.5 times cash flow while yielding a dividend north of 5%. The two analysts covering the stock consider it a buy and strong buy with price targets ranging from $6.4 to $7, indicating potential upside of ~70%. Assuming DRAD can return to 2016 earnings ($0.71 per share) over the next four quarters and meet their projected 5-year growth rate of 16% per year, a DCF model yields the following valuation:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 16% Growth $22.5 $16.36 $12.99

Even assuming the company struggles and experiences no future growth, DRAD offers compelling value:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 0% Growth $9.44 $8.02 $7.07

Simply Wall St. also gives a similarly optimistic valuation:

Risks

Though the low P/B ratio limits downside risk for investors at this price point, the company does need to deliver on their pledge to return their mobile healthcare business unit to profitability. Though they sounded confident in the conference call, it remains to be seen if the new leadership and additional team members can drastically improve performance from last quarter. Given that DRAD emphasized the fact that they haven't lost customers or capabilities indicates that they should be able to successfully get back on track.

Another risk for investors to consider is that DRAD carries a significant debt burden from its acquisitions. However, their low debt to equity ratio (0.23) and untapped $6.3 million line of credit mean that the company has plenty of resources to handle their debt even if it takes them several quarters to fully rectify the issues in their mobile healthcare business unit. Management is well aware of the need to keep debt under control, emphasizing using their growing free cash flow toward that end as a major 2017 priority in the 2016 annual report.

Investor Takeaway

Obviously the market and even analyst price targets are pricing in considerable risk for the company as it remains to be seen if the past quarter's disappointment was truly a one-time issue. Additionally, some remain skeptical of the company's acquisition focused growth strategy and the debt burden that accompanies it. However, I am bullish on DRAD for the following reasons: (1) the company seems to have developed a plan that will at least return them to significant profitability if not return them to growth as projected; (2) the company's strong guidance and dividend payout in spite of the difficult quarter should speak volumes to investors about the company's future prospects; (3) Digirad's remarkable ability to generate free cash flow enables them to continue paying down their debt while still supporting their dividend; (4) if the company can meet its guidance, it will be able to pay down its debt quickly and continue to hike shareholder returns in the years to come; (5) DRAD is barely trading above book value and does not need to ever return to 2016 profitability levels to provide investors with outsized returns.

Digirad remains a hidden gem and I recommend considering it for a deep value and/or speculative position in a portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.